Another Chibok girl rescued – Nigerian Army

Salomi Pagu, another Chibok girl saved by the Nigerian Army.
Salomi Pagu, another Chibok girl saved by the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army has released a statement that one of the kidnapped Chibok girls has been released.

The released girl was identified as Salomi Pagu.

Over 200 girls were kidnapped from the secondary school in Chibok, Borno State in April 2014.

About 100 girls are still believed to be with terror group with most of the others released after negotiation with the government.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014.

“So far, preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

“Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention,” the army said.

Details later..,

  • AryLoyds

    This AREWA fraud continues!
    I can bet my money that , there will be another release of some so called “Chibok Girls ” before the election !
    Deris God Oh 🙂

  • truth is bitter

    Terrorism has become a political tool and the people of the North who really do not value life because their koran tells them so, can do anything including use of suicide bombers, sacrificing their sons and daughters for the course – the course of ensuring they remain politically relevant in the Nigerian political equation. I blame the lame and cowardly Governors and legislators from all other parts of Nigeria who have failed their people by not standing up to challenge this evil foisted on all of us.