Buhari speaks on fuel scarcity

President-Muhammadu-Buhari-in-AGH
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with Nigerians on the lingering fuel scarcity, three weeks after filling stations started grappling with shortages.

“The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians on having to endure needless fuel queues.

“I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period & beyond,” the president said on Twitter.

Mr. Buhari said he has directed the NNPC to do something about the crisis, which has left Nigerians stranded and sent prices of commodities through the roof.

“I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country.

“I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers,

“Let me also assure that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation. I thank you all for your patience and understanding,” he said.

The president has been criticised by opposition party politicians for failing to address the crisis on time.

He was advised to relinquish his position as minister for petroleum by Oby Ezekwesili on Saturday

Mrs. Ezekwesili, a former education minister, said the president handling the ministry to a separate official will help reduce the political influence over it. She said full deregulation would be a lasting solution to the protracted crisis.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Watch man

    Mr Buhari, your govt is becoming more and more irresponsible each passing day. Any govt that cannot positively manage Nigeria’s fuel resources does not deserve to be in power. How can you come here and be apologizing after three weeks? Up till now you have not told Nigerians the cause of the scarcity, at least tell Nigerians the usual lies and propaganda your govt is known for. Leave that your Aso Rock one morning or evening and walk around town and see what is happening. Your DPR does not do any surveillance; they are part of the problem as they connive with the fuel bandits. If you want to increase fuel price let us know instead of passing Nigerians through unnecessary hardship. Subsidy has been removed several times yet you are still regulating. Perhaps the Aso Rock demons have totally overpowered all of you? By the way, where is that Lai that lies all the time? Opportunity has come again to prove his mettle. Nonsense criminals.

    • princegab

      That is bad leadership bro, they ought to have prepared for end of year possible crises.

      • Reginald Dandeson

        Nigerians should simply chase out Buhari and APC from Aso Rock Villa come 2019. Period!!! We don’t give a damn who replaces him as President of the federal republic of Nigeria since any replacement for him would be much better for us all.

        • princegab

          What about the rigging of elections? The looting going on in this administration is partly for buying voters bro.

          • FineBoy

            Blow whistle please

          • princegab

            That reminds us of the provabal dog and hunter’s whistle . It’s of no avail sir.

          • FineBoy

            Somebody just got 400 plus millions.

            Since u r sure of your facts, pls try.
            If money too much, donate to charity.

            Fake info however attract jail sentence

          • princegab

            Thanks for the info. Lack of resources, fuel scarcity cum enervation due to economy hardships restrains the blowing of whistles.
            So looters, “carry go”

          • FineBoy

            Your data has finished?
            Borrow from MTN.

            If you lie in small things, why blame Govt when they lie?

            God is watching u

          • princegab

            Civilization continue when government checks my lies but end of civilization when government is lying.
            Merry Xmas bro

        • Alasberry

          The same thing you said in 2014 now look what you have president.

    • FineBoy

      Very true.
      I beg you to please contest in 2019. I have every reason to believe you will do better.

      You are articulate and a season administrator

    • Alasberry

      Don’t you think you asking too much?. Herdsmen killed thousands of people a d still killing but buhari has anything, so if he is apologizing, I think he has done his best.. just go get your voters card ready and wait for 2019

  • Akens Audu

    Mr president I know their are some cabal that are trying to frustrate your administration, you need to rise up and point them out.What i know about some Nigeria politician is that they don’t care about killing their fellow citizen to damage one image.

  • henry ntunde

    Once again the president and his APC lead govt has shared the Christmas season greeting. Sure next christmas won’t be any different. This is no different from same reaction you get when the herdsmen- comrades go on rampage even after intelligent report. Exteremly insensitive and bias govt. with zero integrity (sincerity). If not why are the various NNPC mega stations not given directives to commence 24hrs product sales to disperse the queue or discourage hoarder.
    THE WORSE LEADERSHIP MY COUNTRY HAVE HAD.

  • Facts & Figures

    @henryntunde:disqus

    Under this useless and directionless Buhari government there are now
    35 million un-employed youths inside Nigeria today, a staggering figure equal
    to the entire population of Ghana and Togo put together; according to a latest
    official bulletin issued three days ago by the federal Nigerian Bureau of Statistics
    This horrific jobless figure in Nigeria today is over half the whole population
    of Nigeria at independence on October 1st, 1960 and equal to all the human
    beings living inside both Ghana and Togo today.

    • Anon

      @henryntunde:disqus

      “The current fuel scarcity has triggered hike in the prices of food items in Owerri as traders attributed
      the rise to the high cost of transportation.A check by the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday at the

      popular Relief market in Owerri showed that the price increase started as the fuel scarcity became
      harder few days ago”

      • Anon

        “Commuting
        around Lagos state has become difficult as transportation fare more than
        doubled, a consequence of worsening fuel scarcity in the state. Ms. Ronke
        Olatinwo said fare from Obalende to Ajah tripled since Friday. “ They now call
        Ajah for N650 or N700 since Friday. On Friday, I entered it for N650 but now
        (Saturday) it is not N700. What used to be N200. It is not even about the money
        but before you get a bus, you will wait forever” she told our correspondent.”

    • tuby NY

      SOOO WHAT’S your point? Were there any different in Nigeria’s joblessness situation before PMB took over 2plus years ago?
      Most of you guys bashing d man left n right needs to do your research, read n read WIDER about Nigeria’s economy situation — most especially relating to oil prices n politicians/leaders widespread oil-money stealing the last 6/7years most tho. It’ll surely helps n enlightened most of ya better.

      • Tony Ani

        Time to stop talking about the last administration. Buhari was elected to fix the problems. We need action and not promises.

  • Adele Uhuru

    M.Buhari your leadership has been painful and worryingly inept lacking in all areas of measurable progressive and innovative governance metrics- since you’ve been in the apex office it has been 1 debacle after another and all can be traced directly to your gross mismanagement of the social and economic underlying structures of the Amalgamated Nigeria – You are a disappointment and by all indications a fraud foisted on the poor hardworking populace- Shame-on you and your crooked administration of liars and obtaining by fraud personalities

  • Olusola

    PMB, please deregulate and do it now! Enough of directing lepers to help you lift a ton of luggage! It just ain’t happening!

    • FEMI A USA

      You see, there blames to go around the people and the rulers. The marketeers may think they are slowing the Administration or APC but they are doing to our people. Many are lawless and failed to embrace free marketing but rely on government for everything in their lives.

  • FEMI A USA

    Many problems in that country are caused by people with shady characters. Yes, he is at helm of the seat but did not caused the scarcity. I am not is admire nor his Administration. But the must be told that many Nigerians stubborn and heartless to inflict sufferings on their people and gloat about it. In a country where you experience strikes everyday indefinitely in Schools, workplace etc. Are all these ills from Buhari? People need to blame themselves for their sufferings.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Buhari is confused. He does not know what time it is

  • Christopher Ozili Okafor Biose

    I am surprised President Buhari did not say that former President Jonathan was the cause of the fuel scarcity which his administration brought upon Nigerians this Christmas season.