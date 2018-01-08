Boko Haram: Nigerian Air Force helicopter suffers mishap

Related News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says its Mi-17 Helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a mission in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North-east.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Mr. Adesanya, the incident which occurred on Monday, resulted in significant damage to the helicopter.

The director however, explained that there was no lives loss as a result of the incident.

The director added that the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, has directed the immediate constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

This, Adesanya said, was in line with global best practices whenever such unfortunate incident occurred.

He said further that NAF would continue to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it strives daily to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

(NAN)