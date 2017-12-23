EL Clasico (LIVE UPDATES): Real Madrid, Barcelona set for another titanic clash

Related News

Football artistry is expected at its very best this Saturday at Santiago Bernabeau as Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the first installment of the EL Clasico for the season.

As always, the Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi rivalry will be ignited again as the endless debate on who is better of the two will take Center stage again.

Barcelona enters with an 11-point lead over Real Madrid in the standings, meaning the hosts simply cannot afford to lose if they realistically intend to retain their domestic championship this season.

This game is full of superstars and the title race could be either almost decided with a Barça win or wide open with a Madrid victory.

