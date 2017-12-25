How Nigerians reacted to presidency’s documentary on Buhari

Buhari 2
President Muhammadu Buhari

Many Nigerians have criticised the presidency for releasing a documentary about President Buhari amidst protracted fuel crisis.

The presentation aired on NTA between 8-9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

It showed senior administration officials and political associates of the president speaking glowingly about his unique and grounded democratic attributes.

Amongst those who featured in the film were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Babatunde Fashola, Nasir El-Rufai, John Odigie-Oyegun, amongst other governors, ministers and other politicians.

The State House announced that the infomercial will hit the airwaves from Sunday until Tuesday night on NTA and Channels Television.

The disclosure drew early objection from Nigerians online, who accused the government of being insensitive.

At issue is the fuel scarcity that has lingered for three weeks, leaving millions stranded and complicating Yuletide plans for many.

As the anger raged on social media and many suggested that the documentary be put forward against the backdrop of the stinging fuel shortage, the presidency issued a defiant response.

Femi Adesina, a presidential spokesperson, who led the team that put the documentary together, said Nigerians should not allow the crisis distract them from the insight the film would accord them.

“Should we then be perpetually like King Lear at his worst, and consign ourselves to the doldrums occasioned by fuel scarcity at a festive period?” Mr. Adesina queried. “No.”

“Despite the temporal pains, life must continue, and we must look at the cheery side, while government works hard to bring succour,” the spokesperson said.

He also dismissed most of the voices against the airing of the documentary as “armchair critics” who would never agree to any auspicious time to roll out any initiative that portrays Mr. Buhari in good light.

Mr. Buhari had earlier sympathised with Nigerians for the hardship occasioned by the fuel scarcity.

He said he had directed the state-run NNPC to ensure prompt delivery of petrol at filling stations across the country with utmost urgency.

But several critics, including known supporters of the president found the documentary unnecessary and out of touch.

“Buhari documentary commissioned by Femi Adesina during fuel scarcity is an insult on Nigerians,” said Kayode Ogundamisi, a rights activist and social commentator.

Like Mr. Ogundamisi, Japheth Omojuwa also supported candidate Buhari in 2015 and has continued to back him.

He, however, found the documentary largely inappropriate.

Cheta Nwanze, a public affairs analyst who backed Mr. Buhari’s 2015 campaign but had since distanced himself from the administration, saw the documentary as a sign of the president’s waning popularity.

Other Twitter users also expressed their reactions to the documentary.

  • Chuma Anierobi

    These men are real gangsters. The good thing is that Nigerians are wiser now. Lies and lies will never take the country any where.

    • AryLoyds

      Buhari is a common criminal

  • musa aliero

    The documentary was supposed to be a distraction for the obvious biting fuel scarcity! A las it backfired

  • Wale

    I will remember today as the day Buhari’s media team assasinated him! I think someone is paying them to destroy Buhari and the senile old man does not even know it yet. What merry Christmas?shehu garba ,like the min of women affairs, too as said publicly his allegiance is with his former boss Atiku. All collective useless folks at the Villa.

  • Mentus

    No Wale, the senile old man knew exactly what they were doing. Is it not remarkable that this had to be aired at the peak of petrol shortage which coincidentally happens to be Christmas Eve. No his team and the conniving, crafty, selfish old man had to make it all be about Buhari, not Christ.
    Can somebody tell him and his media team about the fate of Nebuchadnezzar in the Bible.

    • ojomaje ijato

      When we advised them to be cautious yesterday, Femi Adesina insulted us. Now, they should enjoy the harvest of their unwise decision. I am 54 years old, I have never seen a Christmas in this country where the government will want to divert attention from Jesus Christ, the reason for the season and shift focus on the head of state. There are many weekends for Buhari’s documentary, so why select Christmas Eve, Christmas and boxing days to show Buhari and his disciples? Add this to Femi’s consistent reference to the Bible, comparing, contrasting, wrapping Buhari strories around hallowed Scriptures and scenes – as if Buhari is a god, you will begin to wonder what his intentions are. Has any Moslem aide of Buhari used koranic verses to describe him? Recently, John Oyegun told us that Buhari is incapable of being dishonest, an attribute that is the preserve of God in Christain theology. Can you see the contempt and insult? The Lord is a jealous God and will fight His own battle.

      • Bigtin

        Ha!

      • Lanre

        Thank you Sir. It is the greed of men that make them to sell their conscience for two pieces of silver. Just like Reuben Abati, Femi Adesina. Just like Tony Anenih, John Oyegun, Just like Oladipo Diya, Yemi Osinbajo. As for Abike Dabiri and Kunle Amosun, (since they are in-laws, I reserve my comments). Indeed the denudation of Yorubas has eventually come full circle. We are no better than professional beggars and panhandlers with no sense of shame. The struggle for our freedom will be long and bitter.

  • forestgee

    They are deceiving themselves most Nigerians will not be deceived. This government is Incompetent

    • Grammaticas

      @forestgee:disqus

      Please allow me to regurgitate and expatiate that President Buhari is catastrophe of geometric progression.
      and a dullard with liquid contents only in medulla oblongata without fibre or simulation of any brain tissues
      that can pass a taxonomy test of rigorous classification. A fortiori, all those who inflicted the measles called
      Muhamadu Buhari are retards without redemption, for how anyone could endorse a total dunce with mental
      vacuity as president of Nigeria eludes my perceptual and sensory apprehension. Hope you are getting me?

      • lavard Isa

        Haha!

      • forestgee

        Yes sir!

