Fuel Crisis: Senate Summons Kachikwu, Baru

FILE PHOTO: Fuel Queue
FILE PHOTO: Fuel Queue

The Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, over the ongoing fuel crisis.

The Chairman of the Committee, Kabiru Marafa, on Thursday announced that the two and other stakeholders in the petroleum sector have been invited to a crucial meeting on January 4, 2018.

The announcement was made available through a press statement from the media office of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Mr. Saraki had earlier on Wednesday directed members of the committee to cut short their recess and address the lingering fuel crisis.

The statement noted that the meeting will be held on January 4, 2018 and will be aired live on the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

The Senate, which is presently on Christmas and New Year break is billed to resume committee work for budget defence on January 9, and commence plenary on January 16.

The fuel crisis across Nigeria has been on for about three weeks, with officials giving various reasons for it.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • thusspokez

    The Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, over the ongoing fuel crisis

    Buhari is the Minister of Petroleum, why is he not summoned?

    • Oil POLLUTION in Niger DELTA

      Oil spills and pollution is killing the Niger Delta people. It is a pure case of environmental terrorism carried out by the Nigerian state with her European and American collaborators.

      Despite the billions of Dollars sold from oil the Niger Delta remains without federal presence. Not a single airport in the whole of Niger Delta has been built by Nigerian government at the center. Maritime University has been technically and deliberately forgotten. This systemic policy to make Niger Delta perpetually underdeveloped why monies from the region is used to provide infrastructure elsewhere in Abuja, Lagos etc must be resisted. Its got to stop.

      Secession from Nigeria is the only sure way to achieving absolute RESOURCE control or we stop the flow of oil money. Nigeria is irredeemable.

      We demand our sovereign state of Niger DELTA

      • thusspokez

        Can you leave me alone to discus with others the topic of discussion on this forum? Why are you being rude and obnoxious?

        Couldn’t you go and set up facebook and twitter accounts (and even a website) as most people do to pursue your campaign?

  • Frank Bassey

    You are a bunch of FOOOOOOOLS. Are the duo the Petroleum Minister?

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan

    Breaking!!!
    A young man who makes a living selling Recharge cards on the streets of Area II and its environs in Abuja has just been knocked down in a Motor Cycle accident with head and lower abdomen injuries. This is to inform the Presidency that this young man should be considered for treatment in Germany too!

  • Gary

    Playing to the gallery of public opinion. Nice try, Saraki & Co. but you cannot fo*l all the people this time.
    Now you know you that you cannot summon the President to appear before the NASS without violating the separation of Powers provision of the Constitution but not one of you had the gumption or courage to stand against a President violating the Constitution by appointing himself a Minister. Buhari did it because OBJ did it and was allowed to get away with it.
    This is how corrupt precedents are allowed to become the norm in Nigeria.
    Ask Baru and his boss why they ignored due process in awarding billion-dollar contracts, they and their minions will quickly retort that GEJ did the same thing. And thus the cycle of corruption and malfeasance goes on, replacing one set of ethnic and party thieves with another. But no change or progress for the people.

    Buhari is Oil Minister and available to approve billion dollar contracts from his sick bed in London. But when it comes to accountability for his actions and omissions as Minister, that becomes the responsibility of Ibe Kachikwu and Yemi Osinbajo to offer platitudes. Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop. But the monkeys are quite happy with the arrangement.?

  • DanJ

    Too little, too late!

    • Observator

      @disqus_FGGcUltfwO:disqus

      Nigeria’s SENATE looks a creche of infants

      Is it on January 4th that we should start looking for solution into this fuel crisis,
      really? I think Bukola Saraki has no sense. The people of Nigeria have lost
      all respect for the Senate when the people of Kwara state central zone and
      those in Kogi eastern zone voted creatures like Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye
      into the red chambers as Senators.

      That was the moment the Senate became a mess –
      total mess, like a crèche of infants without any thinking ability or gumption.
      No debate on any bill presented in the ragamuffin Senate of the likes of Dino
      Melaye and Bukola Saraki yielded any sense or knowledge. Just platitudes and
      screams without sense. No compelling law has been passed or amended sensibly
      since the year 2015. A gathering of vulcanizers, tailors and carpenters would be
      indistinguishable from a Senate flayed by the likes of Bukola Saraki and Dino
      Melaye.

      • ???????¾

        @disqus_FGGcUltfwO:disqus

        NO SIR, IT IS THE PEOPLE OF KOGI WEST WHO ELECTED DINO MELAYE – NOT KOGI EAST.