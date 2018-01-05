Despite Benue, Rivers, other killings, Nigeria is well secured – Police IG

Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari with I-G Ibrahim Idris after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (5/1/18). 0087/05/01/18/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Friday had a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

After the meeting which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mr. Idris briefed journalists on his discussion with the president.

When asked if he believes there is breakdown of law and order in different parts of the country, Mr. Idris said he thinks “Nigeria is well secured.”

Dozens of people were killed in separate attacks in Rivers and Benue in the new year. While that of Rivers is linked to cult violence; that of Benue is believed to have been carried out by herdsmen on farming communities.

Read the full question and answer session the police chief had with journalists below.
Q: What was the meeting with Mr. President about?

IGP: You know any time we meet Mr. President, you know the area of discussion is how to have effective security of the Nation.

Q: What are you doing about Benue?

IGP: You know I deployed my DIG there yesterday and you know we have different stages of police, you have the AIG in Benue, Commissioner of Police in Benue and all of them are putting their heads together to see how we address this issue of community problems in Benue.

Q: There seems to be break down of law and order in the different parts of the country at the same time – Rivers, Benue, Kaduna,

IGP: Obviously I think Nigeria is well secured you have to be frank with us.

Q: Really?

IGP: Yes.

Q: Why do you think herdsmen killings is escalating in parts of the country?

IGP: Like I said, you know we have different levels of police in this country. We have the Commissioner of Police in Benue, the AIG of Police in Benue, and yesterday I deployed my DIG operations there and definitely we are doing all we can to see we maintain law and order in all parts of the country.

Q: The police has been accused of being reactionary rather than proactive to stop the killings, how do you react?

IGP: Let’s use the example of Benue, you know most of these states where you have several languages, you know is an issue of communal misunderstanding. I think what we should be praying for is for Nigerians to learn to live in peace with each other, I think is very important.

Q: What did the president say after briefing him, was he happy with you or gave you a new charge?

IGP: Of course every time we meet with the President he gives a charge. He said that we should go and take care and ensure that we tighten our security.

Q: Any new measures you are deploying soon?

IGP: There are so many measures. For instance in Benue we are going to deploy more units to support the efforts the police is making in the state to ensure we have adequate protection to the men and communities and members.

Q: Are you assuring Nigerians that this will not repeat itself?

IGP: Of course we are assuring that this will not repeat itself.

Q: Is the country under-policed?

IGP: I cannot say Nigeria is under-policed.

Q: Maybe the question should be is the police overwhelmed?

IGP: We cannot be overwhelmed.

Q: Did you say that the Benue killings is that of communal crisis? We all know is herdsmen killing farmers.

IGP: Obviously it is communal crisis, herdsmen are part of the community. They are Nigerians and are part of the community are they not?

Q: On arrest of an online publisher by SARS, was that on your orders because he published something against you?

IGP: Anyway I don’t need to send anybody but whenever you commit an offense it is our duty to ensure that we respond.

  • DAVID DOGO

    Tasteless responses from an IG

  • tsunami1earthquake

    “Nigeria is well-secured”, says the Inspector General of Police. What else would one have expected him to say?

  • forestgee

    Fulani Talk Show! Unbelievable that human beings are devalued faster than Naira.

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      IG is Nupe but he understands the Fulani charge

  • Otile

    No wonder Nigerian Police has the worst reputation in the world, the head sounds asinine.

  • john

    The AIG and the Commissioner of Police in Benue State should be called for questioning.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    I am beginning to get disappointed at the attitude of PT in recent times. I wonder why the massive protests in Makurdi, the Benue state capital that saw the state Governor being pelted with bricks was not reported on your website. We all know the story would have been different were it in the months leading to 2015 elections and Jonathan was the President. You largely ignored that protests that had conspicuous placards demanding that “Buhari should Resign”. I saw the story on some newspapers like Vanguard, Pointblanknews, The Sun newspapers etc. How can the utterance of the IG after the protests calling for Buhari to resign be more important than the protest itself? There should be a balance in reporting stories and it should be zero tolerance for bias. Please PT, take note, otherwise you stand a chance of losing your waning integrity.

  • Gary

    Simply pathetic that this shallow fellow is actually the Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria.
    This is the man Buhari saw fit to appoint over his more qualified and competent seniors and peers?
    Idris is totally bereft of elocution, ideas or vision in a country overflowing with millions of educated, competent and unemployed people who can give us State/Regional Police to secure law and order across Nigeria. Just sad that lives are now being wasted for sectarian political considerations.

    PS To the people of the Middle Belt, if by now you haven’t learned that how you vote is literally a matter of life and death for your community, then you never will.
    If you like, go vote for the likes of an Ortom and his party mentor, Buhari, again next year. Elections have consequences.

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      Its a pity bro

  • thusspokez

    ‘Garbage In, Garbage Out’ is what Nigerians get when their president appoint mediocrity as the Police boss .

  • Nuhu

    Benue State, how market? In 2015, you rejected GEJ and
    voted overwhelmingly for “Messiah” Buhari and APC, but fast forward to 2018, it is all lamentation.

    Vote for Buhari and APC to secure your life come 2019 lol.

    I am sure the Benues can’t wait to chase Buhari out in 2019. Once bitten twice shy.

  • FreeNigeria

    hear the incompetent AZZ

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    ———–

    With this level of reasoning and understanding by the IG of Police, then Nigeria is indeed in trouble. Spits