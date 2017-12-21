Nigeria Customs generates N1 trillion in 2017, highest ever

Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali
Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has recorded its highest revenue collection ever of over N1 trillion as against N770 billion target set for 2017.

The NCS Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, announced this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the revenue realised this year is a historic figure ever made in the NCS.

“NCS has recorded the highest revenue collection ever of N1,012,259,006,779.74 with five more working days to the end of 2017.

“This spectacular performance in revenue collection shows N241,685,276,289.74 over the N770,573,730,490 target for the year and well above the N898,673,857,431.07 collected in 2016.

“(This is) Despite the economic recession experienced earlier in the year, with low volume of imports and restriction placed on 41 items from accessing Forex.

“The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, undertook some strategic measures in terms of restructuring and repositioning the service for efficient service delivery which resulted in this historic revenue figure from the service this year,” Attah said.

He said that for the CGC to achieve this feat, took some measures like strategic redeployment of officers, restraining of the operatives of Customs Intelligence Unit were done, among others.

Mr. Attah said that the NCS strived to deliver, adding that sometimes even at the risk of sustaining serious injuries or even death.

“Sadly in the process of enforcing the laws, six officers fell in the line of duty this year,’’ the spokesman said.

He said that the Customs boss had directed sustained onslaught against smugglers, especially at this festive period.

Mr. Attah, however, said that in the spirit of the season, all stakeholders were enjoined to reflect on the value of patriotism and resolved to avoid all forms of smuggling.

“It is clear that given the right leadership and better support from Nigerians, NCS will continue to play a more pivotal role in the security and economic well-being of the nation,” he said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Echelon

    At who’s detriment.

    • Concerned citizen

      Smugglers.

      • Usher- Join The Revolution

        Lol..brilliant response.

    • Christian Ali

      Can you please convert #1trillion naira to dollars please . Only then can we authoritatively say if it’s actually the highest.

  • Screw-em

    Excellent contribution to the economy for sure. What has Sai Baba’s detractors got to say about this delightful news now? Col. Ali that was vilified by the hopeless treasonous crooks led by Saraki for not wearing Custom uniform has done far more to lift this nation economically and politically than the klep’s in NASS.

  • The Truth

    More grease to your elbow! Ride on Col. Ahmeed Alli.

  • wode

    Those that have not seen any CHANGE yet should at least see this one. Where has all the monies being since all these years?

    • Osakue

      My brother GOOD question

    • Adele Uhuru

      The question actually should be let us see how this milestone will be reflected in/on the lives of The populace of the Amalgamated Nigerian state – Yes it is a milestone but for most of the business community that import and export commercial goods in and out of the amagamated country, it’s not actually a surprise outcome- all duties and custom fees have been adjusted up since the year started I know what I paid per each of my container in 2014/15 and what I am paying now 2016/17- my point is though it’s a welcomed outcome but it’s inevitably a tax on the population because any Bussiness that pays more at the entry ports passes that cost to the final user/customer – which mean the ordinary populace of the amalgamated Nigeria pays that final cost- But when this accrued revenue is spent it will only end up lining the pocket of the politically connected – look at the Apapa wharf the roads are an absolute tragedy a debacle and nothing is being done to improve on it- So where are these really ridiculous monies being flounced about on the media going ???

      • wode

        Good points. it think it all starts somewhere, which is about getting the money first. Not a case where we don’t see the revenue, disappearing into private pockets and government still have to borrow to fund budget.

        This increase in revenue at this sector of the economy and few other ones bring some succors to the challenge of funding. In addition, the fact that we are aware of the money being generated which is, of course, now a public knowledge provides us an avenue to question how the monies are spend.

        The truth of the matter is that everything won’t change overnight, it takes some time. We just have to acknowledge and appreciate the modest progress being made.

        • Adele Uhuru

          Modest progress as you referenced is an illusion – reason is drive through Apapa wharf and see for yourself – The current administration is not quite serious on improving the wellbeing of the populace – like I emphasize this modest progress is only an indirect taxation on the poor populace for the betterment of the politically connected –

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    Very commendable exploit, meanwhile a certain lying Minister generated 500k in his Ministry whole of 2016 lol

  • Jb

    Wailers, continue making noise and raining abuses while hard facts like this continues to strike your faces. On 18/12/2017 Nigeria recorded 5225mw of power on the national grid. More records breaking successes will be coming your way.Please with the abuses.

    • Izedomi Ohirein

      2000MW power stranded and awaiting everquation.
      Many Nigerians don’t like good things. They are happy to have their tribesmen in position even if to mess all of up.
      They support armed robbers, kidnappers , smugglers , oil bunkers and sea pirates etc.

  • Mani_Kay

    SHUT UP & GET A BRAIN

    To some of you writing rubbish below …. I say shut up and go get a brain.

    Much of Custom’s generated revenue is a function of the Naira value of the goods imported.

    Under Buhari’s chronic mismanagement of the Nigeria economy … the Naira totally collapsed and depreciated heavily against foreign currencies that we use in paying for imported goods and services ….. therefore is expected that Customs generated revenue will rise …. but such a rise is useless to the economy in other ways.

    Example: If you imported $500 worth of goods under President Goodluck Jonathan (Nigeria’s best President ever and all round) at the ruling exchange rate of N145/$ and the Customs duty applicable to your category of import is 7% …. you will pay Customs duty of N5,075.00

    But if you imported the same goods worth $500.00 under the dull and mentally lazy “President” Buhari with exchange rate presently deteriorated to N650/$ and Customs duty applicable to your category of import is 7% … you will pay Customs duty of N22,750.

    That is it …… it is plain to anyone that has a brain …. why are the APC/Buhari imbeciles making noise that Customs generated over N1trillion Naira revenue.

    If fact that figure generated as Revenue by Customs indicates how bad the economy has been mismanaged by Buhari and his Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani kinsmen.

    N/B: Only Dangote , BUA and Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani parasites get US Dollar from CBN at N192/$

    • Izedomi Ohirein

      Why are you so hateful?.

    • Yusuf Usman

      Brainless. Your best is good in taking ogogoro while Dezeni and co looted with impunity. And you didn’t tell us what your best did with money generated in the oil sector alone, when crude price’s are hovering above $100 per barrel. What a bridge that he built in his hometown, it includes even red carpet. Kindly point one achievement of PDP 16yrs rule, that you, me Nigerians and Nigeria are benefitting from today. Just one.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Quite very amazing that Nigeria custom and exercise, generates into the Federal single Federal revenue-account to support the Federal Government,s total revenues in 2017.Truly, Nigeria economy is clearly out of the wood.Other Federal agencies must ensure more revenues are reported and not looted by top officials. NNPC, must be restructured by the Federal Government in order to eliminate embezzlement and looting by top officials.

  • Saheed Balogun

    Kudos for this achievement, we hope this translates to actions and projects that would improve the live of Nigerians