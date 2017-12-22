GTBank speaks on Innoson, EFCC controversy

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) on Thursday said it would continue to report any untoward and criminal activity to law enforcement agencies despite the criticism it has faced following the arrest of businessman Innocent Chukwuma.

The bank, in a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday, said it would however not comment on a case already under investigation by the appropriate authorities.

The notice to the stock exchange is against the backdrop of the controversy involving the bank and Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma.

Mr. Chukwuma was arrested on Tuesday morning at his residence in Enugu by officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who remanded him at their field office in the city. He was later released on bail on Wednesday evening.

The EFCC said it arrested and detained the industrialist after attempts to summon him were rebuffed.

But Cornel Osigwe, a spokesperson for Innoson debunked the claim by the EFCC, saying the businessman was never invited prior to his arrest and dared the anti-graft agency to present evidence of invitation to Nigerians.

Mr. Osigwe blamed the GTBank for orchestrating the arrest of his principal, a claim the bank denied in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES shortly after Mr. Chukwuma was arrested Tuesday.

Mr. Chukwuma and GTBank have been locked in a prolonged legal battle over claims by the industrialist that the bank made arbitrary deductions in his bank accounts.

The bank countered the allegations, saying it was Mr. Chukwuma who allegedly falsified bank and shipping documents.

In its notice to the stock exchange, signed by the company secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, the bank urged Nigerians to ignore all sorts of innuendoes being purportedly spread across the social media against the bank.

“The bank would however not be dettered from pursuing appropriate actions either in respect of its delinquent loans or reporting any untoward/criminal activity for investigations by the appropriate authorities.

“The Bank as a custodian of depositors’funds views it’s obligation to deepositors with a high sense of responsibility and would jealously protect such funds and take appropriate steps to recover debts from any recalcitrant debtor,” the notice said.

The bank also reacted to speculations that its customers were withdrawing their money and subsequently closing their accounts following the business disagreement with Innoson.

“The attention of Guaranty Trust Bank plc has been drawn to publications in the news and social media which purports that customers of the Bank are closing their accounts with the Bank, and urging the Bank’s esteemed customers to withdraw their money from the Bank as a result of this.

“These statements are completely false, baseless and malicious,” the bank said on its official Facebook page on Thursday.

Following the arrest of Mr. Chukwuma on Tuesday, some people, mostly from the South-East geopolitical zone, began calling on customers of GTbank to withdraw their money and close their accounts at the bank.

Chief among the speculations that floated around the social media was that about N18Bn had been withdrawn and over 2.7 million accounts closed within two days after the arrest.

But the bank countered the claim, saying its operations remained stable and advised the general public to “disregard rumours, innuendoes and false statements that are being spread by mischievous elements, both in the news and on social media.”

  • Prosperous Nigeria

    • absam777

      What you call a “panic mode” Press Release is actually the right thing to do. You do not wait for house to burn down, even if it is a false alarm or small smoke before you call the fire brigade.

      • Julius

        • absam777

          • Julius

    • Julius

  • Factsayer

    Wait oo. Even if the allegation that Innoson falsified documents as claimed by GTB is true, does that give GTB right to make deductions from Innoson account?

    GTB has become a rogue corporation

    • Oladele

      It all depends. If letters of Credits are involved which behooves the bank to still pay creditors; once transactions were then found to be illegal could mop-up funds from customers account. I am not commenting on Innoson but the propriety of a bank unilaterally deducting from a customer’s bank accounts. This things happen both at home and abroad, it is universally practiced though guidedly in western countries, but somehow abnormally sometimes in the 3rd countries.

      • Factsayer

        That’s a big lie. Bank has no power to deduct fees based on customs waiver issues. It only happen in apes country like Nigeria.

        Banks deducts all sorts of charges which they never consult customers about, just like same way mtn call use their dubious calls to steal money from their customers.

  • Abdullah Musa

    So in Nigeria a bank or any other aggrieved person should not go to Court to seek justice without being subjected to ethnic propaganda?
    It means Nigeria is for the lawless.

