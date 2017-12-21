Jerusalem: Nigeria, 127 other countries ignore Trump; vote against U.S., Israel

United Nations General Assembly
United Nations General Assembly

Nigeria on Thursday joined 127 other countries to back a UN resolution which effectively called on the U.S. to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

A total of 128 countries approved the non-binding resolution. Nine countries voted against it, 21 did not turn up to vote, while 35 abstained.

Togo was the only African country that voted against the resolution. The other eight that voted against the resolution were the U.S., Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, and Palau.

Apart from the U.S., all the other four permanent Security Council members voted in support of the resolution on Thursday.

The vote comes a day after President Donald Trump threatened that the U.S. could withdraw funding from countries that back the resolution.

“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us,” the American leader told reporters at the White House.

“Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care,” Mr. Trump said on Wednesday.

That threat did not, however, deter countries like Nigeria, Egypt and several others who despite receiving millions of dollars of American aid every year, chose to stand by majority of the world in condemning the U.S. decision.

The solution adopted by the UN General Assembly states that any decisions regarding the status of Jerusalem are “null and void” and must be cancelled.

Thursday’s vote by the General Assembly comes days after the UN Security Council adopted a similar resolution. That resolution was, however, vetoed by the U.S.

Both Israel and Palestine want Jerusalem as their capital with most countries of the World supporting a two-state solution that would see East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Thursday’s resolution is non-binding and therefore largely symbolic, but the voting pattern indicates the extent to which the Trump administration’s decision to defy a 50-year international consensus on Jerusalem’s status has unsettled world politics and contributed to America’s diplomatic isolation.

A spokesman for Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, welcomed the result, calling it a “a victory for Palestine.”

After the vote, the German Foreign Office tweeted its reasoning, writing that “the status of Jerusalem should be negotiated between Israelis and Palestinians. It should not be prejudged.”

Israel denounced Thursday’s vote, likening it to a 1975 resolution equating Zionism with racism.

How countries voted against of for Jerusalem. [Photo credit: Twitter, Mark MacKinnon‏ account]

“It’s shameful that this meeting is even taking place,” Israel’s envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told the body.

Israeli Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu thanked Mr. Trump for his stance on Jerusalem and condemned the vote. Earlier, he slammed the UN as a “house of lies.”

“Jerusalem is the capital of Israel whether UN recognise that or not. It took 70 years for the U.S. to recognise it officially and it will take more years for the UN to recognise it as well. The state of Israel completely rejects this vote, before it is made,” Mr. Netanyahu said prior to the voting.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • princegab

    Trump will end up triggering the disappearance of Israel before we know it.
    Good vote, thank you oga UN.
    Jerusalem is the capital of all religions including Ogun and Sango.

    • Apostel

      yep

      • victory

        Joe,I totally agree with you. My advise to others is to keep quite because God cannot not lie. Lets watch, U.N votes will not make any difference and these votes will be remembered! God is on the side of Israel and anybody fight her is fighting God. Ask Pharaoh

        • ogwola

          It’s unfortunate that Nigeria took side in what I may describe as a dare devil vote; Nigeria simply should have abstained from the vote. What the Buhari administration did was simply to protect the interest of his religion-Islam; but you know what? Billion of US aids will be lost. For me the whole thing was an indication of foreign policy miscarriage and insensitivity of the government to the plight of the average Nigerians. We are watching! When the chips are down we shall see the cream.

          • godwin agundu

            Everyday the APC govt takes steps against the genuine interest of Nigerians. This is because it lacks wholistic knowledge of issues. The govt is very miopic. They need to consult widely before making decisions; especially critical ones like this vote. A section of The US public opinion sees Nigeria as an OIC country with terrorist inclinations. This vote will almost certainly confirm that thinking. Its a pity abeg. Meanwhile everyday Nigerians want to go to US for business, education, research, family, holidays etc. Na wah for our government.

    • emmanuel

      blind bat!

    • Tickle

      ……………Obatola, Amadioha, including my personal religion………..that I used brandy+404 to worship…Thumbs Up bros

      • godwin agundu

        My friend get serious or get out. This is not a joke. This issue can lead to war involving US and Nigeria and our funny govt has decided to fight against its benefactor who by all indications will win such a war. Don’t you get it?

    • Ehigimetor Ehimen Johnson

      If you know JESUS and the BIBLE, you would not dare say such evil against your creator

  • Mani_Kay

    ISRAEL STANDS AS A TESTIMONY AGAINST LIARS.

  • Olusola

    We have always abstained in such votes to uphold our secularity due to the religious sentiments here at home. Buhari’s govt is winding back the hand of the clock!

    • Apostel

      Dummkopf

    • Sam

      Mumu , what do you know about Nigeria,s foreign policy on middle east ? Nada, and yet you are quick to spew rubbish…. Nigeria has always supported the two state solution.. ..

      • guyphiri

        Nigeria always supports a two-state solution but when it comes to actual voting, abstains. And stop insulting someone who is making his point peacefully!

