President Buhari’s son, Yusuf, involved in ghastly accident

President Muhammadu Buhari and his son, Yusuf Buhari. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]
President Muhammadu Buhari and his son, Yusuf Buhari. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, was involved in a ghastly accident, the presidency has confirmed.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the accident occurred on Tuesday night.

“Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.”

  • Oskirin

    what kind of bike? wish u quick recovery…

  • Bassey Frank

    Mtcheew!

  • oyoko

    wishing you quick recovery..

    • Alasberry

      I pity you…

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    They should just not contemplate flying him abroad for medical treatment with our money o. Das all.

    • voicey izi

      Buhari and his family will know no peace and joy unless he resigns and return all money him and wife loots and keep deaf ears to the suffering of nigerian killing christians and ibos

      • voicey izi

        Buhari refused to restructure nigeria

        • voicey izi

          Buhari will no know peace ….untill he change from his wicked way

  • Fairgame

    God will deliver His people from the evil leadership in Nigeria. Fulani herdsmen has been murdering families and no statement from the president or presidency but Buhari’s son has an accident and they comebto disturb the long suffering Nigerians who are still suffering searching for fuel for Christmas. All I can say is as God delivered his people from slavery in Egypt may He also deliver His people from slavery under Fulani hegemonists

  • Anonymous Somebody

    @oyoko:disqus

    You people are hypocrites. You are wishing a small boy playing with motorcycle quick recovery
    when you don’t even know him before. Me that i have been at petrol station since December
    24th tlll today to get petrol for my family generator, have you wished me quick recovery at all?
    Hypocrites. You think when you wish the boy quick recovery his father will send you money?
    This suffering i am going through at petrol station, was it not caused by this boy’s father?
    What kind of nonsense quick recovery do you want me to wish somebody destroying me?

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      It has nothing to do with hypocrisy. Wishing another person ill or harm is not part of sanity. The boy doesn’t deserve the curses and ill wishes, life doesnt work that way.

    • man

      why can’t you live in darkness????

  • deji 3SC (Up shooting)

    Na so one Gov dey fly plane come get accident, then become vegetable before he finally kpayi. Na excesses dey kill these ones , no be poverty. These aboki get sense so? I’m very dissapointed.

    • Okakuoofbenin

      Na you dey yarn so abi I no see d name clearly? Abeg Oga Buhari you are loosing your fan base oh! Better do something before it’s too late.

      • deji 3SC (Up shooting)

        I don’t get how some of these Aboki can’t be sober.

    • Odinaka

      Your comment is unfortunate. Are you human at all?

      • deji 3SC (Up shooting)

        I did not send the guy to do bike racing. He must have had too much to eat and drink , then forgot to be sober. This is one event he brought on himself. I can understand if someone suddenly falls sick or involved in an accident because he is traveling , but not when he is involved in an activity like this. Many Nigeria families are suffering. The guy aught to be sober

        • man

          you want him to be sleeping all day when money abounds everywhere in asorock for him to use as he sees fit.

          dey must ride the best bikes, carry the best girls, buy the most expensive watches, a shoe that flies, a belt that can hang very well, the best sunglasses. excesses abounds, it must be spent immediately. @disqus_lJ4FgIcsAB:disqus you must let the boy live his life, please.

  • UNEMPLOYED 9jerian

    He can die and they can now go to London and buy a Coffin from London to bury him. It would be gross mumudity for any Nigerian who can neither eat 3 balanced diet a day nor receive good medicare in Nigeria nor send their wards to standard schools etc would sympathize with this spoilt brat. May all those who cause pains for all Nigerians die by all means possible including road accidents.

    • PolyGon2013

      That is not nice about Buhari’s son.

      • UNEMPLOYED 9jerian

        Shut up my friend. I have been unemployed for 6 years now. This is no joke. All Buhari provided is teaching jobs that not only pay paltry minimum wage of less than 30K but went ahead and did nothing when CBN refused to advertize CBN jobs in which his Cousins and other relatives got employed. How then can I have sympathy? Be real, at least for once. I dont care if he dies.

        • Odinaka

          Calm down bro. Buhari is not the cause of your unemployment in the true sense of it. He has only been in power for two and a half years but you said you have been jobless for six years. I will not blame Jonathan either. My advice to you is to forget about white collar jobs and embrace entrepreneurship. Maybe you can change location for a place where opportunities are higher or you can just identify a societal problem and find a solution to it. This is what young people like you are doing now. But you must put away the toga of pride to achieve this!

        • man

          i feel your pain. the way these guys divide work and waste money is simply madness. thats why CBN can not help the economy. dullards are running the country. the people that used to cheat in schoool are running the country. they are all in the senate and house of representtaives . the stipends from npower is good enough.

          have you considered farming by any chance????

        • PolyGon2013

          Buhari got in about 2 Years ago. So you have been unemployed since GEJ time. Believe me, I understand your pain. I hope something get better, so that you can get a job. I pray that the new year will turn out better for you.

  • PolyGon2013

    First son, we wish you quick recovery.

  • Fiji

    They should stop lying. Not all Nigerians express good wishes. In fact there are many who would wish he dies just like the shites and IPOB members were killed on the orders of his miserable father.

