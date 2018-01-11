Police, soldiers bow to pressure as NLC begins Kaduna protest

The Nigerian Labour Congress recorded an early victory Thursday after its members successfully broke through a police cordon in Kaduna to begin a protest against the mass sack of teachers.

Police said they deployed 8,000 officers to stop the demonstration called in defiance of the state government’s repeated threat.

Soldiers and armoured vehicles were also deployed to stop the march.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai warned he would sanction teachers who join the protest, one of the biggest the state has seen in recent years.

But the NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, said the union would not be intimidated and the protest would continue.

By afternoon, thousands of protesters broke through police blockade and marched along Independence Way towards along Muhammad Buhari way.

“Anybody who think we cannot come out for the protest has malaria, and that malaria must be treated today,” Mr. Wabba, said while addressing members inside the Labour House.

The protesters continued to shout “bama yi, bama so bama so, El-rufai Barawo ne” as they marched to the Government House to deliver a letter to the governor.

They held banners and placards with different inscriptions.

Three police vans later joined to give security cover along Ali Akilu Road by NNN round about.

  • Dazmillion

    QUOTE – Police said they deployed 8,000 officers to stop the demonstration called in defiance of the state government’s repeated threat.

    8,000 police officers deployed to stop a peaceful protest, yet less than a year ago when marauding herdsmen were raping, cutting throats and burning whole communities in southern Kaduna for days, not a single policeman showed up.

    THERE IS SOMETHING SATANICALLY WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY.

    • Steve

      When the righteous are in authority people rejoice, but sin is a reproach to any nation. Vote wisely come 2019, now that you know the truth.

  • Gary

    Interesting isn’t it, that Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai can call up a legion of Police and the Army to stop a civil demonstration. Just like that.

    But his fellow Governors in other parts of Nigeria can literally cry till the cows come home for security protection after Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association issues open threats before its Fulani Herdsmen armed wing launches bloody assaults on farming communities resisting encroachment on their lands across the country.

    Since VP Osinbajo says Nigerians should refrain from speculating about the Fulani Herdsmen crisis, maybe he or Femi Adesina can help explain the difference between Governor El-Rufai and say, Samuel Ortom of Benue State. Both men are Governors and belong to the same party at state and federal levels. Yet one can summon the Police and Army at will to stop a Labour rally while the other cannot get the same response from the federal government to protect his people from rampaging herdsmen who have seemingly been given a license to kill.

    Mr. Osinbajo, do tell us: Are all Governors equal or why are some treated as freeborn and others as bastards by the Buhari regime?

  • thusspokez

    Soldiers and armoured vehicles were also deployed to stop the march.

    Only President Buhari can authorise the Nigerian army to be used this way. Does this mean that he gave the authorisation?

    Anyway,
    Democracy/Freedom 1 – 0 Despotism