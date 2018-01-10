Gunshots in Abuja as police forcefully disperse protesting Shiites

IMN protesters

The police fired shots on Wednesday morning in Abuja as they forcefully dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN.

Hundreds of IMN members started their protest from Garki Area 10 heading towards Area 1 shortly before they were barricaded by armed security operatives at Moshood Abiola Road on Area 2 junction of the Nigerian capital.

The Shiites insisted on continuing with their peaceful march. The police eventually used tear gas and gunshots to disperse them. That led to confusion among traders, motorists and residents.

The Shiites are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been held without trial by the government for almost two years.

Details later…

  • Oil POLLUTION in Niger DELTA

    “Royal Dutch Shell and the Italian multinational oil giant ENI have admitted to more than 550 oil spills in the Niger Delta last year, according to an Amnesty International analysis of the companies’ latest figures. By contrast, on average, there were only 10 spills a year across the whole of Europe between 1971 and 2011…..

    Shell reported 204 Niger Delta spills in 2014 while ENI, which operates in a smaller area, reported a staggering 349 spills.

    “These figures are seriously alarming. ENI has clearly lost control over its operations in the Niger Delta. And despite all its promises, Shell has made no progress on tackling oil spills,” said Audrey Gaughran, Amnesty International’s Global Issues Director…In any other country, this would be a national emergency. In Nigeria it appears to be standard operating procedure for the oil industry. The human cost is horrific – people living with pollution every day of their lives.”

    —- amnesty/DOT/org

  • ARISE Niger DELTA

    Despite this quantum of oil pollution the Nigerian govt makes no effort to clean up the environment with the excuse that there is no money. Whereas, it is making efforts to withdraw N1b from the excess crude oil account purportedly to fight boko haram. Is this not treachery and slap in the face of the Niger Deltans? Niger Delta, ARISE and confront!