Herdsmen Attacks: Buhari sends Minister to Benue, pledges justice

Nigeria_Benue_State_map
Benue on map

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Federal Government will not allow people who take up arms against the defenceless in the society to go unpunished.

Mr. Buhari stated this on Thursday in Makurdi through a representative he sent to Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue over the killings in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state.

He was represented by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzaau.

The minister, speaking on behalf of the president, said that efforts would be intensified to fish out the perpetrators.

He described the people that carried out the heinous act as criminals, and said they will face justice.

He condoled with the families that lost their loved ones in the attack.

In his remark, Mr. Ortom assured the people that the Anti-Open Grazing Law had come to stay, adding that their land cannot be taken away from them by whatever guise.

The governor stressed that ranching was the best global practice not only for cattle but all livestock.

“Therefore, the law was not targeted at any ethnic group. The law was initiated after diligent as well as due consultations and is in the best interest of everybody because it was meant to protect both herdsmen as well as farmers,” he said.

Former Senate Minority Leader, George Akume, said that the president was known for honesty so he should not allow the issue of incessant herdsmen attack on farmers to dent his reputation.

Mr. Akume also enjoined the people not to seek self help or carry out reprisals but allow peace to prevail. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Bassey Frank

    STORY, STORY …… STO……RY!!!

  • Jimi

    Election is around the corner. These killings started since he took office and it has been one promise after another. The thunder that will destroy Nigeria’s ruling class is still doing press up!

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    ELECTION FEVER !! BUHARI has all of a sudden awaken from his slumber……The man has no respect for the intelligence of the average Nigerian.

    OUR MUMU DON PLENTY .

  • ott

    This is a summary of the acts of these mere criminals
    July 2012: Senator Gyang Dantong and the Majority Leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. Gyang Fulani were killed while attending the mass burial of about 50 victims of attack by Fulani herdsmen on villages in Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas of the state. The two lawmakers were reportedly gunned down at Maseh village in Riyom LGA, where over 50 victims of the attack were being buried. The gunmen reportedly stormed the venue and opened fire on those present, causing more deaths.
    March 2014: Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue State, narrowly escaped death, when his convoy was ambushed by suspected Fulani mercenaries, who engaged his security men in a gun duel at Tee-Akanyi village, Guma local government area of Benue state. Suswam, while addressing the community lamented the endless attacks on the people of the state by Fulani herdsmen.
    April 2015: Attack on Galadima village, Zamfara State by Fulani herdsmen led to the death of about 30 persons. Another attack by the group, led to the death of 200 persons in the state. It was gathered that the attackers numbering over 70, swooped on the villagers who were at a meeting to discuss the security situation in the area.
    Farmers and villagers in Imo State also have gory tales to tell. Emotions ran high when scores of angry youths of Irete Community in the state, blocked the ever-busy Owerri-Onitsha dual carriageway to protest the damnable activities of Fulani herdsmen in their community.
    June 2015:Fulani herdsmen attacked Motokun village, Patigi Local Government Area, Kwara State. The Oro-Ago community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state was also attacked.
    Fulani herdsmen attacked Ninji and Ropp villages in Plateau State and killed 27 persons. Also, the same group reportedly murdered about 70 Christians.
    September 2015: An attack by some Fulani herdsmen on the community of Onitsha Ukwuani in Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State left about three persons dead. According to report, trouble erupted when the herdsmen allowed their cattle to stray into the community farmlands, destroying a lot of crops in the process, in an attempt to protect their farmlands from the suspected herdsmen, the three villagers were killed. Similar attack was carried out against Oghonogbo community, a boundary between Edo and Delta State.
    A middle-aged woman was raped and subsequently killed by three Fulani herdsmen in Edo state. The woman was accosted by the suspects while returning from farm at Odighi village in Ovia North East Local Government alongside her 18-year-old son. The son was said to have escaped, while she was caught and raped to death.
    November 2015: The herdsmen invaded Ulaja and Ojeh communities in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State and killed about 22 men and women who were either on their way to the farm or already in the farm. Similar attack was witnessed in Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala Local Government Area when Fulani herdsmen hacked a couple on their way to the farm down.
    The Fulani herdsmen kidnapped Olu Falae, National Chairman, Social Democratic Party (SDP) who was Secretary to the Government of the Federation on his 77th birthday by Fulani herdsmen. The police reportedly rescued Falae after paying a ransom of money, although Solomon Arase, the Inspector General of Police, denied the ransom.
    January 2016: Many people were killed and others wounded as Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of the day unleashed terror on three communities in Jire Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The marauding herdsmen were said to have attacked Ko, Gereng and Ndikajam communities at about 3.30 amshooting sporadically. The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Vunokilang Police Station in Girei Local Government Area was among those killed in the attack.
    February 2016: About 10 persons were reportedly killed in Tom-Anyiin, Tom-Ataan, Mbaya and Tombu in the Buruku Local Government Area of the state by Fulani herdsmen.
    David Mark, former Senate President escaped attack when well-armed Fulani herdsmen shot at his convoy during a visit to gauge the amount of damage meted on Agatu Local Government Area by the same Fulani people.
    Six traditional rulers in Ijebu-Igbo,Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, raised the alarm over the alleged destruction of farmlands and the rape of women by Fulani herdsmen in the area. The monarchs said activities of the herdsmen and their cattle posed serious threat to security in the area.
    While the Ijebus were lamenting the rape of their women by Fulani herdsmen, the people of Uzo-Uwani in Enugu State were thrown into mourning on the same day when Fulani herdsmen invaded the community killing two people while 19 were declared missing. The herdsmen had earlier struck and killed an 85-year-old Tagbo Oguejiofor in Udi Local Government Area of the state. Oguejiofor was working on his farm at Oma Eke in Udi when the suspected herdsmen attacked and killed him.
    March 2016: Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked some villages in Agatu area of Benue State, killing no fewer than 50 persons. This attack came few days after President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the setting up of a panel to find out the root cause of the attacks and proffer a lasting solution. This happened barely a week after more than 100 people were killed in the same community and security meeting held by governors of both Benue and Nasarawa states to end the clash.