      • Joe

        People that do not know the scripture are the ones that are confused of what is going one. Trump is on divine assignment, which he himself may not know. Trump is just a told being used by God almighty to fulfil divine assignment. Ignoramus like you just open your mouth to spew dirt. God’s will and purpose must come to pass.

      • Marcus Jonathan Pst

        UN are hypocrites, loyal to lslam, I don’t need their approval to do the right thing-Trump
        Donald J. Trump speaks to Media
        President Trump in an interview by an American leading media made some speech regarding his declaration of Jerusalem as Israel capital.
        He said:
        My coming into power brought an end to the unofficial defeat of ISIL , the total annihilation of Islamic extremists in Syria which warranted the withdrawal of Russia troops by Putin. This were done just within a year after I was sworn in.
        The UN was there witnessing the massacre of the Christians across the globe and did nothing, terrorism was on the rise and they(UN) did nothing.
        But barely four days of my declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the UN summoned a security summit within the shortest notice.
        I have said it before and am saying it again that UN’s gathering is like a gathering of market women’ which after they’re done deliberating and decisions are made; it ends right there in Geneva.
        The UN seat is filled with Muslims and people who are loyal to the Arabs, they are all hypocrites and cannot be trusted,Jerusalem declaration was long over due and they know it but they kept quiet .i do not need anybody’s permission to do what is right, Trump said.
        *WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL ABOUT JERUSALEM?* – Making Sense Of All The Controversy
        At the very heart of Bible prophecy is ISRAEL – and at the heart of Israel is JERUSALEM. God has made it abundantly clear in His Word that He has a covenant promise to the Jewish people and to their land. Not only did He promise to bring them back to their promised land, but He promised to restore their capital as it was from the beginning…
        Zechariah 8:7-8
        Thus saith the Lord of hosts; Behold, I will save my people from the east country, and from the west country; And I will bring them, and they shall dwell in THE MIDST OF JERUSALEM: and they shall be my people, and I will be their God, in truth and in righteousness.
        In 1948, the “impossible” happened. Israel became a nation overnight. The Arab nations immediately attacked Israel to wipe it out. While outnumbered in every way, Israel won the war and actually gained more of their land. Yet Jerusalem was still under foreign control. During the Six Day War in June 1967, between Israel and the Arab states of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, Israel not only conquered the Sinai Peninsula, Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Golan Heights, BUT ALSO REGAINED THE CITY OF JERUSALEM!
        This was another amazing impossible event, but further proof that God’s Word will come to pass. And yet, the battle has not stopped. Hell is determined to make God a liar and is doing everything to destroy God’s plans for Jerusalem. Jerusalem has been attacked 52 times, captured and recaptured 44 times, besieged 23 times, and COMPLETELY DESTROYED TWICE. But God has a plan for Jerusalem, and it will come to pass
        THE PROPHET ZECHARIAH HAD SOMETHING IMPORTANT TO SAY ABOUT JERUSALEM…
        Zechariah 12:2
        “Behold, I will make JERUSALEM a CUP OF TREMBLING unto all the people round about, when they shall be in the siege both against Judah and against Jerusalem.”
        THIS IS AN AMAZING PROPHECY! God is going to make Jerusalem a cup of “reeling, staggering, shaking, intoxication” to all the people. In other words, people will act like they are drunken over this city, as they boast against it and threaten to fight it, even though they can’t even stand on their own. Have you ever tried to reason with someone who is drunk? They don’t think rationally, they see things from an intoxicated view.
        Drunks have their “senses impaired” by the alcohol, dominated by an intense feeling; drunk with rage. And it’s as if most of the world has their “senses impaired”; because they can’t think rational about Jerusalem. They are “dominated by an intense feeling – drunk with rage” concerning Israel’s right to exist, and Jerusalem as its capital.
        Their thinking is irrational, it’s just plain ridicules, it makes no sense at all. However, the world better sober up, because they are not merely fighting against a group of people; they are fighting against the Word of the Lord God! Read what else Zechariah’s prophecy says…
        Zechariah 12:3
        “And in that day will I make JERUSALEM a BURDENSOME STONE for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be CUT IN PIECES, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.”
        God will make it a hard, difficult, tough, strenuous, exhausting stone for all people. All who try to move it will injure themselves with gashes and lacerations. The Lord is warning to not even mess with this city; it’s bigger than any drunk man or “strong man” could ever handle…
        NOW, PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO THIS IN THE DAYS AND WEEKS TO COME!
        But some may ask, why Jerusalem, John? What’s the big deal about Jerusalem. Well, that’s really quite simple. Jerusalem has so much importance to God and His plans for the entire world. And obviously, Hell doesn’t like that at all. Consider these facts about Jerusalem…
        Jesus died for the sin of the world in Jerusalem
        Jesus rose from the dead in Jerusalem!
        Jesus ascended to heaven from Jerusalem!
        The Holy Spirit was first poured out on believers in Jerusalem!
        The birth of the Church was in Jerusalem!
        The Gospel was first preached in Jerusalem!
        The Antichrist will rule from Jerusalem!
        Jesus will return back to Jerusalem!
        The headquarters for the Kingdom of God on earth will be in Jerusalem
        God truly loves Jerusalem!
        And these are a few reasons why Satan hates Jerusalem!
        JERUSALEM…CHOSEN BY GOD – NOT ARABS
        Jerusalem Is Mentioned 814 Times In The Bible!
        Jerusalem Is Not Once Mentioned In The Koran!
        KING DAVID FOUNDED THE CITY OF JERUSALEM 1,600 YEARS BEFORE ISLAM WAS FOUNDED. Mohammad NEVER came to Jerusalem. Jews pray facing Jerusalem – while Muslims pray with their backs toward Jerusalem.
        For over 3,300 years, Jerusalem has been the Jewish capital. Jerusalem has NEVER been the capital of any Arab or Muslim entity. Even when Jordanians occupied Jerusalem, they NEVER even tried to make it their capital, nor did any Arab leaders come to visit it as such, because it wasn’t important to them.
        ALSO, CONSIDER THIS: The Arabs are represented by 8 separate nations, yet there is only one Jewish nation. The Arab nations have initiated all five wars against Israel with Israel defending itself each time and winning each time. Interestingly, the Arab refugees living in Israel never began identifying themselves as part of a “Palestinian people” until 1967, two full decades AFTER the establishment of the modern State of Israel Under control of the Arabs and Muslims, the city laid in complete ruins for centuries, yet when the Jews returned to their homeland, suddenly the Arabs wanted to make the city of Jerusalem an issue!

