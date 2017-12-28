UPDATED: Buhari’s son, Yusuf, yet to be flown abroad, still at Abuja hospital

and
President Muhammadu Buhari and his son, Yusuf Buhari. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]
President Muhammadu Buhari and his son, Yusuf Buhari. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

Yusuf, President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, who was involved in an accident was still at Cedar Crest Hospital in Apo, Abuja as at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday.

Yusuf broke his limb and sustained a severe head injury on Tuesday night when he had a motorbike accident in Gwarinpa, Abuja, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Although a presidency source told PREMIUM TIMES he may be flown abroad for treatment, a visit to the private hospital on Thursday showed he was still receiving treatment there.

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, and that of the senate president, Toyin Saraki, where some of the officials seen at the hospital when PREMIUM TIMES visited.

Garba Shehu, Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Yusuf was yet to be flown abroad.

“It’s not true,” he said in a telephone call when asked about being flown abroad.

No further details were provided.

More detail later …

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Olu Badejo (B.sc, Msc, M.phil)

    Premium Times Editor,

    Premium Times is doing a yeoman’s job to keep Nigerians aware of plans to fly Buhari’s son abroad.
    This is critical news because it shows the government of Buhari itself does not think it has made the
    hospitals in Nigeria safe, and will rather escape abroad with their own family members, than die the
    cheap death their mostly hilarious CHANGE government has totally condemned Nigerians to suffer.