    • Factsayer

      The case is in court already and GTB lost at Court of Appeal, and very likely to lose at Supreme Court, thus , they use their connection in govt to use intimidation against Inmoson

      • Abdullah Musa

        If that is the case then it is efcc that is the ‘rogue corporation’..
        Still yet he should drag efcc to Court instead of turning it into ethnic fight.

        • 24_okeke

          the country itself is on ethnic distruction which is caused by people like you. the president is on it… the whole organs of govt is equally on it… its left for those who knows the inprecations of this to find way in stoping it. even okada man on the street will you just because his brother is the president.

        • Factsayer

          He didn’t turn it to anything. But ethnicity is a reality in Nigeria. Stop being a hypocrite

          • Abdullah Musa

            If ethinicity goes into the definition of who is right and who is wrong, then all Nigerians are hypocrites by staying together.
            I acknowledge that many are in Nigeria against their will.
            But if you are lawless in Nigeria you will be lawless even in your own ethnic country.

          • Factsayer

            We are hypocrites. Only oil money is the unifying screw. Remove oil money and everyone will go his way. Our constitution is a tool for division. Everything in Nigeria is divisive

          • KELLOGGS

        • sciens

          If this happened to Dangote, would this have been your opinion?

          • Abdullah Musa

            Dangote does not consult me before he makes his business decisions.
            If he flouts the law he should bear the consequences.

          • sciens

            Even without the rule of the law being followed? I see how democratic you are.

          • PolyGon2013

          • Abdullah Musa

          • Julius

          • Abdullah Musa

      • Julius

        Look dude, wetin concern you with the man and his bank self ? Were you prevy with his business with the bank before all these nonsense became public ? . Maybe you should advice him to sue efcc instead of disturbing everybody about the shit you know nothing about.Typical biafools !

        • Factsayer

          Wetin concern u with my comnent. Why are u disturbed if not ur inherent bigotism and hatred?

        • Intrepid

          Odua ape, what do you know about the whole matter? Are you a brother to the fraud Y. Agbaje?

      • PolyGon2013

        Any court of Appeal in SE will favor Innosson anyway. All judges from SE are fraudulent people.

    • Höly Wähala

      Why is not “ethnic propaganda” that the bank singled out Innoson to report to the EFCC… is he the only businessman owing the bank? Would they dare report Dangote who owes all banks to the EFCC? Bottom line is you fight back with whatever you have as an underdog. Yoro GTB have done themselves more harm than good by assaulting Mazi Inno, ende!

      • bola

        Please go through the passage again and dont be sentimental about the report and arrest of your interest. He was alleged to have falsified bank and shipping documents.

        • 123141

          This is the problem with like, a news report say someone is “alleged” (Mr Chukwuma has already released a press statement publicly denying the allegatio) to have committed a crime but without any evidence you are running to the back with the allegation as though anything has been proved beyond a reasonable doubt. If this is not ethnic lynching tell what it is.
          Beyond all of these, the reason most Igbo saw, and rightly so, this arrest and humiliation of one of their renowned son as an attack on ALL Igbos is because this is how Obadanjo used the same EFCC to ground then rising Ibeto Cement company owned by another Igbo man while at same time promoting Dangote cement, hence today Dangote dominates the cement production and supply sector. In this respect what Ndi Igbo are doing is to stop a another Igbo industrialist/inspirator from being mowed down by the forces of darkness only for another from other part of Nigeria to take his place as happened to Mr Ibeto. History, they say is the best teacher.

          • Höly Wähala

          falsify bank and shipping documents?.were these documents not shown in the court and yet GTB lost

        • John J Alozieuwa

          Allegation you say .several courts appearances and in various jurisdictions including an entirely SW courts ……….none of these was mentioned with the auditors involved and the legal team, then when he aggressively seek the enforcement of judgement debts an allegation surfaces, and one not pursued through the normal process but through illegal activity of an instrument of persecution and never of pure law enforcement you now suspend your brain activity ignoring facts that have evidence around them, and seek to support such false allegation that has no intelligence nor evidence around it, yet you want me to behold you as intelligent and not afflicted by tribalism

        • KELLOGGS

      • Abdullah Musa

        Owing a bank is not a crime.
        But if an economic or financial crime is suspected then efcc wades in.

