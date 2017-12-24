UPDATED: EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma

Innoson
Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Innoson Group.

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has filed fraud charges against Innoson Motors and its embattled chairman, Innocent Chukwuma.

The third defendant in the suit is Mr. Chukwuma’s brother, Charles.

The four-count charge is dated November 30, and filed at the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja Division.

Mr. Chukwuma was arrested by the EFCC at his residence in Enugu on Tuesday morning. He was then transported to Lagos where he was granted bail on Wednesday night.

His arrest follows allegations he forged some documents in a transaction involving GTBank.

Mr. Chukwuma dismissed the charges in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday, saying the EFCC lacks professionalism and legal intricacies.

The businessman has been locked in a long drawn legal battle with GTBank over alleged arbitrary deductions in his bank account.

The bank accused Mr. Chukwuma of forging shipping documents to obtain under financial gratification for himself and his company.

The EFCC charges bordered entirely on the allegations raised by the bank.

The four-count included attempt to obtain under false pretense, obtaining under false pretense, theft and forgery of shipping and financial documents.

All the alleged offences contravene several extant criminal statutes in Lagos State and are punishable there, court filing shows.

The EFCC listed 10 witnesses who would support its case before the court.

The whereabouts of Charles Chukwuma is still unknown to federal authorities.

It is not immediately clear if a judge has been assigned to hear the case or when proceedings would commence.

In a response to the development Sunday night, Cornel Osigwe, a spokesperson for Innoson Group, said the EFCC has become so incompetent that it now abuses court processes at will.

“This is clearly an abuse of court process,” Mr. Osigwe said. “It seems like the EFCC does not have intelligent officers anymore.”

Mr. Osigwe said the EFCC had previously investigated the complaints which gtbank brought against Innoson in 2012.

“During the investigation, he was invited and he honoured the invitation. After the investigation EFCC filed a charge against him at Lagos State High Court.

“The charge was subsequently struck out.

“However Innocent Chukwuma and Innoson Nigeria Ltd. appealed against the order striking out the case on the basis that it ought to be dismissal in its entirety so that it will never be filed again.

“The appeal number is CA/l/1330CM/2017 and is, till date, still pending at the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division.

“Since then, EFCC never invited him,” Mr. Osigwe said.

He accused GTBank of instigating the EFCC in order to divert attention from the damages ruling which Mr. Chukwuma had procured at different courts, including the Court of Appeal.

A spokesperson for GTBank declined comments about the claims Sunday night, telling PREMIUM TIMES the matter is already before the law court.

“In corporate governance standards, an ethical institution does not comment about a matter that is already before the court,” said Meksley Nwagboh, GTBank head of corporate communications.

  • YahayaOmaye

    Ibrahim you are my man pf the year. Catching the big fish at the end of the year. Prayers of the saint shall keeping you going. I love you, Magu.

    • Grammaticas

      DEAR EDITOR,

      Please allow me to regurgitate and expatiate that President Buhari is catastrophe of geometric progression.
      and a dullard with liquid contents only in medulla oblongata without fibre or simulation of any brain tissues
      that can pass a taxonomy test of rigorous classification. A fortiori, all those who inflicted the measles called
      Muhamadu Buhari are retards without redemption, for how anyone could endorse a total dunce with mental
      vacuity as president of Nigeria eludes my perceptual and sensory apprehension. Hope you are getting me?

  • .Oil POLLUTION in Niger DELTA

    _

    Oil spills and pollution is killing the Niger Delta people. It is a pure case of environmental terrorism carried out by the Nigerian state with her European and American collaborators.

    Despite the billions of Dollars sold from oil the Niger Delta remains without federal presence. Not a single airport in the whole of Niger Delta has been built by Nigerian government at the center. Maritime University has been technically and deliberately forgotten. This systemic policy to make Niger Delta perpetually underdeveloped why monies from the region is used to provide infrastructure elsewhere in Abuja, Lagos etc must be resisted. Its got to stop.

    Secession from Nigeria is the only sure way to achieving absolute RESOURCE control or we stop the flow of oil money. Nigeria is irredeemable.

    We demand our sovereign state of Niger DELTA

    • Oj

      It is sad that the Federal Government would not release a Kobo for clean up the pollution in Niger Delta but can approve release of N1bn for the North to fight Boko haram and restore the destruction using the money from the sale of Niger Delta resources. If that is ok then they should also sell all the Cattle in the North and perhaps their owners and herdsmen to raise N1b to clean up the pollution in the Niger Delta.

  • Lanre

    Donald Thrump is cutting taxes, creating jobs even on Christmas eve. He is talking about immigration and replying people on Twitter…even on Xmas eve. What is Bokohari Mohammadu doing? He is buying more weapons from US & UK to kill more Nigerians (He signed million dollar weapons deal in October with US & UK govt). And what more he has approved N1b more to buy more weapons and ammunition to “fight terrorists” – The same terrorists he criticized President Jonathan’s govt not to kill in 2015. So why Donald Trump and other presidents are improving lives Bokohari is investing in ventures that will kill more Nigerians.

    • Jon

      The parasite even said that an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on Northerners. Also, the Northern elders said they were going to take former chief of army staff Ihejierika to ICC for attacking and killing Boko Haram killers and terrorists.

      My take is: Restructure now or de-amalgamate. Fear of restructuring is causing the parasitic President to be spending billions and billions of US dollar searching for oil in the desert of the parasitic North.

  • Legislative Watch 2017

    @YahayaOmaye:disqus ;

    Bukola Saraki’s shameful ignorance in public

    Nigerians should demand unconditional apology from Bukola Saraki who, as a misfit in a job above his head,
    uttered nonsense clutching an oversize gavel in the Senate Chambers last week that EFCC must be called
    to order or sanctioned for attempting to arrest Innocent Chukwuma because, as he said, the government of
    United States of America will never interfere in a business rift between Ford Motors and Citi Bank of America.

    No worse ignorant statement was ever made inside the Senate chambers since October 1st 1960 and this also
    goes to show the quality of those Nigerians elected as Senators. The first thing is that by his ignorant statement
    Bukola Saraki shows that he does not understand the laws the Senate is passing but is only there for the money.
    Anyone with average intelligence will know that a business rift involving forgery is criminal offence under the law

    For Bukola Saraki to say EFCC should not get involved with economic and financial crimes is an illiterate opinion.
    Bukola Saraki has no head for the job of a Senator; his schooling is too narrow and irrelevant to legislative theory.
    Bukola Saraki disgraces the Senate with ignorance and makes journalists laugh when he asserts sheer nonsense.
    Anyone close to Bukola Saraki may advise him to consider tendering a letter of resignation for gross incompetence.

  • Julius

    Here we go…this is where the whole shit belong in the first place ..in court !. Let the them fight it out.

  • princegab

    You can’t mess with bank’s money, it’s not government treasury. I can bet that it has nothing to do with tribes. Just a pure criminal case.