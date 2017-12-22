APC downplays fuel crisis, says ‘no actual scarcity’

Motorists queuing for fuel at a filling station on Queen Elizabeth Road in Ibadan, as scarcity of the commodity persists on Thursday (21/12/17). 06959/21/12/2017/Adeogodiran Timothy/BJO/NAN
Motorists queuing for fuel at a filling station on Queen Elizabeth Road in Ibadan, as scarcity of the commodity persists on Thursday (21/12/17). 06959/21/12/2017/Adeogodiran Timothy/BJO/NAN

As Nigerians groan under a biting shortage of petrol, Nigeria’s ruling party has said the product is available in abundance.

“There’s no ‘actual scarcity’,” the APC said in a statement on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The party blamed marketers and panic buying during yuletide holidays for the lingering scarcity.

Unavailability of petrol has thrown the country into a renewed state of chaos for more than three weeks, despite several promises by the Buhari administration that it was in control of the situation.

The scarcity has seen petrol prices skyrocket from N145 maximum approved price to as much as N400 at the black market.

Millions of Nigerian also sleep at filling stations across the country in search of the product, and many join queues with little or no inkling that a filling station will sell.

A four-day ultimatum issued to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, resolve the crisis elapsed two weekends ago.

Governor Ayodele Fayose said the scarcity was a deliberate ploy by the Buhari administration to hike fuel prices to as much as N200.

Mr. Fayose said since the scarcity is largely inexplicable, it’s only logical to conclude that federal authorities are behind it.

On Friday, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said responsibility for the scarcity laid with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the petroleum minister.

But the APC denied government involvement, shifting the blame on greedy marketers who are out to squeeze the citizens.

“Just some stakeholders hoarding allocated products in order to cause artificial scarcity + panic buying, for their own selfish interests,” the APC said.

The party, nonetheless, said the government was working on resolving the crisis and “regretted” any inconveniences.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • sta

    I think morons work and support apc. This is silly and insensitive.

    • Celstine U.

      @disqus_OZlggeHLho:disqus

      If the knowledge of the APC party Nigerians voted to power is too low, how about common sense?
      Should APC people not have any common sense too? We all know that illiterates and school cert
      failures make up the leadership of APC and that is why we rejected APC totally in my own state.

      Those who voted for APC should stop crying crocodile tears. They too need to have some common sense.
      Anybody that cannot pass WAEC can never rule Nigeria with knowledge. So if Yoruba people love illiterates –
      like Bola Tinubu and Muhamadu Buhari – they should keep their illiteracy to themselves and not contaminate
      the other tribes and the other better educated people, if illiteracy is the future and the CHANGE of the Yoruba.

  • Henry

    God what have we done to deserve this kind of leaders? You forgive soldom SBD gormora father please forgive us and remove this liers

    • Orlando Lenses

      @Maduhen:disqus

      Bukola Saraki is too dull and too daft and likely unfit to be in government
      if only his captive voters in his inherited slave camp called Kwara state can
      reason properly. Bukola Saraki said few days ago that an outrage has occurred
      because EFCC arrested or attempted to arrest a businessman called .Innocent
      Chukwuma of Innoson Motors.

      Saraki was wrong on all points, including the analogy he drew, facilely, that in the
      U.S the government would not intervene in a trade transaction between Citi Bank
      and Ford Motors.

      Bukola Saraki was wrong on that analogy as well because the United States
      government will always intervene in a supposed criminal transaction between two
      or more private corporations where conspiracy is involved as a criminal fact and
      where the transaction violates United States Criminal Code because that is what
      government exists to do.

  • emailofemi

    Useless party

  • emmanuel

    If there are a people whose past time is lying, it is the APC. They never think of the impact of their lies on the impressions created of Nigeria before the world.
    For three weeks, they kept telling the World that there is no scarcity, yet there is no fuel.
    I have followed closely with their endless lies about capital votes since 2016, recession, depression, inflation, employment and unemployment, fictitious release of funds, defeat of Boko Haram, payment of N5,000.00 to unemployed, school free feeding scheme, Nigeria as the second largest rice producer in the world, recovered monies, re-looted recovered funds, certificate forgery, Chibok Girls and it is very clear that there is no single issue in which they have not lied.
    They lack cognitive abilities to know that lies have expiry dates, unfortunately, all of their lies do not stand more than three months. Shame.

