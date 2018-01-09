UPDATED: INEC announces timetable for 2019 elections

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the time table for the 2019 general elections.

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on same day on February 16, 2019, INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said while briefing journalists on Tuesday.

Governorship and state assembly elections will also hold same day on March 2, two weeks after the presidential election. The elections into Abuja Area Councils also hold on March 2.

Mr. Yakubu said that the conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from primaries for national and state elections has been slated for between August 18 and 2018 to October 7, 2018.

Mr. Yakubu said that political campaigns by political parties for Presidential Election and NASS elections would commence on November 18 and end on January 14, 2019; while that of governorship and State Houses of Assembly would start on December 1 and end on February 28, 2019.

He added that the conduct of party primaries for the FCT Area Council election has also be scheduled for between September 4 and October 27.

He said that notice for elections would be released on August 17, while collection of nomination forms for national and states elections by political parties has been fixed for between August 17 and August 24, while that of the FCT is slated from September 3 to September 10.

The chairman said that the last date for submission of nomination forms by political parties has also been scheduled for December 3 for president and NASS elections, and state elections December 17.

He also said that the collection of nomination forms for FCT Area Council elections would commence on November 3 to November 10, while the last date for the return of the nomination forms is Dec. 14.

The commission according to Mr. Yakubu would on October 25 publish the personal particulars of National elections candidates on October 25 and those of the state candidates on November 9.

He also announced November 17 as the last date for the withdrawal or replacement of candidate(s) for president and NASS elections, and December 1 for governorship and state house of assembly elections.

Mr. Yakubu said that the INEC would on January 2, 2019 publish notice of the polls, and on January 7, 2019 publish official register of voters for the election.

The chairman said that political parties were also expected to submit names of their agents for the elections on February 1, 2019.

He disclosed that 1,558 constituencies elections made up presidential, 29 governorship elections, out of which seven are staggered would be conducted in 2019.

Mr. Yakubu assured Nigerians that the commission was determined to strictly adhere to the timetable and implement it to the letter.

He added that the commission needed the support and cooperation of all stakeholders to succeed, saying the commission expects full adherence to the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act which formed basis of the timetable.

He added that INEC was determined to build legacy by ensuring that the nation’s elections keep getting better.

“Today is exactly 402 days to the opening of polling units nationwide at 8 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 16, 2019.

“As political parties and candidates canvass the support of electorate, the commission wishes to appeal to all and sundry to eschew bitterness and conduct their activities with decorum.’’

Yakubu said that the commission would release the cost of 2019 general elections after its meeting scheduled for Thursday.

He added that January 13 for the conduct of Anambra Central Senatorial bye-election still stands.

He also disclosed that over 100 political associations had applied to INEC to be registered as political parties.

Yakubu added that the commission would continue to register any of the associations that meets the requirements for registration as specified in the Constitution and Electoral Act.