Patience Jonathan loses at Appeal Court, $5.8 million, N2.4 billion remain forfeited to Nigerian govt

Patience Jonathan
Patience Jonathan

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal on Friday upheld an order of interim forfeiture to the federal government of $5.8 million ($5,842,316) and N2.4 billion (N2,421,953,522) traced to the accounts of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience.

Mojeed Owoade, who gave the lead judgement, resolved the matter against Mrs. Jonathan saying her application lacked merit.

A judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court had on April 26 last year granted an order of interim forfeiture of the $5.8 million traced to Mrs. Jonathan’s account number 211001712 domiciled with Skye Bank Plc on the grounds that the money was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The judge had also granted an order of interim forfeiture of N2.4 billion the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said was surreptitiously kept by the former first lady in an account number 202200760 domiciled with Eco Bank Plc in the name of La Wari Furniture and Baths Limited.

The EFCC had filed the application for the forfeiture of the monies to the Nigerian government.

During the hearing, Musbau Abubakar, an EFCC operative, deposed to an affidavit before the court stating that Mrs. Jonathan opened the Skye Bank account on February 7, 2013.

Mr. Abubakar also told Justice Olatoregun that the former First Lady made several United States Dollars cash deposits into the account through a former Special Assistant to former President Jonathan, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, and a State House steward, Festus Iyoha.

Mr. Dudafa is facing trial over allegations of money laundering before a federal judge.

Mrs. Olatoregun had granted the prayers of the EFCC and directed Mrs. Jonathan to show cause why the money should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

But the former first lady’s lawyers, Mike Ozekhome and Ifedayo Adedipe, both senior advocates of Nigeria, approached the appellate court to set aside the order of the lower court.

Mrs. Jonathan’s lawyers also urged the Court of Appeal to declare as unconstitutional the provisions of Sections 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

One of the appellate court judges in July last year recused himself from hearing the appeal for “personal reasons.”

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    The audacity of thieves is a Nigerian thing, but kudos to the Court today for pulling the plug on this farce of a trial that rogue attorneys have turned into an industry. There is o righteousness in a country where looters flaunt their booties in the face of the citizenry with impunity. Go MAGU, make Nigeria too hot for crooks!

  • Observer

    Correct

  • Arabakpura

    This is one area that the Buhari’s government scored a pass mark and really helped Nigeria with a precedence which will be used for the future; but his overall score is far below average!

  • Isyaku Muhammad

    Kudos to Buhari and Magu

  • Adele Uhuru

    See what gets me pissed here is the fact that these criminal minded politicians and their spouses steal these monies and let it seat in some bank account- they could have provided some form of small loan facility for their local constituents to enable some economic activity that spun wealth creation and still keep these monies afterwards – rather their greed wont allow them see past their nose………………..shameful

  • J Martins

    Kudos to president buhari ,the Nigeria judiciary and magu-led efcc

  • thusspokez

    PT I don’t see the point which you are trying to convey to readers by showing Patience Jonathan’s wide opened mouth. It is in very poor taste, and I find it rather disgusted as I would with any other person’s wide open mouth.

    Who wants to be see the inside of another person’s mouth especially when one might be eating whilst surfing? Indeed I would like to make a formal complaint to the PT management in reaction to this website’s persistent use of this same disgusting photo on every news report about Patience Jonathan Maybe PT could pre-warn readers about distasteful photos before they open the page.