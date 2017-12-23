Nigerian govt not contemplating hike in petrol pump price – SGF

Motorists queuing for fuel at a filling station on Queen Elizabeth Road in Ibadan, as scarcity of the commodity persists on Thursday (21/12/17). 06959/21/12/2017/Adeogodiran Timothy/BJO/NAN
Motorists queuing for fuel at a filling station on Queen Elizabeth Road in Ibadan, as scarcity of the commodity persists on Thursday (21/12/17). 06959/21/12/2017/Adeogodiran Timothy/BJO/NAN

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is not contemplating any form of hike in the pump price of petroleum products.

Mr. Mustapha disclosed this on Saturday at the handing over ceremony of the mantle of leadership as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Inland Waterways Authority ( NIWA) at the authority’s headquarters in Lokoja.

He said the fuel scarcity being experienced in the country over the last two weeks was being addressed by relevant agencies of government adding that the long queues would ease off soon.

The SGF  attributed the scarcity to “greed” on the part of the marketers who created artificial shortfall to make profits.

Mr. Mustapha lamented the attitude of some Nigerians who derive pleasure from seeing others suffer by inflicting pains on the people adding that it was unfair and ungodly for marketers to take advantage of the rush by the people to celebrate Christmas and New year.

“I can assure the people that a day or two after the yuletide, the queue will ease out. The marketers created the scarcity but we have engaged all the relevant stakeholders and we are confident that it will soon normalise.

“We are not thinking about increase in the pump price. We have not discussed it and we will not increase the price” he said, adding that panic buying was unwarranted as there was much product available.

He commended the staff of NIWA for their cooperation and commitment to duty while he headed the authority saying that he would remain an ambassador of the authority and was now in a better position to advance its cause.

He noted that his 15 months at the helm of affairs of the organisation afforded him great opportunity to add value to his life adding that it was NIWA that propped him up for the present assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  Mustapha, who  assumed office as MD of NIWA on July 11, 2016, reiterated the need to  strengthen the law setting up the authority to enable it succeed in its statutory role of administering the inland waterways.

In his response, the acting Managing Director of the authority, Danladi Ibrahim assured the “Boss of Bosses” that every project he started before leaving would be pursued and executed with vigour.

“NIWA is your baby sir, it is our prayers that you nurse the baby to maturity. We will continue to consult you anytime the need arises sir, please don’t be tired of us”, he said. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Dawood

    This is the start. As I predicted before, PDP and their agents are implementing their 2019 strategy: sow chaos in the country by bribing critical stake holders to create chaos, and buy votes via bribery, using stolen loot. Buhari and APC better have a counter plan beyond reminding us that Jonathan was our greatest thief

    • Ayinde

      My Friend if you do not have anything positive to say better keep you mouth shut. All your like and LAI take delight is EXCUSES upon EXCUSES. Rather than seat down and find a solution to the inadequate supply, all they delight in is adducing a reason for all and every thing.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    With the current scarcity of fuel and other oil products supply in our filling-stations in Nigeria, despite the increased of fuel-per-litre to N145 Naira, the state-minister of petroleumn resources Dr Ibe Kachikwu and president Muhammadu Buhari, are glaringly displaying outright incompetency as there is no excuse for the Federal Government, for the scarcity of fuel anywhere in Nigeria. It is quite a shameful occurence at this time of festivities at the end of the year in Nigeria, and globally.If such happenes in other country, people would rise-up against the Federal Government.

  • persona

    What we know: NNPC is the sole importer
    NNPC has a list of every marketer that has collected supply and the corresponding station.
    Is it too hard for NNPC to display such on their website and social media account to let Nigerians know where the fuel dey and a DPR agent to ensure all pumps sell the products?
    To solve our problem na commonsense…except there is more to it