President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, may be flown abroad on Thursday for medical treatment, less than two days after sustaining injuries in a bike accident.

Yusuf broke his limb and sustained a severe head injury on Tuesday night when he crashed in a motorbike accident in Gwarinpa, the presidency confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES he may be flown to Germany in an air ambulance.

Details later….