  • Oil POLLUTION in Niger DELTA

    Oil spills and pollution is killing the Niger Delta people. It is a pure case of environmental terrorism carried out by the Nigerian state with her European and American collaborators.

    Despite the billions of Dollars sold from oil the Niger Delta remains without federal presence. Not a single airport in the whole of Niger Delta has been built by Nigerian government at the center. Maritime University has been technically and deliberately forgotten. This systemic policy to make Niger Delta perpetually underdeveloped why monies from the region is used to provide infrastructure elsewhere in Abuja, Lagos etc must be resisted. Its got to stop.

    Secession from Nigeria is the only sure way to achieving absolute RESOURCE control or we stop the flow of oil money. Nigeria is irredeemable.

    We demand our sovereign state of Niger DELTA

  • Dan arewa

    May Allah give you good health and quick recover Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari

    • Lanre

      On this same web page PT has a story that says 377 Nigerians died and several thousands injured in October in 2017. How many of those did you condole or send quick recovery message online as you now do? May Ebola strike you and everything that belongs to you.

  • Muhammad Masal Subhan

    If he dies u badmouth people will not eat his body. And for ur information if dies no problem because we believe n we expect death every minute n if he die we don’t need anything than to buy N6000 China cloth n burry him that all. May Almighty Allah grant him quick recovery

    • Marie Rose

      Where is your quick recovery wish for those who got injured while trying to cross the Mediterranean? Hypocrite!

    • Enemona

      Is this your own way of wishing him quick recovery?

  • Igwe Bu Ike

    Back to London Hospital

    • Gee X-rated

      @igwe_bu_ike:disqus

      PREMIUM TIMES and Muhamadu Buhari are the same thing, they are like twins. I am not surprised
      that Buhari’s son is the front topic of Premium Times. All i just want to ask is this: can you please
      tell us the petrol station where Buhari’s son bought petrol for his motorcycle so i can go there?
      Premium Times can continue to wave broom for Muhamadu Buhari, me i don’t care for that.

  • Lanre

    Reading from the news clip, it appears the injury to the young man came from a Bike. Was this a bicycle or a motor bike? If a motor bike, the question is at this time when there is nation wide scarcity of fuel is Buhari’s family feeling the same pain? Confirmation that Muhammudu Buhari is distant from the suffering of Nigerians and is immune to it. Indeed, it shows that most of his pronouncements are stagemanaged.
    For Yusuf, be careful next time you are on a bike.

  • Nkem

    Where him get fuel?

  • pheliciti

    Shocking comments…. even animals are more humane…

  • Ola Bakre

    Accident is an unplanned events can happened to anybody
    we are not God,people need to be objective when comment on an issue.This boy has not done anything wrong that deserve people wish him dead.

  • FreeNigeria

    They’re flying him to London tonight

  • Ayinde

    Get Well Boy. But Really surprised this same Presidency can be this open about their son’s health yet cannot do same with the head of the Family and Minister of Petroleum.

  • de Gea Messi

    A sad one for the young man.
    His father really should spend this time in sober reflection..which I thought he would have done after confessing he had never been so sick in his life.
    A lot of atrocities have been committed against particular tribes, religions and sects in the country.
    Those who love buhari should pray he repents of the atrocities committed against those mentioned above..before it reaches a stage of ‘MENE MENE TEKEL UPHARSIN’.
    I also don’t think it was a good idea a man like Femi adesina(who should know better), airing that documentary on his ‘lord’ during the Christmas period.
    ‘The Lord is a jealous God’.
    These people have to be careful.
    He who has ears to hear….

  • Victor Abekware

    I really don’t care about if he survives or not. Focus on Nigerians who have been plotting and planning how to get back home after the long be break. Nigeria, we Hail thee……..

  • man

    the problem with these northerners is their children display their money easily by engaging in risky lifestyles. they must ride the best bikes, the best cars, at 200kph, enjoy enjoy enjoy. you see this with yaradua boy in pictures with guns and money anyhow. you see it with that boy convicted for killing a prostitute in scotland, you see it in mutallab bomb boy.
    whenever they are in charge, they must show the world the northerners are ruling, they where extravagant dresses, appoint only northerners around, so everyone must know they are in charge.
    you see the hypocrisy of buhari and his family. you think this is a model family, but behind the scenes the boy they swim in shark waters, the daughter is most likely selling her body. this is the hypocrisy we are seeing on the national news. hope he survives and learn a lesson.

  • Jon

    Hey, young man, wishing you speedy recovery. May Allah give you the strength and courage.

    • Okey

      @disqus_espFyM0fdP:disqus

      PLEASE WHEN WILL THERE BE PETROL IN NIGERIA, PRESIDENT BUHARI?
      WHEN WILL WE HAVE ELECTRICITY IN ANAMBRA STATE TO SLEEP WELL?
      THOSE ARE THE PRESSING ISSUES 0, NOT SPOILT SON WITH POWER BIKE.

  • Bassey Frank

    Fly him to London; the father knows the way.

  • Arabakpura

    Very unfortunate! I wish him a speedy recovery!