How to solve fuel scarcity permanently – Ezekwesili

Related News

A former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the current fuel scarcity and suggested a way to avoid it in future.

Ms. Ezekwesili, in a series of tweets on her verified Twitter handle, said total deregulation of the oil sector was the way to ensure a permanent solution to the crisis.

“Dear President .@MBuhari of @AsoRock It is not Rocket Science to FIX the Distortion in the Oil Sector. It is the underlying cause of the annual #FuelScarcity.

“It’s time to LET GO of the “politically beloved petroleum sector”. Sir, the SOLUTION is FULL DEREGULATION. Just. Do. It!” she said.

Opponents of full deregulation have argued that it would lead to price increase as government would no longer be able to fix the selling price of the product. In a full deregulated situation, marketers, governments and businesses could bring in petrol at their own cost and sell at any price they deem fit.

While urging the president to ensure good governance, the Bring Back Our Girls leader said ensuring full deregulation would bring about productive incentive to the nation’s oil and gas sector.

“P @MBuhari, unleash the Productive Incentive that FULL DEREGULATION would bring to the Oil & Gas Sector of our economy immediately. Severe the umbilical cord that has tied up the sector in the knots of Politics. Free that sector NOW. End the poor governance & suffering,” she added.

Ms. Ezekwesili added that “no matter the depth of complexity of any Problem in a country, there are options of Solutions that can be mobilized to resolve them. Problems persist these days not for want of ideas to

solve them but only because someone is FAILING to make a TOUGH CALL on the RIGHT SOLUTION.”

In his reaction to the scarcity, former vice president Atiku Abubakar said he sympathises with Nigerians over the crisis.

“My heart goes out to everyone struggling to see their friends and families during this season of celebration due to the #fuelscarcity and I am confident that as we unite as a nation we can find a solution to this crisis,” the former vice president said on Twitter Sunday morning.

Mr. Abubakar, who recently decamped to the opposition PDP from Nigeria’s ruling APC, did not however, suggest a way out of the recurring scandal.

The APC had on Saturday appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the federal government on the fuel crisis.

A statement issued by Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s spokesperson, said the APC-led federal government was making efforts to address the situation.

“We empathise with Nigerians at this difficult time and appeal for patience with the federal government as it make efforts to improve the situation,” he said.

Many Nigerians have continued to react to the fuel crisis and Ms. Ezekwesili’s suggestion, with most criticising the president’s handling of the crisis.

Below are some of the reactions.

I don’t even think his issue is vested interests. Think we elected a socialist — Aishetu Fatima Dozie (@AishetuDozie) December 23, 2017

What's the big deal in getting the refineries working, does it make sense to produce a product and import the same . The truth is you can't give what you don't have — Bayuz (@Bayuz50793278) December 23, 2017

No labour group on strike, NNPC doubled supply from 27 to 80 million litres. But thieving retailers hoard products 2 make end-of-year gains. — Bimbola #FireFighter (@BimbolaAwoyele) December 23, 2017

He can't give what he doesn't have. His cow didn't fare better under his watch. Why should Nigeria be any different — Chibuzor Awah (@crazor2) December 24, 2017

U ll be here shouting inflation&job losses if that happens.

Use ur Energy&Reach to call 4/profer solutions to fixing our refineries&marshalling incentives to build more.

Ur call fr FULL DEREGULATION is actually a call for PRIVATE REGULATION or NNPC emasculation of private players — PositiveMantra (@skaalbgroup) December 23, 2017