UPDATED: Nigeria experiences total power outage across country

Lamp in Darkness
Lamp in Darkness

There was power outage across Nigeria on Tuesday night.

The power ministry, in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday blamed the outage on fire at a gas pipeline system which interrupted gas supply and affected the national transmission grid.

“The sudden loss of generation due to interruption in gas supply from these stations caused the national transmission grid to trip off around 20:20 on 2nd January 2018. The national transmission grid is owned and operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN),” the ministry stated.

The statement signed by the power minister, Babatunde Fashola, said the problem would be temporary,

By Wednesday morning, electricity had been restored in many parts of the country.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • KELLOGGS

    the dark continent, with mumus always in leadership, that’s Africa.

    • SholaJohn

      Going by your post everyone who has experienced a fire outbreak in their homes/offices should be categorized as mumus. Nothing made by Man is perfect even if it lasts 200years without interruption it’s still subject to faults.

  • Dan Arewa

    That is why Nuclear power plant is the best when handle properly.

  • Olusola

    Daily dosses of excuses! If you cannot handle a job reason demand you resign!