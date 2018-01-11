Police, soldiers bow to pressure as NLC begins Kaduna protest

Related News

The Nigerian Labour Congress recorded an early victory Thursday after its members successfully broke through a police cordon in Kaduna to begin a protest against the mass sack of teachers.

Police said they deployed 8,000 officers to stop the demonstration called in defiance of the state government’s repeated threat.

Soldiers and armoured vehicles were also deployed to stop the march.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai warned he would sanction teachers who join the protest, one of the biggest the state has seen in recent years.

But the NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, said the union would not be intimidated and the protest would continue.

By afternoon, thousands of protesters broke through police blockade and marched along Independence Way towards along Muhammad Buhari way.

“Anybody who think we cannot come out for the protest has malaria, and that malaria must be treated today,” Mr. Wabba, said while addressing members inside the Labour House.

The protesters continued to shout “bama yi, bama so bama so, El-rufai Barawo ne” as they marched to the Government House to deliver a letter to the governor.

They held banners and placards with different inscriptions.

Three police vans later joined to give security cover along Ali Akilu Road by NNN round about.

