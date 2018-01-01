APC reacts to Buhari’s statement on restructuring Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

The All Progressives Congress said on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari did not unequivocally dismiss restructuring as a way of addressing some of Nigeria’s myriad socio-economic crises.

The ruling party said Mr. Buhari was not accurately quoted in news reports of his take on restructuring during his New Year’s Day address to the nation this morning.

“From this address, we are not able to reach the conclusion that the President has rejected restructuring,” the APC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

During his nationwide broadcast, Mr. Buhari said he strongly believes that Nigeria’s existential issues are not necessarily due to any defects in its structure, saying they could be addressed by merely checking abuse of process and corruption.

“When all the aggregates of nationwide opinions are considered, my firm view is that our problems are more to do with process than structure,” the president said. “No human law or edifice is perfect.”

The president said Nigeria should continue to operate its current presidential system, but welcomed ideas on how to make it less permeable to extravagance, waste and corruption.

During his last nationwide address on August 21, 2017, the president conspicuously evaded the questions around restructuring, saying the National Assembly is the appropriate body saddled with the responsibility of addressing such matters.

But the APC argued that Mr. Buhari’s position cannot be taken to mean that he’s unwilling to restructure.

“Rather, we are delighted to hear the President sharing the views of Nigerians that every (system) needs to be periodically reviewed in the context of emerging social and economic circumstances,” Mr. Abdullahi said.

“By saying that the major problem is with processes rather than systems, he appears only to (be) telling us to bear in mind that no matter the choices we make on restructuring, it is how we manage our systems that would ultimately give us the kind of country we want to build.

“Quite significantly, by saying the government welcomes all ideas on how to make the country better, he has opened the door to all conversations including those on restructuring.

“Rather than serve as evidence of rejection therefore, we believe Mr. President’s speech has shown a significant disposition towards the idea of restructuring, which remains a cardinal philosophy of our party,” the spokesperson said.

The APC constituted a committee last year to look into calls for restructuring and prepare modalities for the parties approach to the issue.

The panel is led by Nasir El-Rufai, an APC governor and key ally of the president, and its work is said to be ongoing.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • S. T Brown

    Premium Times Editor,

    APC party needs investigation

    APC party needs investigation. If APC tells like a water hose and says or
    claims it has nearly 10 million party supporters and yet cannot find a better
    candidate to present at next year’s presidential election, there must be a lot
    wrong with it as a political party. If the APC supporters say it is because “Buhari
    has integrity” it will follow that the remainder 9.999million APC party members
    totally lack integrity, which will then mean that APC party is closer to a criminal
    organization.

    How can Nigeria be stuck with a 75-year-old illiterate
    as country president in a competitive world where knowledge is power? How can
    federal republic of Nigeria ever move forward on those terms? Nigerians have seen it all
    regarding Muhamadu Buhari who is worse than clueless on governance, as much as he
    is bereft of thoughts and sensible ideas on development policy.

    That’s why Nigeria has been going backwards;
    without hope or comfort, whilst Muhamadu Buhari turns the meaning of governance
    into his being a staff sergeant who’s just to keep searching street corners for thieves.
    Whilst he does that police-and-thief game in public domain he neglects every other
    sensible purpose of government, and in consequence, the honest Nigerians now suffer to
    penury from neglect.

  • Bigtin

    APC is a Party founded on lies, deceit and revisionism. So painful!

    • Tunsj

      What about PDP? Happy New Year.

  • Bassey Frank

    “When all the aggregates of nationwide opinions are considered, my firm
    view is that our problems are more to do with process than structure,”
    the president said. “No human law or edifice is perfect.”
    If APC did not understand this statement, it means the leadership is indeed deep into acute brainlessness.

  • Mizch

    President Buhari went to London to RESTRUCTURED, REFURBISHED AND REPACKAGED. Let him allow the very sick Nigeria to enjoy the same favours. A divorce of integrity from honesty is utter shameless. On the other hand, APC will not take intelligent Nigerians for a ride for too long.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    APC CANNOT CONTINUE TO SIT ON THE WALL AS DYSFUNCTION TAKES OVER THE LIVES OF MORE THAN 200 MILLION PEOPLE. NIGERIA WILL EITHER BE RESTRUCTURED TO FUNCTION LIKE A COUNTRY OR DISINTEGRATION WILL BE A REAL PROSPECTIVE ALTERNATIVE.

  • So oju abe niko

    Kudos to Bolaji Abdullahi, who is trying to clean up the mess after the presidential bombshell. Unfortunately, the president’s message was too blunt to be repackaged to fit the APC policy on restructuring. This apparent conflict between the president’s message and his party policy is not surprisingly, given that APC started as a special purpose vehicle to grab power from the PDP.