Gunman kills four in Kaduna attack

Kaduna_State_map

No fewer than four people were killed and eight others injured in an attack by a lone gunman at Nindem village of Godogodo District in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commander, “Operation Safe Haven” in the area, Idong Ekpeyong, a colonel, told journalists on Saturday in Kafanchan that the gunman opened fire on a group of people who were observing Christmas Carol at a village square.

He said troops of the Operation Safe Haven responded to a distress call over the attack and apprehended a number of people in the locations.

Mr. Ekpeyong said the victims were conveyed to the Patrick Yakowa Hospital, Kafanchan for medical attention.

He said the army and the police were conducting an investigation into the incident.
According to him, normalcy has been restored in the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order. (NAN)

