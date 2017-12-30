Controversy trails Buhari’s new board appointees: ‘Dead’ men, duplications, Atiku loyalists appointed

From left: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and Minister of Stste for Agriculture, Sen Heinekaen Lokpobiri during the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (20/12/17) /20/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

Controversy has trailed the massive, historical appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, late on Friday announced the appointment of 209 board chairpersons and 1,258 board members.

This was the largest single appointments made by the president since assuming office in 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in his October 1 Independence Day speech announced that the long-awaited appointments would be made soon.

A scrutiny of the names, however, shows that at least three of them might be those of people who died after Mr. Buhari was sworn in as president on May 29, 2015.

About four other names are duplicated in more than one agency while some opposition politicians also got appointed.

‘DEAD PERSONS’

Francis Okpozo, believed to be the second republic senator that died in 2016, was appointed chairman of the Nigerian Press Council.

The late ex-senator battled with an undisclosed ailment at a private hospital in Benin.

Coincidentally, when the ex-senator died, the president in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, commiserated with “the family and friends of the late senator, whose championing of social justice in the Niger Delta, during his long history of service to the people, endeared him to many.”

Until his death, he was a chieftain of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State.

Neither the presidency nor the SGF, Boss Mustapha, was able to clarify on Saturday morning that the Mr. Okpozo appointed to the NPC board is different from the late former senator. They were also not able to clarify the other controversial appointments.

Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, simply referred PREMIUM TIMES to Mr. Mustapha’s office.

“Contact the SGF office, he is the person handling it,” he said.

An aide to the SGF, however, said he was on holiday and could only speak upon resumption on Wednesday.

Another controversial appointee is Donald Ugbaja, who is believed to be a late former deputy inspector general of police.

The former police chief died a few weeks ago.

Mr. Ugbaja was appointed a board member of the Consumer Protection Council.

A third person, Christopher Utov, was appointed board member of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research.

He is believed to be the same person as a Catholic priest from Benue State who died on March 18.

DUPLICATIONS

The list of the new appointees also shows duplication of names, with few persons appointed into more than one board.

Sabo Nanono was appointed a member of the board of the National Agency for Science and Engineering, NASENI. He was, however, also appointed chairman of the board of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC.

Kabiru Matazu was appointed chairman of FCT Universal Education Board and also appointed to chair the board of Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

Umaymah Abdullahi was named on the board of Lake Chad Research Institute, Maiduguri as well as the Federal Medical Centre, Sokoto.

Also Habiba Umar was appointed on the board of the Federal Medical Centre, Yola and also Federal Medical Centre, Birnin-Kebbi.

THE NON-APC APPOINTEES

A Kano governorship aspirant, Ibrahim El-Amin, popularly known as Little, was appointed board member of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

In August, Mr. El-Amin decamped from APC to PDP in what was seen as heralding the eventual defection of the former Nigeria Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Another person from Kano and close confidant of Mr. Abubakar, Murtala Adhama, was also appointed into the board of Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority.

Mr. Adhama, though not known to be a party man in Kano politics, is, believed to be among Mr. Abubakar’s close strategists.

Another ally of Mr. Abubakar that made it into the list is Bashir Ibrahim. Mr. Ibrahim is factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM.

He was appointed member of the board of Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority.

It is unclear if the three men would pick up their appointments, or ignore them considering the new political stance of Mr. Abubakar.

However, it is not illegal or inappropriate to appoint opposition politicians into such offices. A serving minister, Aisha Alhassan, is still holding on to her office, despite her public pledge of loyalty to Mr. Abubakar who is expected to be a PDP presidential candidate in 2019.

REASONS FOR GAFFES

While both the SGF and the presidency are yet to officially clarify the controversies, a source in the presidency told PREMIUM TIMES of the likely cause of the mix-ups.

“The list was compiled in 2015,” the source said.

He explained that after Mr. Buhari’s October 1 statement of the imminent establishment of the boards, the president advised that that list compiled in 2015 be given priority as he considered it to be a fair one.

“But that does not stop the SGF from doing due diligence to prevent all the gaffes,” the source said.

The source’s explanation would clarify the inclusion of the ‘dead’ persons and loyalists of Mr. Abubakar. All the three dead men mentioned in this story were alive in 2015. Also, Mr. Abubakar and Mr. Buhari were still close in 2015 with the former vice president still a chieftain of the ruling party.

  • Observer

    Medicine after death.. That is lapses

  • Fernando Luis

    This is a country full of intellectuals yet they allowed incompetent bunch of illiterates to govern them with copy and paste mechanism, push and start actions. I wonder what the learned VP professor of law(osibanjo

  • Anonymous

    A list full off dead persons, old timers, duplication of name and loyalists, only ghost persons remain to complete the list, what a gaffe, off course the name swere presented by Buhari, they ought top have checked if those persons were still alive or capable of performing the task, Buhari need to do better.

  • okenwa

    That list is exactly like expo. Copy without understanding what you are copying.

  • sheikh Messi

    Hahaha! APC is a DISASTER!
    THIS IS INCOMPETENCE AT ITS PEAK! DAMN!!
    These guys are so inexperienced. Listen to adesina: “Contact the SGF office, he is the person handling it,” he said.
    Is that how to talk?? Like a kid rushing to put d blame on someone else. ‘He is the person handling it’. That is SO unprofessional! He mentioned the SGF office. He should’ve just said ‘they(SGF office) are handling it/or in charge’.
    I just wish lai(e), adeshina, garba shehu, amaechi and their e-flies will be bold enough to blame this on Jonathan and PDP.
    That will just make my day.
    CHARLATANS!