  • kareem

    ‘A four-day ultimatum issued to the MINISTER OF STATE for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, resolve the crisis elapsed two weekends ago.’

    WHY ON EARTH WILL AN ULTIMATUM BE ISSUED TO A MINISTER OF STATE AND NOT THE SUBSTANTIVE MINISTER??

    NIGERIA UNDER THESE GUYS IS FINISHED!

  • Darlington

    Buhari is not aware that there’s fuel scarcity. #VOTEOUTBuhari

  • Arabakpura

    It is now crystal clear that the APC party has no shame! They have brought their party’s disorganization to the public!

  • abraham ayinde

    This govt of Satan you are repeating the past lies of PDP of years back. Your inglorious end is at hand.

    • Peace Corps.

      @abrahamayinde:disqus

      Nigeria will continue to sink into a complete mess because the knowledge of those voted
      by Nigerians to decide the present and the future of Nigeria is too low to ever move the
      country forward. The APC party doesn’t have the intellectual ability to think up any new
      ideas and therefore the APC has come to the end of its tethers and can only use force,
      intimidation, bribe and arrest of party opponents, to retain power without having merits.
      APC party is an Islamist party with a sprinkle of Christians to win the votes of Christians.

      Mad Muslims are exempt from humanity since Islam is the greatest threat
      to world peace – a bane and a burden on humanity mistaken as a religion;
      a thoroughgoing outlawry in rituals of bloodletting without any thinking-process
      or concern for others. Islam is genocide by another name. “It is not a religion,”
      said the government of Angola which has banned Islam nationwide, “islam is a cult
      of hate-breeders”. Islam is indeed the opposite of reasoning – a beastly activity at
      baseless superciliousness which spreads smells and filth wherever it goes and
      leaves the lands slick in blood. Nobody can reason properly within the matrix
      of Islam, because Islam itself is a roadblock to the advancement of logic.

  • Orlando Lenses

    @arabakpura:disqus

    Nigeria is not going anywhere with APC party and its Bukola Saraki

    I am sorry to say that Nigeria is not going anywhere with either APC party
    in power or with the APC party’s BUKOLA SARAKI as the Senate President.
    Not because he was exposed as having stashed $70million away in Panama –
    even though that is a potential case and controversy of criminal flavour, given
    that Bukola Saraki was at all relevant times a civil servant when he stashed that
    money into a private Panama secret account – an amount in excess of his official
    income a hundred times over.

    Always on the defensive for crimes
    and misdemeanour Bukola Saraki is wont to tender sham excuses even on this
    Panama loot and say he sold sugar and rice whilst working full time as Governor
    of Kwara state during which period the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
    discovered that he made 50 separate lodgements into his GTB bank private account in
    a single day, without Saraki being able to point to a single customer who came to the
    State House in Ilorin at noon or thereafer to pay him, personally, as a full-time trader
    of sugar and rice.

    Bukola Saraki is too dull and too daft and likely unfit to be in government
    if only his captive voters in his inherited slave camp called Kwara state can
    reason properly. Bukola Saraki said few days ago that an outrage has occurred
    because EFCC arrested or attempted to arrest a businessman called Mr. Innosen.
    Saraki was wrong on all points, including the analogy he drew, facilely, that in the
    U.S the government would not intervene in a trade transaction between Citi Bank
    and Ford Motors. Bukola Saraki was wrong on that analogy as well because U.S
    government will always intervene in a supposed criminal transaction between two
    or more private corporations where conspiracy is involved as a criminal fact and
    where the transaction violates United States Criminal Code because that is what
    government exists to do.

    • Orlando Lenses

      …………….(2) Nigeria is not going anywhere

      Bukola Saraki said EFCC caused an outrage by arresting the Chief Executive
      of Innoson Technical Manufacturing Company, Enugu, Chief Innocent
      Chukwuma of Innoson Motors. I have read the facts of the case – which surely
      Bukola Saraki did not read before he opened his mouth to utter ignorant nonsense –
      and because I have read the case file I will give kudos to the EFCC for a job well done
      and for maintaining the same standards as over here in the United States of America.

