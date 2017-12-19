‎Why we arrested Innoson Motors chief, Innocent Chukwuma – EFCC

Innoson
Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Innoson Group.

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has confirmed that its officials arrested the owner of indigenous car manufacturing firm, Innoson Motors.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of the arrest of Mr. Chukwuma on Tuesday morning.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES, said Mr. Chukwuma had earlier jumped an administrative bail.

Read Mr. Uwujaren’s full statement below.

A well known industrialist Chief Innocent Chukwuma popularly known by his company’s name, INNOSON, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC .

He was picked up at about 11am at his Savage Crescent , GRA Enugu residence today Tuesday December 19, 2017.

His arrest followed his refusal to honour invitation by the Commission having earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the Commission’s Lagos office.

Chukwuma rather than honoring invitation by the EFCC, mobilized six truck loads of thugs pretending to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives.

It took reinforcement from the Enugu office of the EFCC to effect the arrest of the industrialist wjo is currently being grilled by a team of investigators.‎

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Mani_Kay

    He is Ibo of course …. only reason for his arrest and harassment by Buhari ….. when will they arrest Dangote and BUA?

    • Sam

      Stop that nonsense, has the man denied jumping bail ? Also if you have any case against dangote or BUA ,what is stopping from sueing them ?

  • Shahokaya

    Grill him well, let him mobilize his whole village he will have to answer for his sins.

    • Arewa displaced persons

      Pathetic Moron shame on you fortunately Innoson is more than your entire generation ever born now and before.

  • Mayo

    They say – when you tell lies, tell believable lies. How does EFCC expect people to believe the statement – ‘..Chukwuma rather than honoring invitation by the EFCC, mobilized six truck loads of thugs pretending to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives…

    Did Innoson mobilize these guys when EFCC came to arrest him? If so, what was EFCC staff doing waiting till the six truck load of men arrived? On the other hand the first part of the statement implies this happened before EFCC went to arrest him but the second part of the statement puts a lie to that effect.

    Finally while everybody should obey the law, the fact that EFCC has not arrested Babachir Lawal makes any other arrest they make shady..