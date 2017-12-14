Nigerian governors approve $1 billion from Excess Crude Account to fight Boko Haram

Boko Haram
Boko Haram [Photo Credit: Pearl News]

Governors from Nigeria’s 36 states have approved the withdrawal of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account by the federal government to be used in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east.

This was revealed by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki while briefing State House correspondents after the meeting of the National Economic Council which held inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The meeting was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr. Obaseki said the approval was announced during the 83rd NEC meeting by the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

The Governor of Gombe State, who spoke earlier, said the Excess Crude Account had a balance of $2.317 billion as at December 13, 2017.

Details later…

  • Otunba

    In the midst of sufferings of the entire down-trodden masses of this Nation? God have mercy!

  • Harry

    More ‘savings’ for Buratai and co for Dubai and Singapore mansions.

  • De Gea Messi

    But they told their minions bokoHaram had been defeated?
    $1B to fight ghosts or what??
    A-fee-cee! Una weh done ooO!!!!

  • Darlington

    Money for 2019 campaign.

  • solidarity

    chai chai chai…..we are talking about 300billion that can improve the life of millions,i was told, boko haram hs been defeated..who are they fighting…i sincerely beleive that Buhari is no longer in control of this government..2019 loading, we must make statement with our votes, enuff is enuff

  • Otile

    Before they give away this money the government should ban suicide bombing.

  • laki

    This is terrible when the masses are suffering. Russia miliary budget for a year is about 70billion with all their involvement around the world and we are spending this on only one area of the country……..

  • Fairgame

    God punish this evil administration. Buhari lied when he said he had defeated Boko Haram and do who are they still fighting? Plus Buhari lied that he met an empty treasury and since oil prices have been down where is this billion dollar coming from. Honestly may God Almighty inflict the type of suffering Nigerians have been out into under this evil administration on all of Buhar, his cousin and nephews in charge of the security agencies and all his evil co travelers.