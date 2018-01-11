Mass Sack: Hundreds of police officers, soldiers on Kaduna streets to foil NLC rally

Teachers Protest: Massive police, military deployment in Kaduna

There was a heavy security presence in Kaduna on Thursday morning to foil the protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

The labour union organised the march to protest the sack of thousands of workers by the state government.

The state government and the police had warned against the march.

The workers are being laid off as part of a government reform of its public service to become more efficient and professional, the state government has said.

About 24 police vans, two armoured cars, 10 special motorcycles and hundreds of police officers and soldiers were on the streets on Thursday morning, many stationed about 40 meters from the Labour House gate along Independence Way.

Despite the security presence, labour leaders gathered with flags and placards singing union slogans at the gate of the Labour House, which is the NLC secretariat in the state.

“We are ordered by the CP (commissioner of police) not to allow the protesters to cross Independence Way,” a police officer who took position in front of the Labour gate said.

“We are restricting them to the premises of Labour House,” he added.

Labour leaders, however, remained defiant.

“We will push them (security) away and proceed on our protest. They can’t intimidate us.

“So, Nigeria has this military might and the country is still facing security challenges,” one of the workers said.

Mukhtar Aliyu, spokesperson of the police in the state, said they are also embarking on a show of force around major flash points in the metropolis.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Dr.Alfred Branson

    Nigerians should be able to access this government from the states level to the Federal.Is this what was voted for? If what El-Rufai of Kaduna is doing by sacking Teachers is right why did now invited army to stop protest?Did he used army to sack the workers.God of vengeance will soon avenge for these poor workers.

  • Abdullah Musa

    APC!
    The mask is now off.
    We are seeing the devil in his most hideous ugliness!

  • sanusaliyu

    we need all those forces in benue state not kaduna state.

  • Dazmillion

    If El-Rufai can mobilize the army to quell a peaceful demonstration by Labour union, why was the same military force not sent to southern Kaduna when herdsmen were slicing people’s throats? This country is going to burn very soon and the elite should not pretend that they would escape the inferno in their private jets

  • The facts

    The fact that someone like El Rufai who was indicted by the national assembly for violating the government directives can later become a governor of a state is beyond comprehension.

  • Frank Udo

    I warned Nigerians about this ravaging danger, and it was simply politicised. I hope that no sane Nigerian we need any convincing to vote out this clueless government come 2019.

  • FreeNigeria

    Backward government, they have all these police and military force against a peaceful protest, but they can’t deploy half of it to prevent Fulani herdsmen from killing innocent people.