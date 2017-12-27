President Buhari’s son, Yusuf, involved in ghastly accident

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, was involved in a ghastly accident, the presidency has confirmed.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the accident occurred on Tuesday night.

“Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.”