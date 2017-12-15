Another 249 Nigerians return from Libya, more expected

The International Organisation for Migration, IOM, and the European Union, EU, on Thursday facilitated the return of 249 more Nigerians from Libya.

The News Agency of Nigeria  reports that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 9.47pm aboard an Afriqiyah Airbus A330-300 with Registration Number 5A-ONR.

They were received by the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mustapha Maihajja.

Mr. Maihajja, who was represented by the South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Suleiman Yakubu, implored the returnees to be champions of positive change by supporting the campaign against irregular migration.

He said they should be able to enlighten other Nigerian youth on the dangers of seeking greener pastures outside the country through illegal means based on their experiences in Libya.

“You should let them know that you are always second citizens outside your country and your rights can be violated without opportunity for you to seek redress at all,” Mr. Maihajja said.

No fewer than 3,000 Nigerians have voluntarily returned from Libya through the IOM supported programme in the last few months.

NAN reports that 387 others had, on Tuesday, returned from the volatile North African country where they had been stranded enroute Europe.

Many return with gory tales of their experiences in the country.

As at the time of filing this report, another batch of Nigerians was being expected from Libya, as their aircraft was said to be on the way from Tripoli.

