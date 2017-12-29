Buhari appoints 209 board chairmen, 1,258 board members (SEE LIST)

President Muhammdu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the FEC meeting on the 22nd of March 2017 [Photo Credit: Novo Isioro]
President Muhammdu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the FEC meeting on the 22nd of March 2017
[Photo Credit: Novo Isioro]

President Muhammadu Buhari has made the largest set of appointments since assuming office.

The president appointed 209 board chairmen and 1,258 board members on Friday, according to a statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

See the full SGF statement and list of appointees below.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPOINTS GOVERNING BOARDS FOR PARASTATALS AND AGENCIES

The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the constitution of the Governing Boards of Agencies and Parastatals, under some Ministries, as well as the appointment of eminently qualified Nigerians to fill the Board positions, numbering 209 Chairmen and 1258 members.

2. Mr. President considered the approval for the constitution of the Boards as well as the appointments, very necessary, so as to provide a proper Governance and oversight structure for Government Agencies and Parastatals. The constitution of the boards with the appointments, is a demonstration of this Government’s efforts aimed at building strong institutions of Governance, and by extension, improving the quality of Policy formulation and supervision.

3. While these appointments represent a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, some more appointments are still being processed and will be released in due course.

4. The appointments take immediate effect and Honourable Ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issued.

See Full List Here

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Aminu Baba

    A beg make someone helep me check, did I make the list? Hypertension wan kill me

    • forestgee

      Lol

  • Zak Emma

    Good

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    These appointments will not add !% value to the Nigerian economy. MOST OF THESE ESTABLISHMENT ARE DORMANT AND UNPRODUCTIVE , THEY JUST SERVE AS ANOTHER AVENUE THROUGH WHICH APC MEMBERS ARE SETTLED AS THE ECONOMY IS SIPHONED INTO OBLIVION.

    These useless establishments should be either merged or discarded but they remain paper tigers year in year out with billions of dollars used in servicing them. If I were to be president, not more than 5 of them will survive .