      As at today, according to the case file, Chief Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Motors.
      is owing GTB bank five (5) billion Naira and has not taken any step to pay the debt down,
      suggesting to the bank in consequence that he intends to deliberately default and make
      away with a whopping five billion Naira. The EFCC is therefore legally authorized to step
      into the breach in such an obvious case of ECONOMIC SABOTAGE.

      If all bank customers took five (5) billion Naira without intention to repay,
      the economy would collapse in 90 days. The case records against Chief Innocent
      Chukwuma of Innoson Motors further suggests something else more egregious.

      Chief Innocent Chukwuma is alleged by Police investigators to have FORGED
      shipping documents and cleared goods at the Nigerian Ports to defeat the
      original bill of lading that GB bank held as lien on the goods as guarantee
      of some sort.

      The goods were then allegedly sold and the proceeds pocketed by Chief Innocent Chukwuma
      and his co-conspirators without a kobo being paid to GB bank to liquidate the five billion Naira loan
      that GTB bank granted Chief Innocent Chukwuma to import those goods. What can be more criminal
      than forgery an economic sabotage?

    • Alagbado+

      YOU PEOPLE WERE THE ONES WHO WERE SHOUTING HUMAN RIGHTS OF THIEVES WHEN

      SAI BABA WANTED TO USE MILITARY RIFLE TO BUNDLE BUKOLA SARAKI OUT OF SENATE!

  • E.O Emmanuel

    @abrahamayinde:disqus

    Premium Times should give us freedom of speech and not truncate our views as if only those supporting Buhari
    have the right to say anything they want. Buhari did not win by any landslide in the 2015 election. After all the rigging
    Buhari lost 48% of all the votes cast by Nigerians. That means that at the height of his imaginary popularity, half of the
    people voted against Buhari in the year 2015, despite all the nonsense America did to make Buhari look less heinous.
    But see the hypocrisy! It was American press which then took number one position in Sepember 2015 to write Buhari off.
    I am not aware that any other elected president has been written off within four months as a no-brainer, i am not aware.
    That is why i think America wants to under-develop Nigeria because America will never allow Buhari be president in U.S.

    • E dey happen

      SAI BABA HAS DONE IT AGAIN: WHAT A PRESIDENT!

      “President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, Chairman, Kwara State State Electoral
      Commission (KWASIEC), as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Dr. Ajidagba is one of the nine nominees submitted by the President to the Senate for confirmation. The KWASIEC Chairman was indicted over the massive rigging that took place during
      November 17 council elections in the state. The elections were remarkable because most of the
      political bigwigs in the state lost in their respective constituencies.”

      ……………………………Sahara Reporters

      (December 23rd, 2017)

      • el coto

        @abrahamayinde:disqus

        There is no way Premium Times can ever give you your fundamental human rights, can you hear me?
        Premium Times and Muhamadu Buhari are the same thing, like twins, no difference, they think alike.
        The only thing is that Muhamadu Buhari killed over 300 Nigerians within his first one year in office.

        But so far Premium Times has not killed 320 Shiite Muslims on their own peaceful march in Kaduna.
        To me that is the only difference between Premium Times and Muhamadu Buhari, they are identical.
        Well, another thing is that Premium Times Mujahedeen editors went to school and can speak English.
        Muhamadu Buhari did not go to school and cannot speak English. I can accept that is another difference.

  • Olori Magege

    Haba cant you see who caused the fuel scarcity? It is Goodluck Jonathan.
    With his newly acquired Indian juju he turned all the fuel ordered by PMB’s NNPC to water.
    Yes o that is what Lai told me

    • Chuma Anierobi

      This is the best of it. Thanks my countryman

    • Otile

      Olori,
      You are wonderful. You have a blessed weekend.

  • Kenny

    Clueless Buhari and his team of jackals! Failure in all ramifications! !

  • Say the truth

    As irresponsible as usual. Government of lies and propaganda.

  • Pluti

    APC, people dey queue for petrol stations nationwide, yet there is no scarcity! Just like when Buhari was receiving treatment in London for more than 60 days but he was not sick.

  • Otile

    This is the hopeless party that fake lawyer Kay Soyemi supports and brags about. Pathetic

  • Olatubosun

    There Is no fuel scarcity..

    But we are the problem of ourselves…

    They inflated the price of petrol……..

    There is God o