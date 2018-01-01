Nigeria to ban rice importation this year – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration will ban rice import in 2018.
The president said this in his New Year broadcast on Monday.
“Rice import will stop this year,” he said, saying he is gratified that agriculture has picked up.
Details later…