        JERUSALEM…CHOSEN BY GOD – NOT ARABS
        This is the ONE place in all of the world, that Jehovah God – the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob – has singled out and called “His Very Own”…so no wonder the controversy!
        2 Chronicles 6:6
        But I HAVE CHOSEN JERUSALEM, that My Name might be there; and have chosen David to be over My people Israel.
        After Trump’s Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israel’s Capital, Pakistani Historian Mobarak Haidar Writes:
        ‘Muslims Of The World… Have No Religious Basis Rule Jerusalem’
        After U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, on December 6, 2017, Mobarak Haidar (above), renowned Pakistani historian and author of multiple books, wrote the following on his Facebook page:[1]
        “Jerusalem And Muslim Claims
        “The Holy Koran spoke of Al-Aqsa Mosque when it was not a ‘mosque’ in the Islamic sense. It was a holy place because of the prophets of Israel, from Moses to Jesus. It was the holy spot of worship for Jews and Christians. Obviously, there were no Muslims in the city of Jerusalem till the era of Emir-ul-Momineen Umar ibn Khattab… The Prophet [Muhammad] and his followers prayed with their faces toward this Jewish-Christian holy temple because Kaaba (the present center of Islamic Hajj) was full of idols.

        “After the ‘Conquest of Mecca,’ Muslims were told to turn their faces toward Kaaba and away from Jerusalem. They have never faced their loyalty toward Jerusalem after that, for the last 1,400 years. No Muslim ever went to pray in Jerusalem till it was conquered by the second caliph [Umar ibn Khattab], although there was no restriction on Muslims. They do not go there today because it was no longer their center.

        “Christians were masters of Jerusalem before Muslims conquered it. It is still a holy place for Christians. But Christians have no dispute over ownership of the city. It is their religious right to visit the holy city; and the Jews do not stop them. Muslims, too, should have the same religious rights, and in fact they have those rights; Jews do not stop them. Muslims of the world, therefore, have no religious basis to rule Jerusalem. Most of the Muslims have never even wished to visit Jerusalem. As for the political claim, only Palestinians can make it and only they should negotiate.

        “It cannot be a collective Muslim claim. Quraishi Arabs were masters of Jerusalem for some time. Then Mamluks, Muslim kings, took over. Turks came after them. Colonial Christians were the last political rulers. It is interesting to note that Iranian Muslims or Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent or Southeast Asia or of Africa have never been its masters. They can claim only spiritual ties.
        “Active centers of Muslim faith are none other than the Holy Cities of Mecca and Medina. Iranians have never controlled these active centers. But they are passionately building deadly weapons and jihadi forces to conquer or destroy Israel. It is sectarian politics of hegemony which can generate nothing but division and pain.”
        *This will interest you*…..

        LAST ENDTIME PROPHECY JUST GOT FULFILLED

        If you are alive and reading this post and you haven’t made peace with God, you may wish to know that about the last of Jesus’ prophecies concerning the endtime has just been fulfilled.

        With today’s decision by World Power, the US to officially recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital and further directive that its embassy be moved there from Tel Aviv, the next major event the world is about to witness is the RAPTURE!

        This should interest all Christians and indeed all Bible students.

        In 1948, God’s promise to gather and to restore scattered Israelites and bring them into their own land was fulfilled with the declaration and recognition of Israel as a sovereign nation, Ezekiel 34: 11-16.

