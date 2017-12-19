Gunmen storm Jonathan’s local govt, kidnap school principal, traditional ruler’s wife

Related News

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted the Principal of Government Craft Development Centre in Ayakoro, Egele Jack, and the wife of the traditional ruler of Ayakoro,Tina Inegbagha, after a two-hour siege to the community.

Ayakoro community is in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The former President, Goodluck Jonathan, is from the same local government. .

A member of the monarch’s family, Majesty Inegbagha, who confirmed the development in Yenagoa on Tuesday, said the incident occurred on December 16.

He said Mr. Jack hails from Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at his palace, the paramount ruler, Righteous Inegbagha, appealed to the state government and security agencies to assist in ensuring the release of his wife and the school principal.

He also appealed to the kidnappers to set his wife free and prayed for her safe return.

Mr. Inegbagha said the gunmen who numbered more than seven, came in a twin engine speed boat. He said three of the hoodlums were armed with AK 47 rifles, while the others carried machetes and other weapons.

“The gunmen laid siege to the community for over two hours and carried out their nefarious activities – robbed and made away with cash and other valuables.

“Efforts by residents to salvage the situation proved abortive as they were armless and were threatened to submission as the kidnappers brandished their weapons and threatened to shoot any resistant person,” the monarch said.

Narrating his ordeal with the gunmen, Ogidi Inegbagha, the first son of the monarch, said the gunmen broke through the window in spite of his shouts, only to be accosted with two guns pointed at him.

“They asked me, where is His Highness? Where is his Highness? I told them that he had traveled. Then they asked me where is he keeping his money? And I told them I didn’t know.

“Hence they started beating me mercilessly with their guns and machetes. When my mother heard the noise, she came out through the parlour door not knowing that the residence was seized by kidnappers.

“They asked us to lie down flat facing the floor at gunpoint and forced my mother to lead them to my father’s private room where they searched and scattered documents looking for money.

“They also carried along with them the generator belonging to the Doctor’s Quarters kept at the Palace.

“As they were going with my mother, I followed them but they threatened to shoot me if didn’t go back while they took my mother to unknown destination,” Mr. Ogidi said.

The police commissioner in the state, Asuquo Amba, told journalists that the incident was being investigated.

Mr. Amba said following an upsurge in violent crimes in Bayelsa, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, sent a special squad to compliment the efforts of the state Police Command in combating crime.