        • sciens

          Yes! and arrest a man without prior Criminal record in his underpants! That’s lawful indeed.

        • Höly Wähala

      Do you have any intellect at all? Allegation you say .several courts appearances and in various jurisdictions including an entirely SW courts ……….none of these was mentioned with the auditors involved and the legal team, then when he aggressively seek the enforcement of judgement debts an allegation surfaces, and one not pursued through the normal process but through illegal activity of an instrument of persecution and never of pure law enforcement you now suspend your brain activity ignoring facts that have evidence around them, and seek to support such false allegation that has no intelligence nor evidence around it, yet you want me to behold you as intelligent and not afflicted by tribalism

      • Abdullah Musa

        How can I have intellect?
        Intellect is reserved for your type.

  • Gaslaw

    Following the arrest of Mr. Chukwuma on Tuesday, some people, mostly from the South-East geopolitical zone, began calling on customers of GTbank to withdraw their money and close their accounts at the bank.

  • Intrepid

    By dragging the EFFC in a legal matter which still remain unresolved in court, to embarrass and humiliate your client, what was GTB trying to act and at the same time tell Nigerians?

    • Julius

      Maybe y’all should close your accounts in solidarity with a man you know nothing about other then he is from ya side. I wonder why he was doing business with the bank in the 1st place when all you losers do is boast about how successful and that you own everything in Nigeria. Why not dealing with your Igbo bank. Moron, you and I know nothing about the man transactions with the bank, after all he has been doing business with the bank for years. Na now e don become tribal. Poor you !

      • Intrepid

        Maybe your yariba jagged- face brother shouldn’t have left ogbomosho and gone to far away Nnewi to open his fraudulent bank.
        You this akintola- face yariba, do you think our millions of Depositors need your fraudulent banks?

      • Emeka

        Mr. Boy just shut up! “A man we know nothing about you said?” Kindly tell us how much you know about him more than us his countrymen, or how much you know about the thieving banks who fraudulently steal from us on a daily basis… Stay out of what you don’t have full knowledge about, and stop spewing irrelevancies here.

        • Julius

          Hum, so you knew all along that the bank dey steal him money and una no do anything about it. Wonderful. Keep killing yourself over an issue that you know nothing about. Happy trail !

          • John J Alozieuwa

            It seem you have not be following this issue rather following igbo comments hence the facts and details as much as remain in public domain escapes you. Chekc and read wherever you read case numbers and judgement details writen about then make your own judgment instead of standing prejudicial against igbo comments

          • Julius

            It also seems you have not read the comment I responded to. Why don’t you do that 1st and take a number..

      • susy tutor

        Stop defending injustice, this time, your Yoruba evil against other tribes must be exposed.

        • Julius

          Damn, Jeniffer, I’m offended as a Yoruba man that I wasn’t consulted in plotting that evil against the other tribes. Other tribe(s) tho ?.. I wasn’t aware of that also because I’ve always believe that we ‘hate’ Igbos only. I’ll make a note of that. How kanu dey self ? Remember what I told you about him ? Now he don used you for free toto finish and he disappeared . See, u no dey hia. poor u !

          • BG

  • Timothy

    GTB is behind this, its clear as daylight. Here is a man who’s company has been doing business even with the current govt where ministries and parastatals are buying made in Nigeria cars and they go to Innoson and others. How would a bank having done business with this man for a long time suddenly decides his documents are fake and the need to report him? This man has done business with the bank for many years and from what the case they have against the bank in court GTB has illegally been deducting money from his account to the tune of 500Million+, to pay back is now an issue. This is not hearsay. I am also a victim and they dont care. All the man is asking is since GTB charge him interests for the loans he collects, am charging you interests for the money you deducted illegally. This is so that we dont go to court and expose your deeds. They however went to court and GTB lost. Its now a simple matter of meeting the man and saying lets resolve it, instead of 22% interests we will give you 10% and any other loan you collect from us will be at 10%, and no longer 22%. But instead they rather spend 10% of that money to fabricate documents to frame the man so that his business and reputation would go down. GTB does not know what its doing to itself. More and more customers, especially entrepreneurs like me are leaving the banks because they are not sincere. I ask anyone who doubts me to check all their bank charges, the cost of SMS is suppose to be N4 per SMS, check how much they charge you in total against the amount of SMS you actually received you will find they are reaping you off. Its almost insignificant because its in N100 or more….but calculate that will a million customers monthly they you understand the fraud and if you are a business man that do transactions daily on your account the charges can go from mere N100 to nearly N20K monthly, whether you do business or not, if you do business regularly and dont check the charges, you are being reaped off, I can bet you that. Not only GTB, Diamond does it also. Many companies have left GTB that I know of simply because of these outrageous fraudulent charges.

