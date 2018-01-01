New Year: IBB, Atiku, Mark, Dogara, Governors, others felicitate with Nigerians

Related News

Several serving and former public office holders have sent their New Year messages to Nigerians, wishing citizens the best of 2018.

A ‎former Nigerian military leader, Ibrahim Babangida, in a statement he personally signed, urged Nigerians to use the new year to renew their commitment to collective prosperity, growth and development by contributing more to nation building and shunning all forms of negative tendencies.

“I have the hope that the nation we so sacrifice to keep going and to this age can only be better notwithstanding various security and economic challenges that has become a world order ; confronting every country of the world in different magnitude and in different way.

“As Nigerians our unique strengths and characters to overcome our challenges collectively have never been in doubt, what we need now more than ever is to galvanise these unique qualities for the good of all as permissible under a democratic set up.”

‎In his message, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, called for unity amongst Nigerians.

“It is my hope that this year will bring out the empowerment of Nigerians and that through increased job opportunities Nigeria will be working again,” he said in a statement by his media office.

“It is my hope that all Nigerians will live in a safe and secure country,” he said.

He said he hopes that all Nigerians will live in an economy that provides them the quality of life they deserve.

“My commitment in this new year is to help ensure that Nigeria will rise again and that the hopes of all Nigerians become a reality,” he added.

Also in a new year goodwill message, a former senate president, David Mark, urged the governments and citizens alike to brace up to the challenges of nationhood and work harmoniously to make 2018 a year of fulfillment.

In a statement signed by Paul Mumeh, his media assistant, Mr. Mark expressed optimism that 2018 would be fulfilling if governments at all levels make the people the centre point of its policies and programmes despite the challenges faced in 2017.

He acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of citizens in the midst of socio-economic and political difficulties in 2017 and urged them to reignite their undying spirit and enter 2018 with vigor and hope.

Mr. Mark reminded the present administration that the period of buck-passing should be over for a more purposeful governance in order to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark

“I think the period of blame-game should be over by now. It is time this administration give Nigerians purposeful leadership and deliver the dividends of Democracy to the Nigerian people,” he said.

He also advocated an urgent review of the security arrangement in the country in order to curtail the multi-faceted security challenges ravaging the nation.

“I believe that Nigerians deserve to live in peace, in any part of the country without fear of intimidation or molestation. We need to cooperate with each other to make progress . We can work together to make our nation great again.”

‎In his new year message, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, enjoined Nigerians to review and renew their resolve and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

In a statement by Turaki Hassan, his special adviser on media and public affairs, the speaker urged Nigerians to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year to strengthen the bonds of unity, solidarity and peace.

He urged Nigerians to continue to demonstrate love and exhibit compassion towards one another and extend hands of support to the less privileged and vulnerable members of the society.

“As a people, we must continue to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love for one another. We must also support government at all levels by contributing our quota in the generation of wealth and alleviation of poverty in the land,” he said.‎

Speaker, House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara.

Also, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, urged all Nigerians to have positive attitude going into the New Year, saying every available indices indicate that the country is on the brink of greatness.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Imam Imam, Mr. Tambuwal said the prospect of a better nation will be realised if the people cooperate and work together for the betterment of the nation.

“2018 would be a year of great significance for Nigeria as such working together with a united purpose will guarantee success for our nation. This is imperative not just for our well-being, but for the benefit of the future generation of Nigerians.”

He expressed confidence in efforts put in place by his administration to continue to impact positively on the lives of the people of Sokoto State.

“We’re expecting increased output from our farmers and with crops like rice, sorghum and wheat, we hope to maintain our position as one of the leading producers in Nigeria,” he said.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in his message assured the people of his state of accelerated development in 2018.

In a statement by the state commissioner for information and strategy, Dayo Adeneye, the governor noted that the “mission to rebuild” Ogun State, embarked upon by his administration, has continued to gather momentum, and is yielding bountiful results across our state.

According to him, his government would leave no stone unturned in developing the state and improving on the lives of the people.

“Our eyes are firmly set at finishing high; finishing strong and finishing well,” he said.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in a statement by its National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, said though the year which is winding up was eventful and challenging, they were grateful to Nigerians for their support.

“2017 was indeed an eventful, yet challenging one for many Nigerians. We thank Nigerians for their continuous support and prayers for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and indeed the Party.

John Odigie-Oyegun, APC Chairman

“We urge Nigerians to collectively look to the New Year 2018 with renewed optimism and vigour. Brighter days are ahead of us.

“Our great party sends warmest greetings to all Nigerians on the occasion of the 2018 New Year.”