  • sheikh Messi

    Where are Kay soyemi, tundeMESS/tunsj/Julius/manEnough, Maria, Rommel, amazing2012, olatubosun/nightcrawler/womanleader, etc??
    IS THIS BLUNDER TOO HOT TO HANDLE??
    COMMON GUYS! YOU HAVE DEFENDED WORSE! COME AND PACK YOUR SH*T!!

  • Bassey Frank

    When we talk about being educated, people think we are being unnecessarily critical. Education plays a huge role in leadership. Incompetence is more dangerous than corruption.

    • Sheikh messi

      My brother, uve said it all. Believe me, anyone who has been involved in leadership/management of any structured organization knows this. Sadly, it seems most of the APC crowd are just loafers. They just won’t get it. That’s why they blame virtually all the blunders of this regime on Jonathan..failing to realize they were caused by GROSS INCOMPETENCE!
      HAS BUHARI BEEN ABLE TO ATTEMPT ANOTHER MEDIA CHAT SINCE THE LAST DISGRACEFUL OUTING?? AND THEY THINK SOMEONE WHO HAS NO CLUE ON ANYTHING CAN RULE EFFECTIVELY??
      LOL!
      they said all he needs do is ‘delegate’..now they blame the ‘cabals’.
      Jokers!

      • Bassey Frank

        You got it, Bros.

    • Hajiya Rommel Tunsj(iya basira

      Appointing incompetent people into positions is usually as a result of nepotism and other such considerations. That in itself is corruption!

      • Bassey Frank

        Precisely.

    • Julius

      I would also assume that your educational level will caution you that the President might not be aware that corrections weren’t made to the list before it was released.

      • Suiluj

        What else can one say? How can a sitting president who claims to be alive appoint not one but up to 3 dead men into political office? This is gravely repugnant but sure not surprising. The Bible says the deep calls unto the deep. At 81 yrs old and already on the departure longue, Mr Buhari is more attuned to the songs and ways of the dead than the living. His unstable mental state has always been in doubt and this explains why his handlers NEVER allows him to take impromptu questions from journalists. NEVER. No press conferences in about 3 years in office as president. Can you beat that? But how long can we continue to manage the situation? Here is a man who does not even know how old he is until he was reminded on his birthday? How did we get here…and why are Nigerians silent? Wole Soyinka where are you? All so called Human Rights Activists where are you? Having a man whose mental state is questionable as president is abuse of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians to have the sane preside. Or are we all mental patients too?

        • Julius

          As I understand it reading thru the post, those were an old list put together when those dead folks were alive.Correct me if I’m wrong. It should have been revisited before releasing it, that I will agree on. Beaurecracts will never cease to amaze me. Tho the buck stops at the president desk but, I blame those that released the list in his name.

          • emmanuel

            It is like a resident in a community who impregnates your Caretaker’s wife and the Caretaker of your residence decides to blame the tenants for not coming to his own house to protect his wife. Does that make sense to you? What is the job of a Boss or Supervisor if not to spot the errors or noise in the submissions of the subordinates? Are you working or you are still a student? I am asking because you will certainly not understand my comments if you never worked in an office. The more you try to defend hin (Buhari) the less sense you make. This is 21st century for goodness sake. I am sure neither Tafawa Balewa, Nnadi Azikiwe or others in their time would have made this unpardonable mistake. How long will you ontinue to defend him?

      • Bassey Frank

        Agreed Sir. His handlers operate within the level of their principal. The bulk stops at the President’s table, Sir. Is it a national embarrassment that such a list would be published without discreet scrutiny? Can’t you see similar slips in our national Budget since PMB became president? In a reasonable environment, those involved will lose their positions IMMEDIATELY. But here; anything goes.

        • Julius

          I agree with you that in a sane country, some heads will roll. Yes, here , anything goes and its unacceptable.

  • okenwa

    Anuofia, na only dead Igbo man you go dey appoint for your government. Only dead man can appoint dead man.

    • FineBoy

      And only dead man is complaining

  • Funtain

    I believe it was hurriedly pushed out in other to stem the increasing criticism of FG misgovernance and economic hardship.
    What I could observed in APC government is lack of coordination

    • realist

      It equally shows that those appointed were not consulted first to seek their consent. Another serious flaw.

  • Julius

    I thought that you said he died in the UK long time ago. right ?

  • Nkem

    PREMIUM TIMES
    I also saw names of some people who are already well into their tenures as members of existing Boards of Federal Government Agencies, being appointed into new boards of other agencies.

  • Sheikh messi

    With dead men also competing for jobs, little wonder the unemployment rate has shot up under buhari.

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan


    What else can one say? How can a sitting president who claims to be alive appoint not one but up to 3 dead men into political office? This is gravely repugnant but sure not surprising. The Bible says the deep calls unto the deep. At 81 yrs old and already on the departure longue, Mr Buhari is more attuned to the songs and ways of the dead than the living. His unstable mental state has always been in doubt and this explains why his handlers NEVER allows him to take impromptu questions from journalists. NEVER. No press conferences in about 3 years in office as president. Can you beat that? But how long can we continue to manage the situation? Here is a man who does not even know how old he is until he was reminded on his birthday? How did we get here…and why are Nigerians silent? Wole Soyinka where are you? All so called Human Rights Activists where are you? Having a man whose mental state is questionable as president is abuse of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians to have the sane preside. Or are we all mental patients too?

  • FreeNigeria

    Dead man appointing dead men to run dead government. So much for reviving a dying nation

  • Frankly speaking

    I never knew buhari is this stuupid.