        But Jerusalem had remained in dispute till date. Though the US Congress voted in favour of the move 20 years ago, all US Presidents from Bill Clinton have blocked the move, until today.

        Any follower of Endtime prophecies in the book of Daniel would agree that Donald Trump’s ascendency to the White House was something out of the ordinary.

        Zechariah 12 reveals that at the time of the end, Jerusalem shall become the centre of world attention ‘with all the nations of the world joining forces to attack her,’ verse 4.

        Today, that process has effectively, officially begun.

        Fox News correspondent Shepherd Smith in reports strategically dubbed ‘Capital Controversy’ says that American embassies all over the world are already bracing for trouble, after that historic and stunning broadcast, today by President Trump.

        “I have determined officially that it is time we recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Israel is a sovereign nation with the right to determine it’s own capital”, Trump said.

        Barely a few minutes after the broadcast, more than 17 countries including Palestine, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, and the Hamas have signed up to vex Israel and Jerusalem with fierce reprisals and rage.

        This should not surprise you.

        Speaking on the signs of the endtime, Jesus said in Luke 21:20 ‘And when ye shall see Jerusalem compassed with armies, then know that the desolation thereof is nigh,’ KJV.

        Concerning the armies currently encamping round about Jerusalem, God told Zechariah in chapter 12: 3-9 that ‘when that times come, I will make Jerusalem like a heavy stone – any nation that tries to lift it will be hurt. At that time, I will terrify all their horses and make all their riders go mad … The surrounding nations shall be destroyed and the people of Jerusalem will remain safe in the city … At that time I will destroy every nation that tries to attack Jerusalem.”

        Beloved, the only other yet to be fulfilled prophecy, that is probably holding back the rapture and the concomitant chain of events, is Jesus’ Words in Matthew 24:14.

        In that verse of Scripture, Jesus said ‘And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.’

        You may ask: how possible is it to reach 8 billion humans with the gospel.

        Well, that’s almost already done – from Indonesia to Mongolia, people are already being reached with the message of salvation.

        Prophet Daniel in chapter 12:4 inspired by God’s Holy Spirit foresaw that in the last
        days, knowledge shall increase and give rise to amazing technologically innovations.

        That prophecy was one of the earliest to user in the last days.

        Today, ICTs, satellite communication and Internet-ready, hand-held digital personal digital assistants and gadgets take the gospel to every corner of the globe iBn real time, 247.

        So there isn’t any tenable excuse,my dear friend.

        If you have read this post or ever heard the message of salvation, that’s a Testimony.

        RAPTURE IS NEARER THAN WE THOUGHT. Make the decision today.

        God bless you.

        *NOTE*
        *Let the Words of SALVATION go freely out of your mouth*

    • wode

      I think you need to go global and break out of the local parochial view of the issue. It’s far beyond that.

      It a sign of cowardice to abstain from taking position in a case of outright injustice and arrogance of a party in a dispute. Power lies with God, not with human. USA is not the first World supper power, there were different ones, Despite their strength and reach they were out-staged. Humility with power is the ultimate. When you start playing god, then you might be on your way down south.

      • godwin agundu

        Really? When you know there’s no road in front if you risk overtaking a trailer sharply, what are you looking for? Na death! After the vote, let me see if your travelling President will ever go to US again. Meanwhile even you talking will call a family celebration if the US embassy grants you ordinary visitors visa. Do you see the irony?

      • godwin agundu

        Wode it is obvious that you lack knowledge here. The real injustice is being done to Israel by the world at large. Jerusalem originally belongs to Israel. So why should they share it with Palestine?

    • godwin agundu

      He’s a fundamentalist muslim simple. He just followed his heart. All this window dressing around him is part of APC lies.

  • Huh Nwoke

    Islamic Republic of Nigeria will always vote in favour of Arabs. Remember Peter Onu and the OAU saga.

  • guyphiri

    I just wonder what it will take Buhari’s Nigeria to realise that Nigeria doesnt need the negative energy from this voting. There’s nothing to gain from openly supporting a controversial UN resolution that is nonbinding anyway. Like it or not, the US are a force to reckon with. Besides you want to get along with everyone in the world to build your own economy. The smart thing would have been to abstain or not even show up . Like Kenya, or our neighbors Benin. But then Buhari is not the smartest person in the world.

    • Tunsj

      President Buhari did the right thing. Period.

      • godwin agundu

        Really? Because he supported OIC? Rubbish and Nonsense.

      • godwin agundu

        Please answer this question. So if the arab world wants to go to war against the US or any of its allies, Boohari will be right to support it?

    • godwin agundu

      If Boohari knew some history he would have remembered that we belong to the non aligned nations group. Don’t get into the mix. Just play safe.

  • Pollution in Niger DELTA

    Despite this quantum of oil pollution the Nigerian govt makes no effort to clean up the environment with the excuse that there is no money. Whereas, it is making efforts to withdraw N1b from the excess crude oil account purportedly to fight boko haram. Is this not treachery and slap in the face of the Niger Deltans? Niger Delta, ARISE and confront!

