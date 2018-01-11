NLC begins Kaduna protest

NLC carries on with scheduled protest in Kaduna state despite high presence of security personnels.

The Nigerian Labour Congress on Thursday broke through a police cordon in Kaduna to begin a protest against the sack of teachers considered incompetent by the state government. The teachers were fired after they failed a primary four test administered on them by the state’s education ministry.

Police said they deployed 8,000 officers to stop the demonstration called in defiance of the state government.

Soldiers and armoured vehicles were also deployed to stop the march.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai warned he would sanction teachers who join the protest.

But the NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, said the union would not be intimidated and that the protest would continue.

By afternoon, thousands of protesters broke through police blockade and marched along Independence Way towards along Muhammad Buhari way.

“Anybody who think we cannot come out for the protest has malaria, and that malaria must be treated today,” Mr. Wabba, said while addressing members inside the Labour House.

The protesters continued as they marched to the Government House to deliver a letter to the governor.

They held banners and placards with different inscriptions.

Three police vans later joined to give security cover along Ali Akilu Road by NNN round about.

Governor El-Rufai has insisted he would carry on with his reform of the education sector despite opposition from labour and other interest groups.

The governor said those opposing the reform had perhaps benefited from the rot of the past.

  • Dazmillion

    QUOTE – Police said they deployed 8,000 officers to stop the demonstration called in defiance of the state government’s repeated threat.

    8,000 police officers deployed to stop a peaceful protest, yet less than a year ago when marauding herdsmen were raping, cutting throats and burning whole communities in southern Kaduna for days, not a single policeman showed up.

    THERE IS SOMETHING SATANICALLY WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY.

    • Steve

      When the righteous are in authority people rejoice, but sin is a reproach to any nation. Vote wisely come 2019, now that you know the truth.

      • Harry

        Hard truth Steve.

    • FreeNigeria

      Because Satans are running the country

  • Gary

    Interesting isn’t it, that Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai can call up a legion of Police and the Army to stop a civil demonstration. Just like that.

    But his fellow Governors in other parts of Nigeria can literally cry till the cows come home for security protection after Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association issues open threats before its Fulani Herdsmen armed wing launches bloody assaults on farming communities resisting encroachment on their lands across the country.

    Since VP Osinbajo says Nigerians should refrain from speculating about the Fulani Herdsmen crisis, maybe he or Femi Adesina can help explain the difference between Governor El-Rufai and say, Samuel Ortom of Benue State. Both men are Governors and belong to the same party at state and federal levels. Yet one can summon the Police and Army at will to stop a Labour rally while the other cannot get the same response from the federal government to protect his people from rampaging herdsmen who have seemingly been given a license to kill.

    Mr. Osinbajo, do tell us: Are all Governors equal or why are some treated as freeborn and others as bastards by the Buhari regime?

  • thusspokez

    Soldiers and armoured vehicles were also deployed to stop the march.

    Only President Buhari can authorise the Nigerian army to be used this way. Does this mean that he gave the authorisation?

    Anyway,
    Democracy/Freedom 1 – 0 Despotism

  • Solomon Brown

    The Islamo- Fascist Midget from Kaduna took a big loss with this one. Organized Labour is the engine that keeps the nation running, not the cattles and the killer herdsmen they go out of their way to protect. Southern Kaduna has got to organize to prevent El Rufai from serving a second term as governor.

  • Mentus

    You can guarantee that if this protest took place in any of the Southern states especially SE, or it was the Shiites, one would be counting the number of people shot dead by now. I have always known the police/army would not do a thing to jeopardise the life of any of the ‘protected species’ – Fulanis – who may be participating in the demonstrations.

    • Walter

      Because the govt knows that people from the Southern, Western part of the country are chickens. I am fro the western part of the country. If something like this happens in the north, the govt will face the wrath of the people. Mostly because they have majority of illiterates. If it happens in the south or western part, about 50% will go back to their homes saying “Abeg, make i stay inside my house before i get killed”

  • El Rufai nose is bloodied by these successful protests. Kudos to NLC.

  • So oju abe niko

    I know this is against the grain of the comments here. In my dream, I see myself as an autocratic president of Nigeria. First order of business for me is to proscribe all the pseudo-socialist labour unions and the alutas. Any minor disagreement, everyone goes on strike and they come back after long strike to collect salary for work not done. No more protest against progressive ideas. The midget of Kaduna is trying to get rid of illiterate teachers, and they shut the schools down. The government should deregulate petrol price completely and let the free market take control. The price in Kano doesn’t have to be the same price in Lagos. The government should stop tampering with forex and let it be free flowing. No discretionary exchange rate for anybody. The free cash that would be released from cancelling our current retrogressive welfare policy should be plowed back into infrastructural development, education, agriculture, and other measures that will take Nigeria into the modern world. BTW, the civil service everywhere should be pruned down to 1/3 or ¼ of the current work-force for efficiency. Nigerians want everything, but are not prepared to sacrifice anything whatsoever. We have to make tough choices to progress … nothing is free in this world.

    • thusspokez

      ”pseudo-socialist labour unions”
      “progressive ideas”
      “deregulate petrol price”
      “let the free market take control”
      “current retrogressive welfare policy”
      “the civil service everywhere should be pruned down to 1/3 or ¼ of…”
      “ We have to make tough choices to progress … “

      With the greatest respect, you sound boring. And that might well be because I have read this ideological nonsense too often in western media. What you have done is plagiarise outdated, failed western economics ideas and paste them here as your radical ideas or “against the grain of the comments here”.

      On socialist labour unions, do you know of a right-wing government in Africa? African cultures and traditions are what drives policies of African governments over Africa — not western-style right-wing vs left-wing nonsense. And I am glad that African governments shun these silly binary ideologies — no matter how much the west tries to flog these ideologies to African governments.

      Try and understand the importance of context, and don’t think that you can import snow to Africa, because they have snow in the West.