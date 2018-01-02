Herdsmen attack Benue communities, kill over 20 – Gov. Ortom

Related News

Armed herdsmen have attacked Benue communities, killing at least 20 people, Gov. Samuel Ortom has said.

The assailants attacked communities in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state between Monday and Tuesday.

Mr. Ortom disclosed this while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi after the State Security Meeting.

He said that out of the number of those killed, nine were livestock guards who were to enforce the state’s anti-open grazing law.

He said that the law was not targeted at any ethnic group and wondered why the herdsmen had taken it so personal to the point of unleashing terror on the people.

The governor also lamented the unwarranted wanton destruction of lives and property by the herdsmen.

He said that no matter the intimidation and killings by the herdsmen, the law would not be reversed or repealed.

He assured that the law must be implemented to the latter and anybody or group of persons that flouts it would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Mr. Ortom called on the Federal Government to wade into the matter so as to avert further destruction of lives and property.

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom

Gajir Tsoho of the Surgical Department, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, said over 30 injured victims of the herdsmen attack were brought to the hospital and were receiving treatment.

(NAN)