    ARISE!!! Niger Delta Arise

  • Thimothy

    If Nigerian leaders were not fools then why do they import fuel despite the fact that Nigeria has crude? How do you EXPORT crude only to IMPORT the refined fuel? Because the slave masters in US & UK told you so? Animals. See how Nigerians commit suicide every week because of the lack of vision of our so called leaders?

    • godwin agundu

      My brother leave that one for another day jare.

  • Alhaji

    Their votes are not binding They are just exercises to please Arabs..

    • Dawood

      And Trump’s unilateral action is binding? Can you feel your stupidity?

      • godwin agundu

        Sorry bro but that is the painful reality. It is binding. The configuration of the the UN allows US, Russia, Britain, France and Germany to do whatsoever they want. Check this out.

  • Alhaji

    Even though Arabs call him abeed, or black slave, he still voted for them. What a shame.

  • TDaniels2

    UN is toothless without USA! The resolution is not binding, has no force of law or power and also without US backing unenforceable. What was the point? Irrelevant resolution. The UN has no authority to dictate which city a country chooses to make its capital or who recognises a country’s capital or not. When Nigeria moved its capital from Lagos to Abuja where was the UN? When ivory coast moved its capital, where was UN? When Paskistan, Cameroon, morocco, Canada, India and many others moved their capitals, where was UN? Those who abstained or voted no, may well have done the right thing, considering that the vote and resolution was meaningless! Meaningless countries like Nigeria join the crowd at its own peril!

    • Observer

      Mugu, let Cameroon move its capital to calabar and let’s see if there won’t be fracas… We are talking about two sovereign countries you are talking about single nations trying to relocates its capital.. Ode oshi

      • Jungudo bello

        Forget about him he either did not know the whole issue nor did he know the UN international responsibilities.

        • Phil Odion

          Plz let us focus on the importance of the issue plz

          • Phil Odion

            Read through history you will appreciate that Jerusalem has always been Isreals land. The bible has “JERUSALEM” 667 times but the quoran has it only once mentioned how does it become a part of an Islamic land and holiest place.

          • Phil Odion

            We are in the end times now as prophesied in the bible before our very eyes. Hitler thought Isreal was wiped out, the coalition of Islamic states in the six day war has not done that . When Russia took over creamia in Ukraine a sovereign country what did the world and u.n do

          • Phil Odion

            My problem is Nigeria voting in something we neither lose or benefit from , we were meant to do the Wise choice abstain

          • Phil Odion

            Through out history nations that stand against Isreal suffered consequences . Watch out for what will happen to everyone that is voting against God’s chosen people remember this day
            2chronicles 20v1-24)

          • godwin agundu

            Their position is meaningless because as we speak, Israel is officially moving its capital to Jerusalem. If they get provoked, they will drive the Palestinians entirely out of the City

          • godwin agundu

            Thank you my brother. Russia took over Ukraine’s territory in our very eyes and the toothless UN couldn’t do anything. Then they want to stop Israel from taking what belongs to them. Rubbish.

          • godwin agundu

            They want ua to forget the history. Impossible. Jerusalem belings to Israel. They arabs are thieves who want to take part of it. No way.

        • SOBA

          No, he is just being a typical Nigeria Christian. They see the whole thing as religious issue. Fanatical Nigeria Christians

          • godwin agundu

            Please watch your tongue Mr Muslim

      • godwin agundu

        Wrong. Palestine is not a soverwign state

    • Abdullahi Yusuf

      So tell me the correlation between the Nigeria and isreal??

      • Chukwuka Okoroafor

        Maybe it is not the way TDaniels2 had it, but Nigeria and Israel have a correlation involving the year 1967. Both nations are in jubilee. We under the Buhari administration have violated this and this is why this government and the elites of Nigeria have become persona non-gratas.

      • godwin agundu

        Don’t over flog the correlation issue. Just face it. The resolution, like several others is meaningless. I expected Nigeria and other so aggrieved nations to give ultimatum to uS and Israel failing which they should go to war.

    • Dawood

      The unfortunate difference in your analogies is that those countries you mentioned moved their capitals to cities that are exclusively within their territories and jurisdictions

      • godwin agundu

        Palestine is not a state. Therefore, it has no jurisdiction. Got that?

        • Dawood

          You must be wiser than the 128 countries that voted against the United States unilateral action.

          • godwin agundu

            They are all biased against Israel and envious of the giant strides that little country has made in such a short time. They are liars. They want to erase valid history. Trump stood for the truth.

          • Dawood

            Did you notice that the Unitrd State’s was supported only by 8 very small beggar countries that believe (unfortunately) that they will not be able to survive without its aid? Even they would have voted against if they had faith that it is God only that provides. They are cowards.

