Presidency reacts to Buhari’s violation of national procurement law

Buhari 2
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon inaugurate the National Council on Public Procurement as required by the Public Procurement Act 2007, the presidency said Tuesday.

The presidency was reacting to a PREMIUM TIMES story which showed that the Buhari administration has toed the path of its predecessors by refusing to inaugurate the NCPP despite Mr. Buhari’s campaign promises to do so.

The body is required to handle all matters of government procurement, against the current practice whereby the Federal Executive Council awards contract.

The spokesperson to the president, Garba Shehu, in an email response to PREMIUM TIMES, said the government was planning to set up the council and the issue was discussed by the cabinet recently.

“I just read your story on Premium Times, lumping the Buhari Administration along with the others as violating the law by failing to inaugurate the the National Council on Procurement.

“It is true you have followed up with us on the issue for several weeks but it is equally true that your interest in the issue has given us the impetus to follow up relentlessly with our bosses.

“This issue came up at the last meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, and a decision was taken that the Council be inaugurated as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr. Shehu said contrary to what obtained in previous governments, Mr. Buhari does not award contracts by himself.

“He does not meddle in the processes leading to award of contracts and does not forward a list of preferred bidders to Ministers as had been the practice in the past,” he said.

The Public Procurement Act, which was signed into law by late President Umaru Yar’Adua on June 4, 2007 provides for the establishment of the NCPP, and the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, as the regulatory authorities responsible for the monitoring and oversight of public procurement as well as harmonising existing government policies and practices.

The Act was put in place to allow transparency and ensure public participation in government procurement.

Mr. Yar’Adua, who signed the Act into Law, however, failed to inaugurate the NCPP until his death in office. His successor, Goodluck Jonathan, who stayed in office for six years also failed to inaugurate the council.

Mr. Buhari has till date also followed the same path in violating the law.

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, described the refusal of successive governments to inaugurate the council as “a reflection of the poor governance history of many African countries.”

Ms. Ezekwesili, pioneer head of the Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligence Unit under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, said the refusal has to do with the, ”priority of those in government.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Arabakpura

    Push and start government! How I wish they never came with any promises but just assumed leadership like other thieves like them in the past!

    • U. B. 400

      @arabakpura:disqus

      Muhamadu Buhari’s fish rots from the head

      Were Muhamadu Buhari’s shambolic government – now blighting Nigeria like
      a bane – less studded by morons, it would be funny rather than this tragic. But
      of course fish rots from the head. Any government that’s led by a Primary Six
      certificate holder cannot be sensible or thoughtful but ignorant and ruinous.

      What Nigerians are witnessing today is the result of their own folly – their
      electoral choice by 52% majority votes to select Muhamadu Buhari out of the
      180 million people in Nigeria, some of whom are reputed as genius thinkers with
      extraordinary intelligence quotient.

      To Nigerians in the year 2015, at least to the 52% mostly illiterate Muslims, and the
      opportunist Christians angling to take the presidency by succession upon Buhari’s
      death, who voted for Buhari as the best candidate, the evidence was slender. All they
      had as convincing evidence was Muhamadu Buhari’s primary six certificate as the
      best evidence of formal schooling. A decision to vote an illiterate as president then
      sent Nigeria cascading downhill from then on.

      Anyone expecting administrative order to ensue,
      from ignorance, can’t be serious. Muhamadu Buhari can’t give what he does not
      have. He has no knowledge which schooling imbues and therefore fumbles from one
      blunder to another without sight or thought-process.

  • Lanre

    I understand John Oyegun said that Buhari is faultless, squeaky clean. Garba Shehu is reinforcing the same sentiment. What this means then is that Abdurasheed Maina came back to Nigeria on his own; Ibe Kachikwu was lying about the contracts awarded by the NNPC GMD; money found in Ikoyi was without the knowledge of the NSA who reports to Buhari – 43million dollars in all. What else? Nigerians need to be told the Texan saying popularized by George W. Bush ” F**l me once, shame on you. F**l me twice, shame on me.” Is it time to say shame on Nigerians?