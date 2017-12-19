DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Bassey Frank

    Very good. This is GEJ looting the ECA again? Pretentious characters. Those attacking Gov. Fayose can now see there is a difference between position and intelligence.

  • sorbitol

    Mr confusion at it again. Can this old paedophile be serious for once?

  • FreeNigeria

    Animals, unrepentant thieves. This Osinbajo is supposed to be a pastor, he’s the biggest liar in this worthless administration. Nigerian politicians are cursed. They are dying and trying to take the country with them

    • Oluborode

      @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus

      MUHAMADU BUHARI IS NEITHER HONEST NOR HONOURABLE – AND HE TELLS LIES.

      OSINBAJO WAS TOLD TO GO AND MAKE THE PLANNED THEFT OF $1B LOOK GOOD.

  • Intrepid

    This is a CRIMINAL regime, you hold them one side, they wriggle themselves out from another side.

    Buhari has no clue about governance. He is only good at African bush war.

  • Bunkaya Gana

    This people will never cease to amuse me. What kind of Government is this?. Cant we for once trust what they say?.
    I listened to and understood what the chairman of the Governors forum said. He was so clear on what the money was meant for. This attempt by the VP to explain or circumvent a very clear message is an after thought. Fayose is now vindicated and iam beginning to join those who do not believe what this government says. GOD, Please save us

  • forestgee

    This government is gradually moving from being BAD to EVIL! From NNPC contract scandal to Grass Cutter, from Mainagate to Excess Crude Account , lies dominate government policies and actions.

  • The facts

    Unbelievable!

  • obiora

    From this it is true that it is for 2019 elections .Mr Oshi-mbaji this your amendment come too late. Or are you telling us that all those criminal Governors at Governors Forum.did not understand what Buhari Government told them.

  • This is the calamity foisted on us by Asiwaju, Soyinka and the bloody navigator. Buhari must not seek nor accept the nomination for reelection in 2019. Nigerians must be ready to disgrace Buhari out of office should he failed to do the honorable by not seeking reelection.

  • De Gea Messi

    Hahahahaha!
    When Kachikwu blew the cover off their Heist, osinbajos response implied kachikwu, minister of state petroleum appointed by lord buhari did not know the meaning of ‘contract’!
    Lol!
    Now sane Naijas blew the lid off the $1B UNAPPROPRIATED SCAM, osinbajos(him again) response implies yari and the Edo governor(who laboured to explain the purpose of the fund) do not know where the North East is!
    Hahahahah! APC, una welldone ooo!
    Abeg tundemash, Julius $ co, dinner is served! Come nd earn your pay so it will be included in your December salary!
    Goodluck guys!

  • Adele Uhuru

    This is part of Buhari and his kin golden parachute just in case the forth coming election goes sideways- they are just a gang of thieves, they need some financial assurance to continue living their newly acquired high life style of private chartered jets all over Europe and the middle east like royalties of the Saud family