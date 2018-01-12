Seven APC governors ask Buhari to run in 2019

President Buhari with APC Governors

Seven All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.

The governors met the president on Friday at the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja.

Those present at the meeting are Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Abubakar Bello of Niger states.

Others are Simon Lalong of Plateau, Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe and Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa states.

All the governors, except Mr. Lalong, attended the Friday Muslim prayers with the president at the villa. They later had lunch together.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Mr. El-Rufai said they were at the villa because they were “politicians”.

“Those of us you see here want the president to contest the 2019 election; we have no apologies for that,” he said.

“We believe in Mr. President, we want him to continue running the country in the right direction. People can speculate about 2019; we have no apologies.”

Mr. El-Rufai said the governors, mostly first termers, were interested in “continuity and stability”.

“We want the president to continue with that,” he said.

Mr. El-Rufai said they were at the state house “by coincidence”.

“And we went to pray and decided to felicitate with the President and we feel satisfied that anytime we see him, he is getting better and better,” he said.

On the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, over his decision to sack teachers, Mr. El-Rufai said there is no going back.

He said the government’s decision is “a well thought out position”.

“We took one and half years before we made the decision and we will not change it,” he said.

On the clash between labour leaders and security agencies on Thursday, Mr. El-Rufai said he did not ask the police to stop the workers, saying “I was not even in Kaduna”.

“The right to protest is guaranteed in the constitution providing you don’t go violent and you don’t violate any laws,” he said.

He however said there was concern over the volatile security situation in the country.

“And the last time they did such a thing they attacked the State House of Assembly, the legislature, for which they have filed criminal charges. So this is the concern, the concern is break down of law and order and not protest or strike,” he said. “They are free to do so but it will not change our position.”

Mr. El-Rufai said his government had already announced its decision to pay three months severance package to sacked teachers in line with the public service rule.

He also said a provision was made for those retiring to go through retirement training.

“Those that are interested in farming we have reserved land available and for those that want to go into trade, we have micro credit to support them but they are not suitable as teachers. They can do other things and the government will do other things to support them,” he said.

On his part, Kano governor, Mr. Ganduje, who spoke briefly on Mr. Buhari’s handling of the farmers/herders clashes, said the president had already met with key persons concerned and that “a suggestion has been put forward by the Minister of Agriculture concerning the (cattle) colony and I think eventually that is the answer”.

  • Kallah Bature

    Right steps in the right direction.

  • obiora

    Those Governors are the real Shitholes which Trump is Talking. They have no apologies for that He said. Government of the people or People slave of the Government.

    • ayo

      Nigerians are the real problems of Nigeria. 50% of the problem on ground are caused by our clueless governors though just copying what is done at the centre

    • musa aliyu

      No. You are the shithole itsself for not wanting yourself to develop your country. You prefer jonadumb who will steal money and give to you so you too can go to America.

  • Finitri

    You have my vote, PMB

  • Nkem

    “Those of us you see here want the president to contest the 2019 election; we have no apologies for that”.
    Who is asking you people for apology? Or is it guilty conscience for doing something very unpopular?

  • Jon

    Why not allow the man to make his own decision? Why all this pressure? Wait and allow him to say whether he wants to run again or not. No wonder Nigeria is called a “shithole” country.

  • Oguntade

    You say that for yourselves and your family. Buhari was accidentally elected because of incompetence and imbecile act of Jonathan, if not you morons won’t be asking such a failure to come back.

  • Solomon Brown

    If Buhari manages to secure a second term, then Nigeria is done. A vote for Buhari is a vote against Nigeria staying united. That is the long and short of it. Ghaddafi 2.0 loading……………

    • musa aliyu

      Ha, ha, ha, hawa! Some lunacy no get definition. Keep baying the moon. Buhari all the way!!!!

      • Solomon Brown

        Yea you will find out the hard way.

    • musa aliyu

      Oil spills did you say? Ehen!! Ni be una people dey blow pipelines? Make den continue now!

  • Fantastic

    El Rufai is right to have said they have no apology, they know the endorsement of Mr failure for 2nd term is an unpopular one but they just have to do it for their own selfish interest.

  • ayo

    Nigerians should note those governors they are the enemies of Nigeria. they are ready to sacrifice 2oo million Nigerians on the altar of self preservation. May God visit their generation both born and unborn a million folds of the suffering they have subjected Nigerians to and are still planning to further impoverish us with their misrule.

    • Al

      My state Gov can’t dictate to me who to vote and who i shouldn’t vote, you are the custodian of your vote. El rufa’i and other gov’s stand is normal and it is politics, the right to remain with us. FOR ME I WILL VOTE FOR BUHARI

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      The important thing is that you cast your vote to the best of your conscience. the same applies to other suffering Nigerians

  • Gary

    Just seven out of how many Governors of APC controlled states? You don’t need a Pol.Sci degree to figure out these are the Desperate Seven and just how unpopular Buhari has become even within his own party.
    It’s notable that Samuel Ortum didn’t join the parade and the SW Governors are conspicuously missing from the sycophants endorsing Buhari to pre-empt a nomination challenge.
    Folks, has anyone forgotten earlier last year when Buhari first went to London and it appeared as if he wasn’t going to make it back alive? How many of these sycophants stuck by him? Let me refresh your memories:
    Acolytes of the Borno State Governor Shettima started a campaign that it was the turn of the Northeast to produce a President. Mr. Shettima, who couldn’t protect girls of Chibok from being captured into slavery, felt safe enough to invite Bola Tinubu to commission projects in Borno.
    Then out of the blue, a “private memo” from the Kaduna Midget highly critical of Buhari’s policies was conveniently “leaked” to the media. Coincidence or an attempt by the chameleon of national politics to publicly distance himself from a failing President?
    Others like the loony in Owerri were openly campaigning for Vice President or position themselves for 2023 if another Northerner succeeded Buhari.

    Thanks to the miracle of modern medicine, Buhari did not die in London and Behold, Mr. El-Rufai is now the Chief Campaigner for a Buhari second term after its dawned on those who rode his coattails into office that they might need his “good offices” with his kinsmen at INEC to retain their seats and for the APC to remain in power.

    The APC is in the same situation today that Jonathan and his PDP were in 2014: an increasingly unpopular party with die-hard sycophants and their demagogue leader feeding on self-delusion that they will pull a rabbit out of the hat at the last minute to win at the polls. Or employ the Plan B to pull an Orubebe-style stunt with Mr. Yakubu’s INEC in the face of obvious defeat.

    Poor APC folks, this is like sending a calendar as a gift to a convict on Death Row with his execution date circled on it: February 2019.

  • utolason

    Buhari does not have the capacity to carry on nor does he have what it takes to manage the Nigeria of today. Those advising to contest are not being honest. The same Nasir El Rufai has long ago advised Buhari to kick out the cabal in the president or else he risk losing 2019 election. That advised has as at today been ignored. So on what basis is Nasir El Rufai endorsing Buhari for 2019.

    Buhari should not contest 2019 election. If he does, he will be disgraced out of office.

    • Otile

      If you disgrace him out are you prepared for unprecedented massacres in the land?

    • shakara123

      Please let allow him to contest so that we can disgrace him out of office. Abeg. Our politicians won’t learn until they experience humiliation.