          • godwin agundu

            No sir they re not cowards! They are wise. Meanwhile did you also realise that a number of countries that had sense either abstained or did not show up at all? That’s a smart way to play international politics: No permanent friends, no permanent enemies, just permanent interest. Why pitch yourself against America that is helping you in develooment and supporting your war against Boko Haram when you had the option to abstain? We are not the ‘over sabi’ Europe and we re not Arab. We re non aligned. Meanwhile we knew its an effort in futility because the resolution is not enforcible. The wise thing for Nigeria and i deed African countries should have been to abstain. There’s no gain in getting involved.

          • SOBA

            No, they unanimously want sanity to prevail

          • godwin agundu

            Trump stood with the valid fact of history. Jerusalem belongs to the Jews. Its their ancient capital city. It is now becoming their modern day capital city with the US recognition. Some people are simply jealous.

    • Emir

      Which peril? Nigeria is among the majority voter even if the vote is not binding but it’s a statement. If not Trump will not be threatening voters before the vote.

      • godwin agundu

        What statement? Talk is cheap. Oya afterwards what next? Meanwhile, they will soon withdraw their milliona of dollars.

        • SOBA

          Let America withdraw all the harms they are inflicting on us as well as their dollars. We will be better off.

          • godwin agundu

            Really? Please ask your President Boohari. Very funny.

    • Du Covenant

      This is precisely what this resolution is all about, US has no business deciding which city becomes the capital city of any country on this planet. The international community is saying let the two parties discuss and resolve this issue simple!.

      • godwin agundu

        And they will discuss for ever. Nothing is happening. Israel has allowed Palestine many concessions inspite of their superior power. The arab world knows that Jerusalem is a major spiritual city of both the Jews and christians. This is why when tney occipied the city after Israel had been taken on captivity, they quickly turned it into one of their holiest sites in Islam. They are adopting same strategy in Europe where they even have the effontry to buy Church Cathedrals and turn them into mosques. The history books are clear. The real owners of Jerusalem are the Jews.

      • godwin agundu

        The US has made their decision on the matter. Other countries can’t even site embassies in Palestine because it lacks sovereingty. They are staying there at the mercy of Israel. So other countries can keep their embassies in Israel in Tel Aviv. That’s their choice. If it pains them so much, let them cut off diplomatic relations with Israel. They dare not because virtually all of them depend on Israel for Science, Technology, Military, Intelligence, Research and Development, Space Technology, Agriculture etc.

        • SOBA

          And rain, sun, air etc.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    The United Nations,s 127-member-nations unanimously voted to reject the USA-president Donald J.Trump,s declaration that Jerusalem, has been declared by the USA, as the Israel capital, which was against the UN,s general assembly,s resolution which stipulates that Israel and Palestinian, leaders must negotiate and reach final peace settlement which would resolve the issue of Jerusalem, which Palestinians, would want as their capital of Palestinian state, while Israel, to might take Western part of Jerusalem, as its own capital just like future Palestinian state that would take Jerusalem-east, as Palestinian capital too. Very simple as the two nations, must reach a peace treaty to live side buy side.

    • godwin agundu

      Its not so simple. The situation predates the formation of the UN and its fore runner, The League of Nations. The UN erred by not recognising the validity of the Israeli claim which dates beyond 1000 BC. The Palestinian people settled in Jerusalem after Israel had gone on the Babylonian captivity. Israel regrouped in 1949 and came back for their land in 1967. So the UN is not even well equipped to handle the issue of Jerusalem because its made up of nations that were not even in existence at the time this history was being created. America chose to honor that history. Individual nations should on their own be allowed to consider it and take their stand not influenced by the popular Palestinian sympathy. That is why i said its not that simple.

      • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

        I think a visit to both Israel, Jerusalem and the disputed Golan Heights will put things into perspective for you.

        Your interpretation of events is not entirely what it is.

        • godwin agundu

          I have been there. I have studied their history too. I even studied European and Asian history back in the days at A’ Levels. The world is just playing gang up politics against Israel as usual. For the same reason Hitler carried out the Holocaust against them.

  • Ahmed Tukur

    The position of Nigeria on Jerusalem is appreciated and highly commendable.

    • Chukwuka Okoroafor

      There is nothing commendable about this vote and you know it deep down sir. If you compared the analogy between Nigeria and Israel with the year 1967, you would understand what I mean.

    • Ehigimetor Ehimen Johnson

      JERUSALEM belongs to GREAT ISRAEL even before you were born

      • godwin agundu

        They know it. The Arab world is just using the toothless bulldog called the UN to lie about it. They are claimi ng that Israel only became a state in 1948. They want to wipe out 1000s of years of Israeli history. That won’t work. They are amazed at the power of Israel which alone can defeat all the Arab states put together any day in war. Let them keep fooling themselves.

  • Chukwuka Okoroafor

    In Nigeria’s case, this is a violation of the analogy between Jerusalem and Biafra. Nigeria went to war to retake the former Eastern Region and Israel fought to recapture Jerusalem in a defensive war at about the same time. Now the two countries are seeing the ghosts of the jubilee. Nigeria at this time under Buhari is violating this analogy therefore is on the wrong side of history. A bid to be more Arab than the Arabs is the driver behind this. It is Occultic.

