Minister apologises for Buhari’s goof on board appointments

Pic 19. FEC MEETING
From left: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and Minister of Stste for Agriculture, Sen Heinekaen Lokpobiri during the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (20/12/17) /20/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has apologised for one of the errors committed by President Muhammadu Buhari in his recent controversial board appointments.

The appointments of 209 board chairpersons and 1,258 board members were announced on Friday. PREMIUM TIMES reported some of the controversies surrounding the appointments such as the inclusion of dead persons and the duplication of same names on different boards.

The presidency on Saturday tried to explain the inclusion of the dead persons, saying the list was compiled in 2015.

However, another gaffe made and for which the sports minister apologised is the appointment of board members of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

By football laws, NFF board members are elected at a congress and not political appointees.

The minister called on those in the football fraternity to remain calm as efforts were being made to correct the ‘oversight.’

Mr. Dalung said in a statement that the appointment of members into the NFF board by the federal government was an oversight, as by virtue of their statutes, members are elected and not appointed.

“The recently released board members of NFF is an oversight which is being sorted out. NFF is governed by statutes and board members are elected by congress and not appointed.

“I am appealing for calm from all stakeholders as it was an administrative oversight. Efforts are tailored towards addressing it very soon.”

The minister also stated that the Nigerian government and football’s governing body, FIFA, are in talks to clarify the issue and assure the football regulator that no harm was intended.

“I have spoken with FIFA Secretary General over the situation in Nigeria and conveyed federal government’s commitment to uphold the governance structure of the Nigeria football Federation.

“All efforts are on course to liaise with CAF and FIFA on constructive engagement that the situation may likely attract. This board of NFF under Amaju has provided leadership but their performance is subject to a congress and not appointment,” Mr. Dalung stated.

The need for quick reversal of the appointments into the NFF cannot be overemphasised as FIFA frowns at government interference in football administration in member countries.

Such interference are often met with tough punishment; including suspension from international football activities across the globe.

  • Patriot01

    I understand that maybe the reason board appointments were not originally out was because of govt lack of funds to pay for the multitude of appointees thereby impacting negativity on our resources and on pressing needs. But this govt is joke, since 2015 the list has been gathering dust at the president’s table?! And there’s no one to even cross check, update the list is laughable. These avoidable gaffes & many more are the reasons Buhari is seen as too distant from owning up his responsibilities and making a mockery of himself.

  • kenmege

    The level of incompetence of this APC led Buhari government is mind blowing. I think they just took the award of incompetence previously held by Rochas okorocha, another APC government. This is crazy serious. Who is in charge of this government?

    • forestgee

      The recent documentary showed the “human” side of the man, now we have the “incompetent” side…

  • Excisionist

    Do you remember what David Cameron, the them Prime Minister of UK said when Buhari visited UK in 2016? “Buhari’s Nigeria is fantastically corrupt”. “Goof”?, Not at all. This was not at all a mistake. It was deliberate and the aim was to corruptly siphon public funds through dead people – like Babangida did when he made money through dead soldiers during the Liberian war. So much for your anti-corruption gladiator.

    This is their culture. Corruption is their way of life. As long as they (NE and NW geopolitical zones) remain part of Nigeria Nigeris will be marching one step forward and three steps backwards. The answer is excision. Major Okar is still speaking from the grave. Nigerians should hear him and be saved.

  • Special Clearance

    This is so wrong on many levels. And this is a first of it’s kind in Nigeria and perhaps in any nation on earth.

    For Heaven’s sake, who appoints the dead as chairmen and board members into sensitive arms of governance such as a Board. And yet has the audacity to defend it with crass and gross reason such as saying the list was compiled in 2015; including appointing Board members for the NFF that already has a Board and whose Board member can only be elected in a FIFA approved congress. What for God sake is happening.

    If there could be such glaring and senseless errors in “trivial” matters such as appointing Board members; then may God help Nigeria when far reaching policy decisions that can either make or break a Nation is made. This kind of shoddy work is one of the many reasons Nigeria has failed to attain he greatness that rightly deserves. I weep for Nigeria.

    • forestgee

      Please as we weep, let us do everything possible to STOP this incompetence in 2019..

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Brain-dead, illiterate certificate forger and perjurer Muhammadu Buhari is an unmitigated disaster, a choreographed catastrophe and an orchestrated calamity.

  • Dike Offor

    Some one is out there making mockery of the government,soon a lot would be arrested and serious confessions will be hear.

  • FreeNigeria

    Buhari is brain dead. Who expects anything intellectually sound from a cow without brain.