    • thusspokez

      How would a bank having done business with this man for a long time suddenly decides his documents are fake and the need to report him?

      Because the documents are fake. He, however, can sue GTB for defamation if the documents are genuine. So why has he not done so?

      • Shallysgirl

        You dont know there is a case in the supreme court?

      • Timothy

        This is the true story…..you can verify it…….

        INNOSON VS GTB: How GTB Stole over N700 Million from Innoson’s Account

        What Young And Upcoming Entrepreneurs Should Learn From It.

        Excess charges are unlawful, illegal and fraudulent and it is a crime

        At all material times, Innoson Nigeria Ltd operates a current account with GTB. Subsequently, Innoson discovered that GTB imposed excess and unlawful charges in its current account.

        Both parties agreed to invite an independent auditing firm that will be agreed by both parties, At the end, Multiwings Consulting Firm of Auditors was invited to properly audit Innoson Nigeria Ltd current account no 0043753636 domiciled with Nnewi Branch of GTB. The auditing covers a period from March 2004 to December 2011.

        After the account was audited, it was discovered that GTB has been illegally deducting excess bank charges on its overdraft facility to Innoson to the tune of Seven Hundred and Eighty-Six Million, Two Hundred and Five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Five Naira, Ninety Nine Kobo (N786,205,955.99).
        GTB was shocked at the audit report when the report was forwarded to it. They replied in their letter to Innoson on 20th January 2012 that it will investigate the issue raised and will get back to him on the conclusion of its investigation.

        In the month of September 2012, GTB wrote to Innoson that from their personal audit report, the excess bank charges was Five Hundred and Fifty-Nine Million, Three Hundred and Seventy-Four Thousand, Seventy-Two Naira, Nine Kobo (N559,374,072.29k). Innoson agreed to their version and decided to accept payment from it in the spirit of amicable resolution.

        Innoson also requested that the said agreed amount of N559, 374,072.09k be paid with a 22% interest rate because he had been repaying all his debt with GTB at 22% rate. GTB refused and said the best they can repay is at 7%. This led to another disagreement between Innoson and GTB.

        As a result, Innoson commenced suit No: FHC/AWK/CS/2012 against GTB at the Federal High Court, Awka and obtained judgment in excess of N4.7 Billion against GTB.

        GTB appealed against the judgment to the court of Appeal, Enugu Division, appoxite Appeal NO: CA/E/288/2013. The court of Appeal Enugu in a considered ruling ordered GTB to pay the judgment debt of N6 Billion inclusive of the accrued interest and any interest that would subsequently accrue thereon into an interest yielding account in the name of the Chief Registral of the Court. GTB is yet to obey this judgment; however it went to the Supreme Court. The matter is yet to be resolved at the Supreme Court. Today that judgment debt is about N8 Billion.

        GTB, having seen that the Judgment debts Innoson had against them is too much for them to bear and instead of calling Innoson to seek an out-of-court negotiation, they decided to initiate a trump-up charge against Innoson with an allegation of falsification of shipping documents and representing them as genuine in order to force Innoson negotiate with it from a position of weakness.
        —————————————————
        The suit against GTB is well known to the Attorney General of Federation and in his statements he said he was aware of the case but for the arrest of Innoson he was not aware. My brother if Innoson was to sue GTB, who is GTB….a corporate entity….name one judgement against defarmation of character where the person in question won and was compensated…name one? The deed has been done, damage effected and its going to end like that in court…..you might never hear of it….in the manner his arrest is widely reported.