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      Your premise is defective, Mr. Okoroaforvexause it is not comparing like for like.

      • Chukwuka Okoroafor

        Educate me on how my premise is defective then Kay. I would like your take on it.

        • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

          Bruv, the the area identified as “Eastern Nigeria” was a part of the country formally known and identified as Nigeria.

          Jerusalem has always been a holy place and Israel was an appellation used to describe the race of people known as Jews. It was, and is a nation, not a country, till the LoN declaration which saw it becoming a country; courtesy of Arab who parcelled out an arid portion of land which they never envisaged could rise and become a threat.

          • godwin agundu

            What do you mean by these lies? Israel did not need your so called LoN declaration to be a state. Listen to yourself ‘It’s a nation not a country’. That’s how the lying British also said we were nations not country and forged us into this ridiculous arrangement called the Nigerian state. That’s rubbish. The truth is Isreal had a people, government, recognised territory, foreign relations, army etc. We are not talking about a history of 1900s AD. We re talking about 1000s of years BC. The modern world cannot use their methods of UN to claim that Ancient Israel was not a country. That is an attempt to erase a people’s history which won’t work. One more thing, in the ancient world migration from place to place was a common phenomenon. Ownership became a matter of who got to a place first and took control of it. So your claim that Israel is an appellation used to refer to Jews and not a country is a blatant lie. It is the name of the country of the Jews which had existed long before Palestine and had lived 1000s of years with Jerusalem as their seat of power before your so called Palestinian people came there. That’s a fact of history. This is why Nethanyahu recently called the UN a House of Lies.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            Jerusalem was historically part of Israel and the city was divided prior to 1967. Nigeria was also divided as a nation in 1967. It may not be the exact same, but it is similar enough to draw the analogy. Israel used force to win back Jerusalem. Nigeria used force to reunify the country.

      • godwin agundu

        Why not? Jerusalem belonged to Israel before they were scattered in the ancient world during the captivity. When they regrouped as a nation in the modern world, the arab Palestinians had taken it and built their worship sites. Israel only took back what belonged to them in 1967. So what are we saying here. The UN without America is toothless and will soon go bankrupt. Then all of you will see who the true losers are. The decision ia not just Trump’s but the popular decision of the American people.

        • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

          There was no country called Israel until the LoN declaration of 1948.

          In “ancient world” that you glibly nd erroneously refered to, Israel, as a term, meant a people, race or nation, not a country and certainly not a contiguous landmass as in present day.

          May I suggest you revisit your history of the Jews and appreciate this is a wandering race, not a country.

          • godwin agundu

            Just listen to your either biased or mischievous mind set . A nation that had its people, territory, government, foreign relations etc you claim was not a country? Just wanders? Israel as a country existed in history thousands of years before the birth of Christ. In more recent history, when the great Roman empire emerged and subdued the world Israel was one of the countries. You should open your mind and go back to history. The nation of Israel was carried into captivity and scattered during the Babylonian era. They came back and was recognised by the modern world as a state in 1949. They only took back what had been stolen from them.

        • Sunny

          Do not mind them. Nigeria under Buhari that cannot solve the present shameful fuel scarcity is dabbling in something that does not benefit Nigerians .
          What concerns an average Nigeria if Jerusalem is capital of Israel or palestine.There is poverty ,want and now this suffocating fuel scarcity.
          Any hope for the common man in Nigeria ?

  • Bakanridi

    The US under President Trump has been otrigtly ridiculed, humiliated and reduced to a toothless barking dog that cannot bite. Imagine with all the “threats” 127 nations showed or proved to the US that they are not its colonies or appendages. I am surprised at countries that voted against the decision, they are nothing but leeches that depend on the US for their survival. Take S/Sudan for example, what has the US did to them to restore normalcy for the war ravaged country?. The Togolese President already has his headache, there are mass protests in his country calling for his resignation. We shall wait and see how the US under Trump will force him on Togolese people.

    • godwin agundu

      Why are you dancing to a song which is not being aired. The so called ‘Resolution’ is rubbish so long as it is not enforcible. So where is the humiliation? They only went there, to waste money they don t have and raise their hands against the US that feeds them. When Trump withdraws his millions of dolars aid to Nigeria and the rest let’s see if Turkey will help them. Nonsense.

      • Du Covenant

        Why must a country like Nigeria depend on aid from the US?. Why can’t they take care of their citizens at home and stop creating problems around the globe protecting their ‘interests’?.

        • godwin agundu

          Are you asking me? Please redirect this $1billion question.

      • Bakanridi

        Tell me how much you have benefitted from US aid to Nigeria? My friend stop crying more than the bereaved. Or put it mildly stop taking panadol for someone else headache.
        Let the US face Kim jim Un, North Korea’s Kid-President’s multiple threats of “attacking” main US with DPRK ICBMs. It seems you were frustrated by the events at the UN General Assembly, MARK U,Trumps DO NOT YOU NIGGER! He is RACIST!

