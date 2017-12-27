Jailbreak: Four killed, as 36 prisoners escape in Akwa Ibom

Related News

The Nigerian Prison Service has released the statement below to announce a jailbreak in one of its facilities in Akwa Ibom.

Read full statement below.

At about 1147hrs on Wednesday, 27 December 2017, there was an attack on kitchen staff that were on duty at Ikot Ekpene Prison in Akwa-Ibom State by some prisoners.

They seized an axe from fellow inmate attached to the kitchen, inflicting a deep cut to inmates’ head in the process and immediately made for the rear entrance to the prison. They broke the door with the axe and engaged the staff that chased after them in battle.

At the end of the scuffle, 4 of them that sustained gun shots lost their lives while 7 were recaptured. 36 are still at large and search parties have been activated to effect their recapture.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Prisons Akwa Ibom State Command, Alex Oditah has ordered an investigation into the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The CP wishes to appeal to members of the public to assist the authority with useful intelligence that will aid arrest of feeling prisoners assuring that security has been strengthen in all prison formations in the State to forestall breach of security.

ASP Ogbajie J. Ogbajie

Command Public Relations Officer

For: CP Akwa-Ibom State