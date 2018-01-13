Anambra Central Senatorial Election (LIVE UPDATES): 14 parties battle

Related News

After over two years of legal battles, Anambra Central Senatorial zone is set to get a representative in the red chamber of the National Assembly as a fresh election ordered by the court holds today.

The zone has been without a representative since 2015 when the Court of Appeal sacked Uche Ekwunife who was declared winner of the election conducted during the 2015 general elections.

The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Victor Umeh, had gone to court to challenge the election of Ms. Ekwunife who contested under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ms. Ekwunife’s election was upheld in October 2015 by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State.

Justice Naiyi Aganaba while reading the verdict of the tribunal in October said Victor Umeh failed to establish his case that Ms. Ekwunife was wrongly declared the winner of the March 28 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

But the Court of Appeal ruled that election of Ms. Ekwunife did not meet the provision of the Electoral Act.

Despite the court’s order that elections be conducted within 90 days, INEC did not conduct fresh elections till now citing various litigations pending in various courts.

The electoral commission has said 14 candidates would participate in the re-run election which will hold in Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia local government areas.

According to INEC a total of 7,670 ad-hoc workers would conduct the election in 1,548 polling units.

However, the main opposition party in the country, Peoples Democratic Party, will not be taking part in the election as ordered by the Appeal Court.

The leading candidate in today’s election is APGA’s Victor Umeh who has seen his popularity sour following the victory of Governor Willie Obiano in last year’s governorship election in the state.

Mr. Umeh, a former National Chairman of APGA, was the Director General of Mr. Obiano’s campaign organisation for the election.

The removal of the PDP from the ballot paper is also an added advantage to Mr. Umeh as he now has one less major challenger for the seat.

Over 5000 security personnel will be deployed to provide security during the elections. While the police deployed 4000 personnel, the Nigerian Security and Civil defence Corps deployed 1000 officers.

Our reporter spotted a convoy of more than 10 military vehicles entering Awka, the state capital, from Enugu on Friday evening obviously part of the military’s contribution to ensure security during the election.

The Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, who is listed as the APC candidate for the election has said he is not participating in it. This effectively means the APC has no candidate for the election.

Read Mr. Ngige’s statement below.

“My attention has been drawn to a list by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) which contains my name as a candidate in the rerun Anambra Central Senatorial Election being conducted Saturday, January 13, 2018.

“For the information of the General Public and voters as well as my numerous supporters in Anambra Central Senatorial District, I’m not participating in the said election which can be described as a charade.

“I have since by a letter dated 11th January 2016 withdrawn from this rerun Election when it was earlier scheduled for March 2016 in accordance with the provisions of sections 33 &35 of the Electoral Act 2010 for personal& Family reasons.

“My party, the APC accepted and promptly wrote INEC for my substitution. It went ahead and communicated its intention to organise a primary election for my substitution.

“The primary monitored by INEC was organised at Awka and the name of a new candidate that emerged was promptly submitted, only for INEC to reject the new candidate on 29 January.

“My party, the APC and INEC are in the Court of Appeal Abuja over this obnoxious & illegal action of INEC with hearing on the matter fixed for 23rd of January which is still within the armbit of 90days ordered by court, only for the INEC to fix an ‘election’ for 13th in order to give an unfair advantage to the APGA candidate to go ‘unopposed’.

“I have met with INEC on this issue and I’m using this forum to inform the general public that I’m not part of the re-run.”

Residents of Awka, the Anambra capital, appear uninterested in the Anambra Central Senatorial election as many of them were seen going about their normal duties, Saturday morning.

Despite the restriction of movement, cars have been seen moving around the city unimpeded.

One major issue observed is the non-accreditation of journalists covering the election. At two checkpoints, police officers on duty asked for election accreditation tags from reporters.

They were obviously not informed that no accreditation tags were issued to journalists covering the election.

Even the police officers themselves don’t have accreditation tags as was the case during the governorship election last year.

However, the officers who were very cordial, after explanations allowed this reporter to continue.

Some of the youth in the city were seen with their sports kits obviously going to play football.

One of them, who refused to disclose his name, said he would rather play football than vote.

“What do I have to gain from voting in this election?” he asked.

A vulcanizer, Johnson Obinze expressed similar sentiments.

” I have mouths to feed at home, so I will rather come out and work than go to vote. Luckily, cars are allowed on this express( Enugu Onitsha expressway) so I will get some work despite the ban on movement,” he said.