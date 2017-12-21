Nigeria’s Attorney General speaks on arrest of Innoson Motors chief

Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Innoson Group. [Photo credit: YouTube]
Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Innoson Group. [Photo credit: YouTube]

The Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, has said that he is yet to briefed on the facts that led to the arrest and detention of the chairman of Innoson Motors company, Innocent Chukwuma, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Mr. Malami stated this on Thursday while speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The FEC meeting which was started on Wednesday was concluded Thursday afternoon. It was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The arrest of Mr. Chukwuma has generated controversy with many saying the EFCC over-reached itself by getting involved in a commercial matter between a bank and its client.

The EFCC, however, said Mr. Chukwuma jumped bail and is being investigated for alleged forgery.

Speaking Thursday on the matter, Mr. Malami said, “In all sincerity, l wasn’t privy to facts that led to the stated arrest. I haven’t been briefed by relevant agencies.

“But one thing l know is the fact that there has been a case between him and the GTBank that is pending in court and it is being prosecuted.

“Until I am briefed by relevant arrest agencies, I am not in a clear position to make any disclosure about the arrest.”

Mr. Chukwuma, arrested on Tuesday, was granted bail on Wednesday by the EFCC.

Mr. Malami also told reporters that FEC approved two memos he submitted for consideration on Thursday.

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami PHOTO: Daily Trust

The first one, he said, relates to a Copyright Bill which is intended to be transmitted from the executive arm to the National Assembly.

Mr. Malami said the bill also relates to the creative industry. He said it is meant to ensure the protection of creative works against piracy and protection of intellectual property rights.

“The bill was approved by the council and the attorney-general had been accordingly instructed to send the bill to the National Assembly for passage into law and eventual assent by the president if passed,” he said.

The AGF said the second memo that was presented from the Federal Ministry of Justice was on the suppression of piracy and maritime offences.

He said the intention is to accord protection to the maritime industry against piracy and “indeed come up with a comprehensive policy position incorporated into the bill which is intended to ensure that at the end of the day, the international convention that has been ratified by Nigeria overtime in relation to maritime industry is incorporated into the bill with a view to bringing it in line with international best practices and to ensure the protection of Nigeria’s maritime boundary.

“The same bill as processed by the Office of the Attorney-General has been approved by the council and the attorney-general has accordingly been instructed to send the bill to the National Assembly for passage and eventual assent by the president if passed by the National Assembly,” Mr. Malami said.

  • Tom Akor

    It will be interesting to see how a dispute between a Creditor and a debtor, which was as a result of a properly documented and consummated business deal, attracted a Commando style sting arrest scenario, whilst a clear case of public funds theft, as insinuated and also prompting a sack, of the immediate past SGF, didn’t attract same! Could it be because the former SGF was a “close ally” of Hurricane Baba PmB? Well, we’ll watch and see! However though, its quite worrying that a man who is at the top of revolutionarising entrepreneurship and manufacturing in the automobile industry in black Africa, gets this humiliated over a business transaction between he and his banker! 2019 beckons folks, watch with your eyes and mind wide open!

    • Julius

      Yes, it will be interesting indeed. My guess is it’s more than between the bank and the businessman !…Delorean was arrested, prosecuted and jailed…he was also an automobile manufacturer . It’s nothing new sir !

      • susy tutor

        We cannot continue to allow Yoruba to use the agencies of government to intimidate, harass and attack other tribes. Why can’t EFCC invite Yoruba looters of our national treasury. Enough of this tribal bigots running EFCC. A word is enough for the wise, thank you.

        • FineBoy

          Blow whistle on Yoruba looters please.

          It is a paying business

      • Mazi Efuna

        It is always easy for a black man to quote out of context just for the heck of quoting. It is only a black man would bring up the names like DeLorean when car makers names are mentioned. The world has left you and your children on born behind and the only thing you have to show for your world is to gain travel visa to Europe and America. Stay there and keep chasing after Ndiigbo and one day when it is all way too late, you and your children will realize what you did to yourself.

        • FineBoy

          What is this ranting all about?

          • Mazi Efuna

            What is it, hate speach?