        • godwin agundu

          You talk like a child whose father told that the big man next door is not strong and so he challenges him to a fight. The US is the world super power. All reasonable Arab nations depend on them for their survival. So stop talking thrash. The onus is on North Korea to fire the first shot. He knew what will follow that is why he soft peddled. Don’t try America if you have any sense in your head.

          • Bakanridi

            It seems you are much of a child that I think. I thought that I am discussing with an intellectual or some one with sound mind full of reasoning. It also seems you lack a good knowledge of history. Can you please tell me what led to US withdrawal from Vietnam War? Do you any about the Watergate saga that caused the then US President his seat? Can you also tell why the US failed to conquer Cuba? What made the US withdrew its forces from Somalia in the early 1990s?
            I want the answers to the above questions before we start “commenting” proper.

          • godwin agundu

            Listen to me. We are talking about Israeli and the Palestinian issue here not Watergate or Cuba or vietnam. Im a little busy now but i will properly contextualize those subjects when im a little chanced. If you want a thorough and an Intelligent discuss of the US role in International Politics, you are in the right place with me. Let me get back to you shortly.

          • Bakanridi

            You must welcome

  • Nigeria voted in this matter? But why? What happened to abstention?

    • AAGachi

      Neutrality in an injustice is itself a crime. Nigeria have done the right thing

      • Sunny

        But sometimes neutrality put you in the right frame.
        Most of these countries that voted for the resolution are being helped in one way or the other by USA including Nigeria .You cannot bite the hand that feeds you.
        How many countries amongst these lots that voted for the resolution can do what the America is doing for the world at large?

        • SOBA

          No neutrality makes you a suspect to both sides.

      • Chukwuka Okoroafor

        What is the injustice? Israel won Jerusalem in a defensive war in 1967. Under its law, it made Jerusalem its capital in 1981. The side that was treated unjustly here was Israel as the UN can now supersede a nation’s law. Would you be happy if the UN turned around and said that Biafra must be independent? You would likely protest that and call it a supranational body meddling in the affairs of a sovereign nation. But you endorse the same foreign interference on Israel. Why is that?

  • thusspokez

    Jerusalem: Nigeria, 127 other countries ignore Trump

    The USA shouldn’t think that without it, life on planet earth will come to an end. There were thriving communities across the world before Columbus found what subsequently became the US — a relatively young country. If a comet were to land on the USA today, life will still continue on earth.

  • SOBA

    The vote might be amounted to nothing, but the mere fact that America is made to realized that most countries don’t give a damn and Nigeria inclusive gives me a big satisfaction. America may be powerful but does it make any sence if America could just decide where any country can situate their capital? Binding or not the resolution made a big statement and put America in its place. The funny thing is that if Nigeria didn’t take any side our internet warriors would be saying Buhari didn’t know what to do. Also, if Nigeria had been among the few losers Buhari would have been described as dullard even by Christians here. I salute Nigeria decision on this.

    • Johnson Ekong

      We know you, but you are your brothers in belief cannot force us into what you believe. PMB has no right voting against Israel. He ought to have known that he represents a nation not his family, tribe or religion.

      • SOBA

        Was the vote about religion? Your sentiment and fanatism typified the reason Nigeria is this backward. You probably believed Buhari didn’t discuss what side Nigeria should take with our Christian and Muslim leaders before casting vote. Until God eradicated the likes of you this country will remained divided along tribal and religious line.

  • Ehigimetor Ehimen Johnson

    I SUPPORT ISRAEL, THE CITY OF JESUS
    End time prophesy is being fulfilled in our very own eyes

  • Ehigimetor Ehimen Johnson

    Jerusalem from the time of the BIBLE has always been the CAPITAL of ISRAEL ; so therefore not even the whole world joined together cannot change it.
    Jerusalem has never been the capital of any other country and CANNOT BE because JEHOVAH has chosen ISRAEL to be HIS own COUNTRY and JERUSALEM is the city OF THE GREAT KING !! THE ADONAI, ELOHIM and ANCIENT of days
    NIGERIA support ISRAEL ….. an hausa man cannot vote for me and my fellow christians
    mr tijjani just voted for himself

  • Bassey Frank

    Nigeria voted against US? Well, President Trump has vowed to cut off aids with those that oppose it on this matter. A rat cannot challenge a lion.

  • Sunny

    Nigerian should have abstained from voting.A country that is still struggling with poverty despite the stupendous wealth God blessed her with it ought to be tactful and diplomatic.Is it not the same USA that is contributing to the fight against Boko haram that you are dealing with.
    At present Nigeria is struggling with bitting fuel scarcity and should have concerned itself on how to stop the shameful man made scarcity .
    It is a shame that after so many years of successive government,we do not have functional refineries to take care of local consumption.
    Really a shame.