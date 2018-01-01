Nigeria to ban rice importation this year – Buhari

Bags of rice
Bags of rice

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration will ban rice import in 2018.

The president said this in his New Year broadcast on Monday.

“Rice import will stop this year,” he said, saying he is gratified that agriculture has picked up.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Idris Aliyu mahmood

    Very good my president…may almighty Allah continue to guide you in taking these bold decisions which are of vital interest to the growth and development of our dear country, ameen.

  • nawawi

    Mr pressident be aware, one of our irrigation scheme at Wurno in sokoto which has collapsed for over 7 years is still lying in shamble,inplicting heavy suffering on the farmers have now resorted to tube wells which rely on motorice pumps,fuel cost is adding to the suffering in this farming season

  • Arabakpura

    The Presudent “Will” ban importation of rice this year! It takes two years to plan for this government; when exactly will the ban commence?

  • ACTION MAN in ACTION

    This man has started again with the same kind of unguarded pronouncements that plunged the country into recession and hype inflation. Its clear he came to inflict pain on Nigeria. This year will bring an end to his rule. Some Irrigation projects are not working, some rice farms are have several serious challenged, we are not even able to produce what is enough for domestic consumption, yet this man making such pronouncents! What not quietly fix our rice production first and when harvest comes, then you slam the ban. This is common sense. You don’t even need elementary school certificate. Dear presiden Please start packing your load from aso rock sir. We won’t take allvthese nonsense anymore.

    • Musa M. Dantsoho

      Sadly, a social media political jobber who never treaded bush path to a farm, now analysing farm implements lacking. Very soon will be joined by a team of ignorant likes on the post. May God save Nigeria.

      • rules_emmanuelO.

        And he is entitled to his opinion as much as you.

  • Musa M. Dantsoho

    Mr. President, tread softly. Saboteurs lie on the fringe waiting to thwart all efforts towards ensuring self sufficiency. They had already moved to local markets in the north purchasing every available surplus and hoarding them. If the unscrupulous remain unchecked, very soon there would be scarcity of rice, corn and the rest.