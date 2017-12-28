As Liberia awaits presidential election result, ruling party summons emergency meeting

Related News

As many Liberians await the announcement of Tuesday’s presidential run-off elections, the country’s ruling Unity Party (UP) has summoned its top officials to an emergency meeting on Friday December 29, 2017.

The party has also invited all political parties that partnered with it in the run-up to the election to the meeting slated to be held at its national headquarters in Congo Town, at 11 am.

A statement by the party’s spokesperson, Mo Ali, explained that the party’s candidate and incumbent vice president, Joseph Boakai, will also be available at the meeting.

Either of Mr. Boakai and ex-footballer George Weah will be declared president-elect after the announcement of the results.

Though Mr Ali did not say why the meeting was summoned, it instructed the party’s chairpersons to come to the meeting with two representatives each.

Verifiable information about the election has been scanty given rise to spread of fake results especially on social media. The country’s National Elections Commission has however announced that results of the run-off will be announced Thursday evening.