      • Reginald Dandeson

        Well, good enough, you’re lampooning those whose fluiditious medulla oblongata contributed in foisting this unfortunate measles on Nigerians in the name of party politics. Now that the ailment has been diagnosed and harped upon by very discerning citizens, what can you then say about those who, at this moment, are still drumming up support for an extension of the life span of the epidemic and its main vector?

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    It simply means that Buhari is more of an inhuman person if his media team is having to showcase his “human side”.

    • Otile

      Buhari and his heartless presidency are unpeople.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    I have said it and continue to say it, what do you expect from a analogue Femi Adesina who is still steeped in the 19th century, a man who finds it hard to describe his preferred haircut to his barber will find it hard to describe to an enormous Presidential Media department the right path to follow. What a shambles.

  • Otile

    I will hate to see dele awogbeoba and other APCpigs to come out in full force to praise Buhari on this Christmas Day. Their praises on this holy day is worse than rubbing salt to injury, that will be cruel.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      Where are those praise singers ?..
      …anyways HAPPY CHRISTMAS

      • Otile

        Most of them are paid touts, they have no good way of defending their master’s documentary because nobody believes them.

        You have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, my brother.

  • Solomon Brown

    After all the social media uproar against the planned documentary showcasing Buhari’s human side, the fact that they plan to go on with this project, further proves how insensitive this govt really is. The only logical explanation at this point is that Femi, Abike and all other participants in this, must have caught Buhari’s ear infection. Kwantinnu

    • Gary

      No, I respectfully disagree. Buhari’s aides and sidekicks are simply exhibiting the sycophancy that is the affliction of the little people in the corridors of power.
      Power is infectious and anyone in close proximity to it quickly becomes intoxicated by its mere whiff. Femi Adesina has no military training, never been a soldier nor participated in a coup. But his actions and utterances, including telling a discussant to shut up on national television, will lead anyone to believe he’s the new Idiagbon in the Buhari regime. Or so he sees himself.

      Like others in the same position who preceded him, Femi Adesina will be humbled in the fullness of time. The reason we have history is that people never learn from it.

      • Solomon Brown

        I am just now hearing of Femi’s total disregard of an individual’s right to freedom of speech. Having served in the military myself, I can relate to what you are saying about the intoxicating effects of power, which was one of the reasons why I vehemently opposed the Buhari presidency from the moment he clinched the APC ticket. I knew a return of one of the members of the “old guard” especially Buhari, would have a cascading effect on the gains we as a country have made democratically. 2019 is an opportuinity to clean up this mess, we must not let it slip past us.

  • Darlington

    Buhari is a disaster par failure! Femi Adesina has been griped by Aso Villa demons.

    • Harry

      You mean the same demons that slapped Okoroguechas and reset his destiny?

  • Jon

    Did the documentary chronicle the following:
    a. Looting of the petroleum resources during his time as Petroleum minister?
    b. Looting of PTF?

    • Otile

      You know they are not going to talk about that.

      • Harry

        LOL.

  • Funso Famuyiwa

    The Headline to the Article reads : “How Nigerians reacted to Presidency’s Documentary on Buhari ”
    But when you scroll down the Article which comprises in large part of a reprint of Femi Adesina’s earlier comments on the subject, you do Not discover any polling of the Views of Nigerians in any serious manner, but rather , culling of the Twitter Comments from Nine (9) individuals, all of which were Negative. Of course, choice of Twitter Comments can be selective, Abi When you Add the Fifteen (15) trolls so far on this Platform, the Total Number is a WHOPPING 25 Nigerians ! ! !
    Where are the remaining 179 Million + Nigerians ? Facile Data + Faulty Analysis = Fake News .
    What the Hoopla on the Documentary fails to point out is that : Viewership is NOT Compulsory for Nigerians !
    You have All the right to Tune out and Watch another Channel . So Why All the ballyho ?

  • Lanre

    The main genuflecting characters propping up the image of Muhammudu Buhari are Yorubas. There is really something wrong with us. It is not a coincidence that Chief Awolowo never won the presidency of Nigeria; Oladipo Diya was kneeling and crying before his lord and master – Sani Abacha and M.K.O Abiola in spite of his ferocious reputation as The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubland was killed like an ant. Yorubas have serious problems. I am not sure if this is hunger related.

    • Jon

      Man, you are right about Yorubas. A very learned ethnic group. What is actually wrong?

      • Lanre

        The rain beating us Yorubas appeared to have started a while back. It became pronounced with the annulment of the 1993 elections which was won by a Yorubaman – M.K.O Abiola. Olusegun Obasanjo the proxy of the North among Yorubas was used to guarantee peace and the continued enslavement of the entire South. Today a Professor of Law is busy defending the actions of a man who can barely muster words that are intelligible in English. A man whose academic credentials are in doubt and subject of debate (as in did he complete Secondary School with the requisite qualification?) Just like Abacha, all sorts of characters have ruled us, enabled by the Yoruba Elite. Our struggle for freedom will be long and bitter and many friends and relatives will become enemies. Only a matter of time.

  • aisha ani

    Makes no difference if Buhari is a gangster or a Narcissist or any of the other names he is being called, bottom line is we have to choose between the candidates of the APC and the PDP because voting for any other candidate is a waste. I can assure that come 2019, at least 50% of the people on this forum will not come out and vote.

  • Expose hypocrisy

    The South will have to decide if they want to continue in this mess with the North or unite and fight for credible restructuring of the country or at best face break-up. Am very happy the way things are turning for the worst in the country, so that those that saw the Self-determination push being espoused by the Igbos as being bitter because GEJ lost last election to now see why this country is not working and will never work except we return to Independent constitution of 1960-1963, which guaranteed the type of restructuring that will make every region to develop at its own pace without being pulled behind by lazy /unserious regions.