Nigeria transmits 5,222 MW electricity, highest ever – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, on Sunday disclosed that it recorded new national peak with the transmission of 5,222.3 Mega Watts (MW) of electricity into the national grid on December 18.

TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement in Abuja that the achievement was the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector to-date.

Mrs. Mbah said the current peak transmission surpassed the 5,155.9 MW attained on December 8, and the 5,074.7 MW earlier recorded on February 2, 2016.

She said TCN developed the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion programme to enable it prioritise and execute critical transmission projects, to properly key into the incremental power policy of the Federal Government.

“This necessitated the clearing of the company’s stranded containers carrying various transmission equipment at the sea ports, to enable it complete previously abandoned projects to further expand the grid capacity.

“Of the 759 containers abandoned by contractors at the sea ports within the last five years, 454 have been cleared from March to-date.

“Payment for 193 containers has been made and they are being cleared, while payment for the outstanding 112 containers has yet to be made,” she said.

Mrs. Mbah further explained that all the 454 containers cleared from the ports had been taken to its various construction sites in Yola, Gulak, Katsina, Jos, Dambatta, Ganmo, Abeokuta, Onitsha and Benin.

She said that other construction sites that the containers had been deployed to included Odoguyan, Ede, Igangan, Okene, Walalambe, Akwanga, Kachia, Kumbotso, Kaduna and Yola.

According to Mrs. Mbah, the containers had been abandoned at the ports for 2 to 6 years by contractors for various reasons.

One of the reasons, according to her, included suspension of TCN’s Import Duty Exemption Certificate (IDEC) in 2013 by the Ministry of Finance.

She said other reasons were slow processing of IDEC by TCN in the past and inefficiency of the contractors.

“The result was several uncompleted transmission projects in various parts of the country.

“TCN reiterates its commitment to continue to work to further stabilise, rehabilitate and expand the grid,” she said.

Mrs. Mbah urged all Nigerians to assist the company in safeguarding electricity installations nationwide.

  • Bassey Frank

    This is shameful. Over two years in office, PMB/APC is celebrating 5,000 MW of electricity in a population of 190 million people.

    • pheliciti

      For proper perspective, transmission as of May 2015 was 2,800mw….. so figure whether it’s progress or not.

      • Bassey Frank

        Still LAUGHABLE.

        Contact Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and see the effect of the “progress” in the economy.

        When you pay N18,000 per month for electricity in a 3-bedroom apartment where normal electrical facilities are used, yet you barely enjoy electricity for aggregate of 10 days a month, how does that add to the “progress”?

    • STAND OUT

      Are you a see no good? Fixing the power infrastructure is a process and not an event. In the past 20 years what has been the development in the power sector? Obviously, the growth in the last 2 years even in the face of dwindling revenue. You should learn to appreciate good efforts.

      • Bassey Frank

        Fixing the power infrastructure is a process and not an event; agreed. Excellent reasoning. But logging in to “past 20 years” is defeatist. We must look forward the process not at the event behind. Can we now establish what has been invested in the past 2 and half years Vs what has been achieved? Should we overlook the promise made willingly to fix the power within the tenure of 4 years?
        Talking about dwindling revenue, can we multiply what we earn in $ today with current exchange rate of N305/365 to a $; and what we earned before with N199/260 to a $?

        What was the size of the bureaucracy before Vs what it is today?
        Who pays for the difference between N171.40 p/l landing cost of petroleum products today Vs N145 p/l pump price?
        Are we being frugal when less than 5 per cent of our population consumes about 60 per cent of our non-debt recurrent budget?
        When you withdraw $1 billion from ECA to fight technically defeated Boko Haram, how do you fix your electricity.

        Talking about “dwindling revenue”.

  • Dan Arewa

    Chai. Agents of disunity will not like these news.