        • thusspokez

          You don’t know how to argue your case, as you can’t seem to focus on the main issues.

          I don’t care what court case may have been or which of the GTB staff had ran away with the wife of the boss of Innoson. The fact is that GTB uncovered an “untoward and criminal activity” with regard to one of its clients and reported the matter to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

          I don’t see why some of you – obviously blindly driven by tribalism – are making a fuss about it.

  • Waandu

    • Nwa_Africa

      • Manuel Tobby

  • Nwa_Africa

          • Eloka

            Why have People refused to condemn gtb for illegally deducting (stealing) a customers money . or is it also tribal? The court of law condemned the act and ordered gtb to pay back with a penalty.I expected Gtb to quietly pay back this money and repent of their sins. But no, they had to get back at this Young business man who is supposed to be a pride of this Nation The only man that has single handedly put Nigeria on the list of world car manufacturers and exporters. Or do we fold our hands and watch our negative and harsh political and tribal clime crush this dream or have him relocate to another country like many others have ? If we agree we are one nation, why don’t we all condem this act? . as for me I don’t want my money tampered with and I have since withdrawn from gtb until they show repentance. By the way is he the only customer of gtb that is adjusting figures to evade tax??? “GTB the upright Bank”

          • BG

            Eloka, people have not condemned GT bank for its act of dishonesty because those from the South East turned this into a Yorubas hate Igbos story!

            The focus therefore became lost when tribal sentiment took over. Sadly, this is why Nigeria will always find it hard to move forward.

          • John J Alozieuwa

            Do you have any intellect at all? Allegation you say .several courts appearances and in various jurisdictions including an entirely SW courts ……….none of these was mentioned with the auditors involved and the legal team, then when he aggressively seek the enforcement of judgement debts an allegation surfaces, and one not pursued through the normal process but through illegal activity of an instrument of persecution and never of pure law enforcement you now suspend your brain activity ignoring facts that have evidence around them, and seek to support such false allegation that has no intelligence nor evidence around it, yet you want me to behold you as intelligent and not afflicted by tribalism

          • Shallysgirl

            The issue is the way he was humiliated.
            There is a case in the supreme court filed by same gtb.
            Gtb is going the way of national bank,wema and fcmb.

          • PolyGon2013

            All igbos are criminals my friend. If this fraudulent man had been from another tribe, these iborokiti people won’t say a thing. ibo has the penchant to support criminals. It is in their blood!

  • ima

  • Ezekiel. J.

    Why should one close his account with GTB because of Innoson omo yibo oni jibiti?

    • Shallysgirl

      Ok,the ‘omo yibos’ will definitely close their accts or leave them dormant.
      I just hope they arent counting me as one of the igbos with acct in gtb causing am going to leave all 3accts dormant,even if i dont close them.
      I have never seen wema or fcmb in the east,i think gtb is about to go same way.

      • segunelusakin

        Wema and FCMB are after corporate customers, and it grieves me to announce that South East don’t have much of those

        • Prince Prince

          Even Unity Bank is after corporate customers too, you forgot to add.

          • rules_emmanuelO.

            Lol. Sarcasm?

          • Prince Prince

            Don’t mind them. They too dey make mouth.

            Nevetheless I expect well meaning sons and daughters of the southern Nigeria to intervene in this dispute between the two giants and resolve it quickly. It does no good

  • truth

    Thank you GTBank for acting civilized and matured against those people that support evil and corruption. Nigerians stand by you.

    • Shallysgirl

      Which Nigerians?
      Yorubas stand by and for their gtb.

    • mbewalu ogodo

      I trust Innoson for taking the ever pilfering accounts pinching GTB to court and winning huge judgements against them. Nigerians stand by Innoson..

  • Intrepid

    I am being forced to bring this EXPOSE,because of the present situation.

    yariba bank workers are fond of pilfering the accounts of unsuspecting customers, especially when they notice an account has remained dormant for some time. Most Alhajis in the north are their easy prey.

    Depositors be warned!

  • susy tutor

    Very sad that the Yoruba will hide under Federal agencies to attack, intimidate and harass Nigerians from other tribes. This illegal arrest was carried out by Yoruba hiding under EFCC. Olusegun Obasanjo, a Yoruba man created EFCC to intimidate, harass and attack his perceived enemies. President Buhari and AGF Malami were not involved in the illegal arrest. We Nigerians must make sure that enough of Yoruba control and manipulations of federal agencies will never continue again. We must make sure that EFCC will be fully investigated.

    • Mallamologuntere Kayode Ridwan

      • susy tutor

        I decree on you that you shall join all Nigerians to condemn injustice before the end of 2017. The illegal Yoruba EFCC arrest of Innoson most be condemned by all and sundry.

        • Adetoyese Akanni

          Susy tutor, I honestly feel your pulse and sense your pain. Your great love for Yoruba’s is simply extraordinary ( you know; he whom mother loves she chastises). With this I can see destined to forever be yoked with yorubas- be it as husband, inlaw,friend ( like me) but one thing is sure: you can never have one as enemy. No, not one is available for that, I trust.

    • my kehinde

      Must the AGF be involved in the arrest of all criminals? They said your man forged documents to steal our money by getting waivers

      • Shallysgirl

        Even if he did,is that the way to go about it?
        It simply shows there is something wrong.
        Ok,because he is igbo,he should be dragged on the mud.
        Smh for this tribalist.

        • PolyGon2013

          If he forged documents, yes, he should be dragged on the mud!

      • mbewalu ogodo

        And your peoples bank only realized this after losing two cases to him and are about to loose another one? GTB must pay him that money..

  • thusspokez

    Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) on Thursday said it would continue to report any untoward and criminal activity to law enforcement agencies

    As GTB should! GTB did what was right and indeed, its duty as a good citizen. And it is no different from citizens reporting (impending, active or executed) crime or even reporting suspect package to the law enforcement agencies.

    Sadly, I was to learn that the thinking process of some Nigerians have become severely perverse and immoral when two years ago I came across a flood of harsh criticisms online, to which Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili was subjected. Her critics had objected to her, an Igbo person, campaigning on behalf of kidnapped Northern Nigerians school girls from different ethnicities. The criticism of GTB is in the same mode of thinking. So shameful!

    • susy tutor

      GT Bank using EFCC to intimidate, harass and illegally arresting a client is total injustice, and every Nigerian should condemn it. Why can’t GT Bank allow the court to decide, why the rush to use EFCC to do their illegal arrest. That was total injustice against Innoson and that has angered the whole nation.

      • thusspokez

      • Mr J

        How did you know the arrest was illegal?

    • mbewalu ogodo

      How did they suddenly realize this after years of this debt being paid and loosing two court cases? May you Receive sense in that Ogbomosho Islamized head ..

    • eagle eye

      Thank you for highlighting that first paragraph of yours. The last time I checked, I could not find anywhere GTBank reported itself for the illegal charges of over N0.7 billion they made from Innoson’s account, which action I understand is against the law. Remember that saying about equity and clean hands.

      • thusspokez

        And you think you are making a serious point here? I suggest you take your sarcasm elsewhere.

  • Hassan Lawal

    • John J Alozieuwa

      Dubious igbo man..if you were not a tribal african and had not poor education you would have read between the lines and from all available facts deciphered the truth. Being of the dark african tribal mindset and with native ignorance and low IQ you can only spew out your tribal hate and stupidity

      • my kehinde

        Did the man forge documents or not if he forged he should face music no amount of sentiments will work if he didnt forge documents then take GTB to court for slander

        • John J Alozieuwa

          forged documents ……………… all through the various court appearances , GTB with its various legal teams and auditors never identified or brought this arguments or allegation, now intelligent minds dont see the false allegation for what it is ….simply false and face-saving. Could it be tribalism that has disabled the intellect of these tribal commentators that normal brain activity is suspended

        • Shallysgirl

          Nobody is taking gtb to court.
          If he forged documents,it is left for the court to prove it,and there is a case in the supreme court already,filed by same gtb,so why this blackmail and humiliation?
          The deed has been done and gtb will get their answer.

          • Sir Louis

            Point. Thank you. If GTB deliberately onnived to humiliate an important Nigerian job creator of the status of Innoson, I support the worst possible punishment for the Bank to serve as a lesson and deterrent.

    • Stephanie Ejike

      Go to School AND grow up a bit. You haven’t made any sense in any of your words above. You only revealed how childish, full of hate and tribalistic you are

    • Shallysgirl

      See you.
      I havent closed mine,but will do so soon.
      I have 3accts with gtb,and am about to leave them all dormant.
      My money is leaving gtb,and that is for sure.
      Gtb is a great bank but will have to do this to prove a point.
      Gtb is going the way of wema and fcmb.
      Watch it.

    • Sir Louis

      Hassan Lawal, you have the effrontery to refer to a major ethnic group whose sons and daughters are making waves all over the world and who contributed their energy to fighting for Nigeria’s independence as a cheap race, you are sick, very sick. Which expensive race do you belong to and what are your contributions both to Nigeria and humanity, tout!

    • emmanuel

      The Igbos are a great race. One million times better than you foolanis whose origin is a birth by a fulfude woman, who was impregnated by an Arabian slave who accompanied his master on trade expedition to Sudan some centuries ago. That has led you to roaming the bush to-date as herdsmen who dwell among animals
      A slave is a slave and would always act abnormally to claim what he is not

  • John J Alozieuwa

    When you read many Nigerians and the level of reasoning, they bring unto things, you behold how poor the education system has become

  • John J Alozieuwa

    Premium Times why do you not approve my comments

    • Jack Goodman

      Because of your senseless bigoted and hateful comments.

      • John J Alozieuwa

        if you have good education and good intellect I challenge you to submit any of my comments that satisfies
        this your very tribalistic bigoted and ignorant conclusion. Give evidence and not indulge your collective native stupidity and darkness

      • John J Alozieuwa

        senseless and bigoted just my invitation that people engage critical thinking.

      • Jach J. King

        What is arbitrary deductions of above #700 million Naira without the consent of the account holder?

        80% of new Generation Banks/Bankers are habitual criminals anointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria because some of its Directors have very large shares with those Banks.

        GT Bank have stolen that large sums of money with all the empirical evidences proven beyond reasonable doubts before the High Court and Appeal Court judge(s) all of competent court of jurisdictions wherewithal the sentence of judgement are upheld and it all favoured Innoson Motor Manufacturing Company Limited.

        GT Bankers should have been treated as corporate arm robbers (baban barawo, onye oshi kara ka, Ole. The judges were romancing that GT Bank situations and allowed leniency to play, of which on the contrary, they don’t suppose to still be operating.

        GT Bankers are not smart enough to escape judgement from such a high dimensional digital robbery they went into, therefore, all these ranting and panting of this and that can’t even help them out. GT Bank must pay the sum of #8.5billion Naira to Innosons Group of Companies as far as the Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are concerned.

        This will serve as a deterrent to other major criminal banks more especially diamond, Zenith and Access Banks, of course, they all will very soon meet their Waterloos.

        GT Banker’s low intelligent quotient are still generating restiveness in the scheme of their operations.
        Can an armed robber be a whistle blower? Anybody still keeping fate with GT Bank definitely regret if fast moves are not taken because for GT Bank to pay that amount means closing down shop.

  • John J Alozieuwa

    forged documents ……………… all through the various court appearances , GTB with its various legal teams and auditors never identified or brought this arguments or allegation, now intelligent minds dont see the false allegation for what it is ….simply false and face-saving. Could it be tribalism that has disabled the intellect of these tribal commentators that normal brain activity is suspended

  • John J Alozieuwa

    This is how certain fulani and yoruba tribal minds work . Observe .1) they are not interested in the very ”undue process” used by EFCC ,2) various case numbers of judgements obtained against GTB from various jurisdictions………..evidential materials abound full references abound .No they are not, rather they are talking about false allegation of forgery, for which the bank has produced no document and even without engaging any critical thinking…………why was this allegation of forgery never brought before the courts all these years. That is what tribalism has done to the Nigerian mind

    • segunelusakin

      Yes you’re right, next time the bank has any report, they should send you the documents instead of appropriate authority

      • John J Alozieuwa

        if a bank has a genuine complaint of forgery intelligence and good conscience, require that such is brought forward according to the law and not use it to stand against payment of judgement debts. Its a cognitive dysfuctionality not to understand such argument. Also its poor intellect not to understand that therte is something false in coming out with a false allegation in an improper manner and only after one has insisted on payment of judgement debts and unauthorised and illegal charges on a customer’s account. Its only a brain activity damaged by tribalism that cant understand this simple fact

      • Julius

  • John J Alozieuwa

    See how some nigerian tribal brains are afflicted……………..Do you have any intellect at all? Allegation you say .several courts appearances and in various jurisdictions including an entirely SW courts ……….none of these was mentioned with the auditors involved and the legal team, then when he aggressively seek the enforcement of judgement debts an allegation surfaces, and one not pursued through the normal process but through illegal activity of an instrument of persecution and never of pure law enforcement you now suspend your brain activity ignoring facts that have evidence around them, and seek to support such false allegation that has no intelligence nor evidence around it, yet you want me to behold you as intelligent and not afflicted by tribalism

  • John J Alozieuwa

    Igbios should ignore many of the ignorant tribal yorubas who very unintelligently seek to justify some false allegation rather should find solace in the fact that responsible Yoruba families and intelligentsia have publicly and privately behind the scene attacked the unlawful and insensitive conducts and sought to peaceful resolution. Also GTB recognising the power of igbo patronage in their websites have been making very many kind gestures towards the igbo custom. You are should ignore these unintelligent and unproductive section of the yoruba region but appreciate the good and intelligent yorubas

  • West

    N18b withdrawn and 2.7m accounts closed in just 2 days and the bank is still running? Then I must open account with GTbank asap because that suggests to me that the bank is sound and really full ground gidigba

    • John J Alozieuwa

      lol and what business do you generate for them. GTB is not as ignorant as some like you he nce in their websites they are appeasing and appealing to the igbos .its about business generated around the accounts buddy

    • KELLOGGS

    • Rosebud

      Oh, you don’t have an account with GTB… stfu already!

  • Precious Onaimo

    I’m not from the South East. But this afternoon I withdrew what was left in my dormiciliary account with GTB in addition to other accounts I operate with them.

    #iStandWithInnoson

    • Rosebud

      My sister, Christmas catch me for road, will join you on the 27th instant. #StandWithInnoson

    • PolyGon2013

      • Precious Onaimo

        Dorm accounts are not Naira denominated.

  • emailofemi

    • susy tutor

      Yoruba love injustice against the Igbo and other tribe. The injustice will one day be your own turn and you will protest alone on the street.

    • emmanuel

      That is your business, truth is that GT bank has witnessed massive withdrawals since the incident. I know that their stock prices will also slide for a while.
      The cost of GT brigandage would eventually be too enormous compared to settling the issue before now. Their trade volume slide will not stop soon.
      The Igbos are openly siding their own, same way your are manipulatively siding your own.

  • susy tutor

    Yoruba bastard, your evils against other tribes are now being exposed, go and hide under EFCC or other Federal agencies to attack other tribes and let see where you will end with it. Your uncle Olusegun Obasanjo created EFCC to attack, intimidate and harass people from other tribes that he perceived as his enemies. Now, the battle field has been drawn between Nigerians who wants justice and those who support injustice like you. Lets see who will win.

  • susy tutor

    You are sick, what is coming will surely cause you heart attack. The yoruba is the most evil tribe on earth. President Buhari and AGF Malami are not involved in the illegal arrest. We Nigerians will purse this case to it’s logical end, get ready for more shocking news coming to you soonest.

  • Mentus

    Why is it that whenever an individual/institution is accused of Malfeasance, they resort to counter accusation instead of proving their innocence. So if Chukwuma did not accuse GT of tampering with his account, they would not have raised the issue of falsification.
    The fact that you find it necessary to divert attention by making a counter accusation suggests Chukwuma is telling the truth in the first place.

  • Trevor Fawkes

  • Precious Onaimo

    In this age?