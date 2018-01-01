UPDATED: Fuel Scarcity: Buhari vows to deal with marketers, other culpable persons

Buhari 2
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to deal with persons who he said are responsible for the current fuel scarcity.

Officials of the current administration have repeatedly blamed petrol marketers for the fuel scarcity that has ravaged the country for about a month.

Speaking in his New Year broadcast to Nigerians, Mr. Buhari said he was “saddened” by the fuel scarcity.

“Some of our compatriots chose this period to inflict severe hardship on us all by creating unnecessary fuel scarcity across the country.

“I am determined to get to the root of this collective blackmail of all Nigerians and ensure that whichever groups are behind this manipulated hardship will be prevented from doing so again,” he said.

Mr Buhari said he was saddened by the hardship Nigerians were put through as they spent a better part of the Christmas and New Year holiday in long queues at filling stations trying to buy the scarce product.

The product is being sold for as high as N250 per litre in many filling stations across the country instead of the official control price of N145 per litre.

“Unfortunately, I am saddened to acknowledge that for many this Christmas and New Year holidays have been anything but merry and happy. Instead of showing love, companionship and charity, some of our compatriots chose this period to inflict severe hardship on us all by creating unnecessary fuel scarcity across the country.

“The consequence was that not many could travel and the few who did had to pay exorbitant transport fares. This is unacceptable given that NNPC had taken measures to ensure availability at all depots. I am determined to get to the root of this collective blackmail of all Nigerians and ensure that whichever groups are behind this manipulated hardship will be prevented from doing so again.

“Such unpatriotism will not divert the administration from the course we have set ourselves. Our government’s watch word and policy thrust is CHANGE. We must change our way of doing things or we will stagnate and be left behind in the race to lift our people out of poverty and into prosperity,” he said.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Mr. Buhari also a spent better part of his speech describing his administration’s plan to build rail and road networks across the country. He explained that the improved road and rail network will help the country to “achieve global economic competitiveness as targeted under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.”

He said work is already on-going in the Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway.

According to the president, the rail line, which is projected to reach Ibadan from Lagos at the end of 2019, will carry two million people and five million tons of cargo yearly.

Similarly, he said work will commence on the Kano–Kaduna segment of the rail line this year and will be completed at the end of 2019.

He added that the two segments of the rail line will be joined by end of 2021, linking the South-North trading route.

He said he has directed that negotiation for the construction of the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri line, which will transverse through Aba, Owerri, Umuahia, Enugu, Awka, Abakaliki, Makurdi, Lafia, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola and Damaturu, be completed by the first part of the year.

Other rail projects the president spoke about include the Abuja to Itakpe line which will go through Baro and terminate in Warri with construction of a new seaport in the town.

He said the already functional Abuja– Kaduna rail will be boosted by the addition of more rolling stock on Thursday.

“Negotiations are also advanced for the construction of other railway lines, firstly from Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic passing through Kazaure, Daura, Katsina, Jibia to Maradi.

“Secondly, Lagos to Calabar the “Coastal Rail” through Ore, Benin, Agbor, Asaba, Onitsha, Sapele, Ughelli, Warri, Yenagoa, Otuoke, Port Harcourt, Aba, Uyo and Calabar. In the next few years, all these Nigerian cities will be linked by functional modern rail systems, giving enormous boost to the social and economic life of our people.

“With respect to the Abuja Capital Light Rail, progress has reached 98 per cent completion, as at 64 per cent completion when we assumed office. Only test runs remain before start of operations.

“This train service will stimulate economic activities in the Federal Capital and provide residents with an efficient and safe transportation system.

“Twelve railway sub-stations around the capital over a 45.2 kilometre route will serve as a catalyst and a pull factor to the economy of the area. The Light Rail System will reduce traffic congestion and carbon emission in line with the Administration’s policy on climate change,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Man_Enough

    Do it now while the offense lasts. If you flog a dog while it is doing the wrong things, it will learn. If you flog it later, it will be seen as cruelty.

    • Otunba

      Do you support this dirty language that is not civil in a Democracy? “Will deal with anybody” is the rogue language of the Jackboots with their Military mentality. We should not be hearing this anymore in our polity. If anybody has been found to have committed any offence against the law of the land, as a head of government that respects the law, no need to be issuing harassment before dragging such characters before the law-court. Simple!

      • Damian

        Eh ehn….see me see illiterate….where were you when world leaders are / we’re threatening to deal with terrorists and war mongers? From bush to obama to trump to merkel to Blair to Cameron….but when your own threatens to deal with saboteurs you raise your hand and spew nonsense.

  • ACTION MAN in ACTION

    Is it by mouth?
    Your government has failed Nigerians. Please start packing your load and farewell to your farm and cattle’s before 2019 meet you there.

  • Arabakpura

    Empty threats just to make Nigerians feel good! I will add Buhari to my name if anything is done in this direction!

    • Walter

      Will hold you to that.

      • Arabakpura

        Please do and do you have a stake?

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    “I have to be very modest; I don’t have much expectation from this government. The least I expect is for them to learn to tell the truth. Tell the truth to the people of this country, we are a mature people; we are educated people who expect to be told the truth and not to be lied to. We expect also that when people are not performing, they should be sacked. When they are not sacked, it means that somebody does not know what he was up to when he was elected. I sincerely hope that if they get the opportunity for the rest of 2018 and the few months leading to the elections in 2019, something must be demonstrably done well so that the people can rediscover themselves and probably they can redeem themselves. As things are now, the people don’t believe in this government. The whole of this year has been spent lying about wanting to change ministers and some people in some key positions who have been found wanting, nothing happened in this direction. These people are sitting tight and engaging in their corruption while we are making a lot of noise about fighting corruption. The Boko Haram which they claimed has been defeated has come back and virtually everyday people are being killed in the area of operation and no explanation is coming from the government.” – Mallam Junaid Mohammed

    • aboki

      The inbuilt HATRED on PMB person and the government of the day would not allow you to see or feel the good side of it.
      2019 is by the corner and voters would definitely vote in various polling stations across Nigeria with their voters card with card reader verification as the case may be.
      Your PAY MASTERS, those looters should restratagised Nigerians are wiser and resolute .
      AN SHA MU MUN WARKE!

      • Observers

        Just like your in built LOVE for Professor Jonathan permitted you to see that Bokohari was leading his presidential campaign from the forests of Sambissa

  • Frankly Speaking

    Shaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarap Buhari. Sharap!!!
    After all this shouting which according to Wole you began in 1977 you will soon sign off on the appointment of Rilwan Lukman as the new NNPC Director and Minister of petroleum. Nonsense!

  • Oladeji Y

    If these noticeable improvements in electricity stability and agriculture can be seen in Buhari administration performances in less than 3 years, Nigeria is on course to greater things. Patience is a virtue we will get there. Those who are used to doing the wrong things are benefiting from old rotten order of things won’t be happy nevertheless. Happy new year to you all and God bless Nigeria!