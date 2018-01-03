Arsenal vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): London rivals battle at Emirates

Related News

The London rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea will be opening their 2018 on a feisty note as both teams go head-on in a Premier League clash at the Emirates tonight.

Arsene Wenger’s side are falling behind in the race for the top four but have only lost once at home all season. So it’ll be a tough ask for Antonio Conte who will want to avenge that 3-0 defeat there last season.

There is a Nigerian interest in tonight’s derby clash as two Super Eagles stars, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses, will be playing from opposing ends.

Many still remember the great hattrick scored by Kanu Nwankwo in a similar fixture in 1999 and would be more than happy to see either Iwobi or Moses have such impact in tonight’s fixture.

PREMIUM TIMES will serve live updates of the match.

Kickoff is 8.45 p.m.

Team News… Victor Moses starts.. Iwobi benched

Only one out of the two Nigerians expected in action tonight is starting

Victor Moses has gotten Antonio Conte’ s nod to start while Wenger has relegated Iwobi to the bench tonight.

ARSENAL STARTING XI: Cech; Chambers, Mustafi, Holding; Bellerin, Xhaka, Wilshere; Maitland-Niles; Ozil, Lacazette, Sanchez

ARSENAL SUBS: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck

CHELSEA STARTING XI:Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard; Morata

CHELSEA SUBS: Caballero, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi