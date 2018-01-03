Buhari speaks on Benue killings

Buhari 2
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over the reported killings, injury of several persons and wanton destruction of property in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state in the New Year.

Mr. Ortom said on Tuesday that armed herdsmen killed over 20 and injured over 30 in Benue between Monday and Tuesday in Guma and Logo local government areas. He disclosed this while addressing journalists in Makurdi after the State Council Security Meeting.

He said that out of the number, nine were Livestock Guards who were to ensure the full implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law which was signed on November 1, 2017.

Mr. Ortom called on the federal government to wade into the matter so as to avert further destruction of lives and property.

The police later said on Wednesday that 17 people were killed and that eight herdsmen suspected to be among the killers had been arrested.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Benue youth protested the killings, blocking the major entry points into the state. They called for presidential intervention to forestall future attacks.

In his reaction, Mr. Buhari, while expressing sadness at the “wicked and callous” attacks, assured the governor and people of the state that relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents and avert further attacks.

“This is one attack too many, and everything must be done to provide security for the people in our rural communities,” he said.

Mr. Buhari also commiserated with families of the victims and wished the injured speedy healing.

Benue suffered about 20 such attacks in 2017 leading to scores of deaths. The latest attack is the first in 2018.

Attacks and counter attacks by migrant herdsmen on farming Benue communities led the state government to put the anti-open grazing law in place. The law bans open grazing in all Benue communities.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Bassey Frank

    “In his reaction, Mr. Buhari, while expressing sadness at the “wicked and
    callous” attacks, assured the governor and people of the state that
    relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible
    to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents and avert further
    attacks.”
    TRUE TALK. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PREVIOUS KILLINGS? HOW MANY WERE ARRESTED, PROSECUTED AND PUNISHED?
    PITY.

  • growthengine

    blah blah. They know how to do operation python dance and crocodile smile in south east and south south/west. Benue na mouth

  • Okakuoofbenin

    Election campaign season is getting closer, the only reason Oga president will even bother to comment, although we know nothing will come out of his balderdash.

  • Nigeria needs a new president come 2019. Has anyone noticed other world leaders visiting their citizens during disasters? Trump was in Texas following Harvey and in Puerto Rico. Obama lent supports following every disaster. Putin visits sites of suicide attacks. Theresa May is on top of every disaster in the UK.
    Buhari, if he does anything, only issue statements. Handling of fuel scarcity was a colossal disaster. Herdsmen had killed more Nigerians than hunger and poverty.
    Nigeria needs another President in
    2019.

    • Dan Arewa

      And tell me when did GEJ ever visits Northern region Or any part of Nigeria to commensurate with the victims and dead families?

      • Kelly

        But this was supposed to be a change to better things and better way of doing things? So why lie of change when you are coming to the same thing as GEJ ??

        • Dan Arewa

          Did Buhari said he is going to visit those injured in what ever situation?

    • Rahman

      Are u referring to statements that are usually offerred on his behalf? Can he put any reasonable statement together? That’s why Femi Adeshina issued a condolence statement on his behalf only for him to turn around to appoint same dead person as board member. He is a confirmed dummy. On visiting disaster spots, he is no longer the type of person that can walk long distance. If you notice, his body guards always give him close marking. He is a walking shadow yet, he won’t leave power, as if it is his birth right. Shameless generation. At his age, he will go to France and be doing boy-boy to a more younger Emmanuel Macron. You can find out the age difference between Emmanuel Macron of France and his son, who just had an accident.

  • Raheem

    Sure, this man cannot escape God’s wrath because innocent souls are being cut down in the prime simply because the president has chosen to remain a dummy, no action other than to condemn. His govt is reactionary. He’s is not proactive. Derailed fulani hersdmen have been killing, maiming all along but Buhari and his devilish people never saw the activities of these blood tirsty demons as wicked and as such should be stopped. He can send troops to go for show of force in the east, west, but will never do same to these marauding beast. God will definiately judge him and his family. His condemnation is worthless.

  • de Gea Messi

    Did he say this himself..or garba shehu just Cobled this together on his behalf as usual?
    Fuel scarcity..silence
    MainaGate..silence
    KachikwuGate..silence
    H.O.S pointed in his direction..loud silence.
    How can a president be so anonymous???

  • obiora

    What is he talking are they (herdesmen) not his workers. Are the Cows not his Cows?. Fulani Tribe has been Evil from Generations.

  • Iliya paul

    PEOPLE SHOULD START BUYING ARMS TO DEFEND THEMSELVES .(FIRE FOR FIRE)THE ONLY WAY OUT

  • Kelly

    Do I have any sign of pity for Benue People, the answer is NO… They know their killers and willingly serve them, so why should I break my head when a master decides to use a submissive servant for pepper soup. They will still vote massively for Buhari in 2019 and more people will be killed.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Election is coming and Buhari is talking …ha….ha….ha.