Troops repel Boko Haram attack on Molai, near Maiduguri

The attack by suspected members of the Boko Haram on Molai community in Borno State has been successfully repelled by soldiers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on the community, which is about 5 kilometre from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The attack is said to have started at about 5:30 p.m. The casualty is yet to be ascertained.

The insurgents were said to have torched some houses and vandalised vehicles on Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu Road.

A witness, Aji Maina, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the insurgents attacked and shot sporadically, a situation which made the villagers to scamper for safety and flee their homes.

Mr. Maina said that the residents of Molai and adjourning villages had to run into Polo and other areas of Maiduguri for safety.

He, however, said that soldiers deployed to the area engaged the insurgents and repelled the attack.

“The insurgents attacked the ED security section, torched houses and motorists caught in the cross fire.

“At present, no one can ascertain the extent of damages or casualties in the attack.

“Many people fled their homes and scampered for safety into Maiduguri,” he said.

Security has been increased in Maiduguri to thwart any breach of peace while people were going about their normal activities.

The police and military authorities are yet to comment on the Monday attack as at the time of this report.