        • Julius

          hahahahahaha, dude , Igbo boys are friends …this has nothing to do with them. By the way, 1 is laughing reading your lazy comment right now. Dispute the fact and stop rambling !

          • Mazi Efuna

            My man do you really know what “dude” means. Yes, keep laughing. For sure, you cannot laugh Nigeria away from yourself and at the end, you will leave nothing but problems for your children. Keep chasing Ndiigbo till you land yourself in the pit. Do you understand that you will never catch on with the folks you are chasing, that the people you are chasing are way ahead of you. And your energy in negativity towards them transforms into strength for them.

          • Julius

            Chasing Ndiigbo ? for fucking what ? Wetin una get that I want ? You have to have something for anybody to want it from you… Oh, I forgot, you own the universe..abeg,go siddon !

    • obi

      I doubt if it’s between the business man n the bank. And for God sake dis has nothing to do with Buhari

    • FineBoy

      You dream of Buhari even at day time?

      Several businesses between Creditor and Debtor end up in criminality.

      Visit all Banks, I can bet, they all have cases with EFCC.

      Forgery, Dude Cheque etc can occur.

      Stop this myopic ranging.

      Wait for details.

      Whistle blowing pays not rumour mongering

      • Tom Akor

        “Dude” cheque? How interesting! The last time you owed that other Fine boy, did it end up in criminality? Fine boy, or perhaps I should say finedude, go read the details of whatever transpired and come back let’s talk “dude”.

        • FineBoy

          While u want to correct spelling you end up committing tenses error.

          What you read is it the complete info?

          You can conclude the way you want, EFCC have done their job

  • Agba

    This is a mad govt control by mad people,Kini awon omo ibo yi se na?Dangote is untouchable because is from the north,without invitation or nothing.

    • Gaslaw

      asiwere ni boi yi sha, you people just like to twist issues to suit your low life thinking. EFCC on it’s pages never mention any financial institution as for the reason why he was arrested in the first place, you don’t have sense ni? U never hia say him forge a document on goods imported into the country and casala bust? That was the same reason why there was court case against him and granted an administrative bail and jumped and never appeared in court since. His surety too have been on the run that left the antigraft agency with no other option than to…. Your eye will soon clear

      • susy tutor

        Why can’t EFCC arrest Obasanjo, Tinubu, and co. Why can’t they focus on looters of our national treasury, we are ready for you people this time. treacherous tribe. President Buhari and AGF is not involved in this illegal arrest. It was 100% Yoruba ploted and carried out by Yoruba EFCC. Enough of one wicked tribe using agencies of Fwederal government to intimidate, harass and persecute other tribe. We must make sure that EFCC become a true national agency and no longer a Yoruba agency of government.

        • FineBoy

          Bring your documents on them

          You can make money on whistle blowing.

          Rumours doesn’t pay

          • Yego V

            I don blow whistle tire. I blow whistle on: OBJ; TINUBU; SARAKI; EL-RUFAI; GOJE; DINO; BALA MOHAMMED; OKOROCHA; BABACHIR, OKE; JUDGES and even BUHARI self. I’m supposed to be a billionaire- TRILLIONAIRE

          • Julius

            lmaooo keep trying you will hit the jackpot one day !

          • Yego V

            With liars like Lai Mohammed around, the pot will remain broken

          • Julius

            hahahaha, you maybe right .

          • FineBoy

            You blow rumour not whistle.

          • Yego V

            Have read my files and that of my partner (late Gani F) with EFCC ?
            I’m not related to Lai Mohammed.

          • Julius

            lmaooooooooooo.. Good point but, she has no document. It’s noise . noise…what they do best !

          • FineBoy

            Bank entries de.
            Wait and see forfeiture

          • Yego V

            Can you give us APC definition “whistle blowing”. If Buhari did not steal; grass cutter did not steal, then I don’t know what else will make sense

          • FineBoy

            Easter isn’t far. One unique thing about it is the gangsters that screamed “Crucify Him” Funny they shouted in speculation not even knowing the suspect and the charge. You belong to that group

      • Agba

        Iwo nikan lo ni iroyin lowo o,only you have this information?am surprise,let’s wait

    • Julius

      I doubt if you are not omo Igo . Was he arrested because he is an Igbo man ? Is he the only successful Igbo man in the country. lo ronu jor.

