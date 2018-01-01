New Year tragedy: Gunmen kill ‘21’ Rivers residents returning from church

FILE PHOTO: Gunmen
FILE PHOTO: Gunmen

The New Year celebration turned tragic in Rivers State as gunmen opened fire indiscriminately at people returning from the church in the early hours of Monday where they had gone to usher in the New Year.

The incident occurred at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Omoni Nnamdi, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said it was difficult for the police to give the exact number of people killed in the shooting.

“We can only confirm the incident, but we can’t confirm the number of casualties. We are still working on that because some people were taken to the hospital and some of them are recuperating,” said Mr. Nnamdi, a deputy superintendent of police.

The police said normalcy has returned to the area and that they would let the public know the number of casualties after an investigation.

However, the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, who is an indigene of the state, said that 21 people were killed in the incident.

Mr. Peterside, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, blamed the incident on the fight for supremacy among rival cult groups in the area.

Mr. Peterside said that cultism and cult-related killing thrived in the area because of the backing from powerful politicians.

“My heart goes the people of ONELGA and the immediate families of the deceased. This is an act that must be condemned. The good people of Omoku have suffered enough and this has dealt a further blow on their sufferings,” he said, adding that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, lacked the capacity to tackle the state’s security challenge.

“I have said it time and again that Governor Wike lacks the capacity and competence to guarantee the safety and security of Rivers people.

“It is unfortunate that over 1,000 persons have been killed in questionable circumstances in the last two years under his watch. He should stop playing politics with the lives of Rivers people and face governance.

“Since the governor is not rising to the occasion to show competence, we will henceforth partner with all relevant security agencies to bring peace, law, and order to ONELGA and other parts of Rivers State.

“This is indeed a sad day for the people of ONELGA and the only way we can assuage their feelings is to ensure that this does not happen again. Governor Wike can rise above his partisan politics and display the hallmark of a statesman by openly condemning this murderous act and stop at nothing to arrest the criminals,” Mr. Peterside said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Jon

    This violence must stop. Massacring innocent people is evil.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    This is another testament to the worsening security situation – nationwide – under the watch of brain-dead, illiterate certificate forger and perjurer Muhammadu Buhari.

    • thusspokez

      Blame not the River state Chief of police or even the governor but Buhari?

      • Epsilon_Delta

        He is the commander in chief!

  • thusspokez

    However, the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, who is an indigene of the state, said that 21 people were killed in the incident.

    Mr. Peterside, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, blamed the incident on the fight for supremacy among rival cult groups in the area.

    Mr. Peterside is making things worst; why can’t this senior public official shut up and let the law enforcement agencies to investigate and publish their findings. And if Mr. Peterside is not satisfied with their findings, he can always call for independent public inquiry to investigate the matter.

  • thusspokez

    “I have said it time and again that Governor Wike lacks the capacity and competence to guarantee the safety and security of Rivers people.

    Mr. Peterside is being opportunistic and not helping situation by injecting politics into such a tragic event – all in the hope of scoring political points. Wike is a thug – just like his predecessors Amaechi and Odili – but he can’t be blamed for the security as it is the chief of police and not Wike that is in-charge of security in his state.

  • Shahokaya

    According to the wicked Wike Rivers is the most peaceful state in the country.