      • KELLOGGS

        He is the kind of Igbo man that scares you, your Fulani people, and London.

        • Julius

          lolz..otileeeeeeeeeeee, what else is new with you ?. Do I expect a reasonable comment from a faggot, hell no. I expect to read another comment from you calling me a Yoruba muslim ..under another name of course. You think say the man dey scare anybody, like kanu ? Remember you said the same thing about kanu. Where him dey now ? Fools making noise and think people are panicking and scared. The joke is always on you losers !

      • Yego V

        Buhari cannot intimidate all successful Igbos now. Nna, the man wants money for 2019

    • FineBoy

      Try to see beyond your nose.
      Akpu and Ukwa have blocked your medulla obloganta

      • Agba

        As an ijebu man my best food is EBA tutu and ikokore ,I don’t know Akpu and Ukwa,get sense right.

        • FineBoy

          You didn’t add plenty pepper and some strange leaf to your Ijebu Soup

    • Oladele

      Agba-epo, the Igbo man masquerading as Ijebu man. Good morning!

      • Agba

        Because am saying The truth now,am not an ijebu man,omoluwabi ni wahala ti o wa ni Nigeria yi.

  • susy tutor

    The illegal arrest was 100% carried out by the Yoruba for Yoruba interest, hiding under EFCC. President Buhari is not involved in this illegal arrest. AGF Malami is not aware of this illegal arrest. Olusegun obasanjo, a yoruba man created EFCC to intimidate, harass and persecute their perceived enemies. we must stop this tribal injustice against people from other tribes, where only one tribe use agencies of the federal government to attack other tribes.

    • FineBoy

      Tribal jingoism

    • SHOKOLOKOBAMGBOSHEHIPPOPOTAMUS

      Susy, I think the only thing that may be going for you (assuming you have a little resemblance to your dp) is your looks but you lack depth in knowledge, reasoning and brain functionality. IF YOU DON’T LIKE WHAT EFCC IS DOING, PLEASE HUG A TRANSFORMER

  • Kenny

    Impunity has become a recurring decimal not the day-to-day life of Buhari Presidency! #speechlessbuhari

    • FineBoy

      Tell us another Buhari story.
      We have heard this your chorus before

    • SHOKOLOKOBAMGBOSHEHIPPOPOTAMUS

      BROKEN RECORD!!!!!!

  • Abayiarian

    GTB over stepped their boundaries, especially when this case is still in court, why not wait until the court rules on this issue. Nigeria is the only country in the world where commercial cases are hijacked by government agencies when these cases are in court. AGF should call his attack dogs to order, if we drive away investors through unnecessary barbaric wars on industrialists, who will suffer for it?..Buhari has shown that he cannot ever change, he uses crude means to shrink productivity and think that going after perceived enemies is going to earn him a name among his barbaric followers.We are going to ensure that all rational folks from the former Eastern region withdraw their monies from GTb and shift them somewhere else. Let the EFCC get adequate customers for them . Enough of all these garbage and insults from those who intend to intimidate our people back home….We are going to lunch a “stay-away” from the dreaded and inhuman GTB. Trust me” their happiest moment will be turned into their saddest Encounter”

    • FineBoy

      Do you have all the details?

  • Yego V

    Buhari and APC are trying to intimidate and extort money from this young man for 2019. They did not succeed with Maina. Poor Innoson.

  • thusspokez

    The Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, has said that he is yet to briefed on the facts that led to the arrest and detention of the chairman of Innoson Motors company, Innocent Chukwuma, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

    Nigeria is a federation and this is a small local matter; it should not be brought to the attention of the country’ AGF whom I am sure, has more serious matters to attend.

    • Otile

      You are a bigot of low mentality. You don’t even know much about your village why do you pretend to know the affairs of an industrialist of Chukwuma’s stature? Go ahead and put every Igbo man down to satisfy your inferiority complex.